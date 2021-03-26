Community briefs: Recycling event; free laundry day; Easter egg hunt set; museum poster winners

Recycling event today at Good Samaritan
March 26 is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan. Collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling.
Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics, to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, large televisions and microwaves. Measures will be in place to ensure contact safe exchange. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.
The food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com.
This year's electronic recycling event dates are: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec 17.
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $15 — please remove glass trays.
Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup, or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead at 406-449-6008.
More details at 406Recycling.com.
Free laundry day planned for those in need
The Junior League of Helena is providing a Free Laundry Day, Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need in the Helena community. This is an opportunity for those in need to have their laundry washed for free. The Junior League of Billings, Great Falls, and Helena are all participating, making this a statewide event.
The average cost of hosting a four-hour laundry day is $550. The event's purpose is taking off some stress Montanas face is to clean their clothes or pay for other needed necessities like food or bills.
The event will be held at Rodney Street Laundry, 122 N. Rodney St.
Easter egg hunt scheduled at Carroll
Carroll College students are hosting a community Easter egg hunt to support Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sunday, March 28, at 1:15 p.m. in front of St. Charles Hall on campus. Masked are required. Everyone is welcome.
“During this pandemic, cooped up kids need mentors more than ever,” said Brent Northup, whose Public Relations class is organizing the event. “Carroll students are reaching out to pair up with Littles and encouraging community friends to do the same. BBBS has found creative, effective ways like e-mentoring and outdoor meetings to make matches and support Littles during COVID.”
During the egg hunt, BBBS staff will host a table to sign up Bigs and Littles, and answer questions.
The Little Hunt, for 8 and under, starts at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, March 28, near St. Charles steps. A few minutes later the 9 and older kids will search for eggs in a different place. There will be drawings for prizes from local businesses.
Families should gather at the foot of St. Charles steps at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Brent Northup at 406-459-2371.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Helena
- 4/6/2021: 10 a.m -3 p.m., Compassus Hospice Services, 1075 N. Rodney St. Ste.102
- 4/8/2021: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
- 4/9/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Career Training Institute, 347 N. Last Chance Gulch
- 4/14/2021: Noon–6 p.m., Drae’s Casino drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
- 4/15/2021: 1–6 p.m., Helena High School drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
Museum poster winners announced
Jefferson County Museum sponsored a countywide poster contest for American history classes on the subject of mining in Jefferson County.
The posters were judged by 124 people, including Clancy School’s seventh and eighth grade history classes, the museum board members and staff, and patrons of the museum.
Winners of the Jefferson County Museum Mining Poster contest are first place Brennan Peterson, second place Rachel Van Blaricom, third place Logan Gillmore, fourth place Braden Morris, fifth place Ellen McLean, with commendations to Isabel Gilbert, Morgan Barnes, Saraliba Auch, Riley Stock, Preston Field, Cia Stuber, Luke Eckmann, Gracie Leiva, Tom Meyer, Tristen Niemeir, Baylee Toney, Kennedy Williams and Braden Winterburn.
The first place prize is $100, second place $75, third place $50, with fourth and fifth place each receiving $25. There were 56 posters entered in the contest. All 56 were displayed in the museum during the month of February. The best 18 posters will continue to be displayed in the museum through June.
Peterson’s first-place poster highlights the Golden Sunlight Mine, Montana Tunnels, the Golden Curry Mine, and the Comet Mine. Van Blaricom’s second-place poster proclaims the importance of mining from past to present times. Gillmore’s third-place poster explains how a dredge operates in mining for gold under a body of water.
The museum is open Fridays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at 5 N. Main St., in Clancy.
Treasure Chests of Hope sweepstakes for CASA
Fourteen Treasure Chests of Hope have been placed in local businesses for viewing and voting. They will be auctioned at CASA’s virtual Treasure Chest of Hope Rendezvous on April 16 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for this livestream event at www.CasaLightOfHope.org.
Pick up a sweepstakes card and map at any location listed below and visit all 14 in order to enter a drawing to win $300 in gift certificates to local merchants. Vote for Best of Show, Most Creative, and Most Original Theme at www.CasaLightOfHope.org. Then bid on your favorite Treasure Chest of Hope from April 9 to April 16 at casa2021.ggo,bid.
Reserve your Watch Party Package to enjoy during the Rendezvous at ww.CasaLightOfHope.org. Packages include wine, charcuterie board, and dessert.
Your participation helps provide a trained CASA volunteer to advocate for abused and neglected children in the courts and toward a safe, permanent home.
Treasure Chests of Hope are located at Funky Trunk, Montana Book Co., Boxwoods, Bert & Ernies, Boxwoods, Studio 1047 Salon, Valley Ace Hardware, Public Defender’s Office, Missouri River Brewing Co., Windbag, American Legion, Haute Headz Salon, Moose Lodge, Ascent Bank and Jorgensons.
Nominations sought for annual Centennial Bell Award
Nominations are now being accepted for the 32nd annual Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award. This year’s award will honor the Montana History Teacher of the Year for grades four-six. Montana grade school principals, superintendents, fellow teachers or librarians from public and private schools are asked to nominate a teacher who has done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 2020-2021 school year.
Nominations should include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number, and email, along with the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number and email. They should be sent to award coordinator Norma Ashby Smith at ashby7@charter.net. The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Once nominated, the teacher will be asked to submit two letters of support: one from their principal, superintendent, fellow teacher or librarian, and one from a student.
They will also need to include one page detailing why they enjoy teaching Montana history, including how they adapted their teaching due to the COVID-19 lockdowns or restrictions, how they engage their students in learning, how their Montana history course recognizes cultural diversity and anything else they’d like to share about their class or methods. Nominees will receive further instructions on how to submit this material.
The winner and his or her class will be honored with a ceremony in the state Capitol on Statehood Day, Monday, Nov. 8. The teacher will receive a plaque and a $4,000 cash prize toward library and classroom materials, ﬁeld trips, speakers, and anything else that will enhance learning in the classroom.
For more information, contact Norma Ashby Smith at 406-453-7078 or ashby7@charter.net.
Entries sought for League of Women Voters essay contest
In honor of the first U.S. female vice president, Kamala Harris, the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area is holding an essay contest with the theme, “Dear Madam Vice President.”
All Helena area high school students are welcome to enter the contest, which offers cash prizes.
Participants are to write a letter of 1,000 words or less, sharing their stories, wishes and advice for Vice President Harris.
The deadline is April 30.
The first-place winner receives $200; second place, $100; and third place, $50.
Email your submission to Sherry Meador at lwv.helena@gmail.com by Friday, April 30.
The winning essay will be mailed to Vice President Harris and posted on the LWV website and Facebook page.
Carroll College awards $165K in scholarships
Carroll College recently awarded $165,000 in scholarships to 15 students through the Elsie P. Corette Memorial Scholarship as well as the Roy F. Simperman Math, Science and Nursing Scholarships.
Five students from Montana, who intend to pursue medical school upon graduation, were recipients of the 2021-2022 Elsie P. Corette Memorial Scholarship established at Carroll College. The Corette Scholarship is available to Carroll pre-med majors from Montana through the generosity of 1962 Carroll graduate Roy Simperman.
Awards are based on financial need and promise of success in medical school.
2021-2022 Corette Scholarship recipients are:
- Anna Romero, junior, health science major, Helena
- Hailey James, junior, biology major, Helena
- Taylor Leistiko, junior, biology major, Missoula
- Peyton Lipp, sophomore, biology major, Billings
- Whitney Durocher, sophomore, biology major, Choteau
Carroll College also named four nursing students as the recipients of the 2021-2022 Roy F. Simperman Nursing Scholarship. In addition, six math and science majors have been awarded the Simperman Math and Science Scholarship.
2021-2022 Simperman Math, Science and Nursing Scholarship recipients are:
- Angela Aune, junior, nursing major, Helena
- Katelyn McKay, sophomore, nursing major, Helena
- Ashley Braaksma, junior, nursing major, Manhattan
- Logan Christensen, junior, chemistry major, Libby
- Benjamin Held, sophomore, biology major, Great Falls
- James Normandeau, sophomore, biochemistry major, Ronan
- Abraham Montalvo, freshman, math major, Terry
- Kenna Thomas, freshman, math major, Belgrade
- Linsay Walker, sophomore, nursing major, Libby
- Luke Wilson, junior, biology major, Missoula