Community briefs: Recycling event; Carroll lecture; teen party at library; Webinar on freedom of the press

Recycling event is today

406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event is Friday, Jan 27, supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories. Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options. A bucket exchange program for rural customers is also available for those wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters. Current exchange sites include The Good Samaritan and The Real Food Store. 406 Compost is proud to be a contractor for the City of Helena and provide front door service to homes in and near town. More details about 406 Compost's collection program can be found at 406Compost.com

Carroll College Faith & Reason Lecture

Carroll College's annual Faith & Reason public lecture Depression as a Wilderness Experience: Some Theological Resources for Life with Depression will feature Dr. Jessica Coblentz from St. Mary's University in South Bend, Indiana. The event will take place Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at Wiegand Amphitheatre, Simperman Hall, Carroll College.

The lecture will focus on her research in her 2022 book Dust in the Blood: A Theology of Life with Depression, published by Liturgical Press.

Dust in the Blood considers the harrowing realities of life with depression from a Christian theological perspective. Weaving first-person narratives of depression, contemporary theologies of suffering, and ancient biblical tales of the wilderness, especially the story of Hagar, Coblentz argues for and contributes to an expansion of Christian ideas about what depression is, how God relates to it, and how Christians should understand and respond to depression in turn.

This lecture is open to the public.

Teen-LCL-Palooza at the library

The Lewis & Clark Library is hosting a Teen After Hours Party at the library on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6-10 p.m. Teens in grades 6th-12th are invited to attend this LCL-Palooza and have fun in the library after hours.

The LCL-Palooza will feature video and board games, crafts, music, snacks, and much more! The event is free and open to all area teens but registration and permission slips are required.

Visit lclibrary.libcal.com/event/10066841for registration information and guardian permission forms. Questions? Contact Sherry Schlundt teen services librarian at sschlundt@lclibrary.org or 406-447-6683.

Genealogy 101 classes at the library

Are you interested in tracing your family history? Curious what 23andMe and other DNA kits mean for genealogy research? Then join the Lewis and Clark Genealogical Society, in conjunction with the Lewis & Clark Library, for Genealogy 101, a four-week series of classes on genealogy research tips, tools, and techniques.

Genealogy 101 will be held each Saturday of February from 1-3 p.m. in the Large Community Room. Topics will include using Ancestry.com, Newsbank, FamilySearch.org and other newspaper websites; using DNA in genealogy research; and much more. The workshops are free but registration for each class is required. Visit www.lclibrary.org/382/Special-Eventsfor more information and to register.

For more information regarding the Montana State Genealogy Library or the Lewis and Clark Genealogical Society, contact them at lccgen1@gmail.com.

LWV presents webinar on freedom of the press

“Freedom of the Press and the Public’s Right to Know Under the Montana Constitution” is the title of a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Moderated by retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, the program features panelists Darrell Ehrlick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan, and Billings constitutional trial lawyer Martha Sheehy.

Co-sponsored by the Montana League of Women Voters of the Helena Area and Lewis & Clark Library, this webinar is part of a series of LWV programs on the Montana Constitution.

“There is a symbiotic relationship between freedom of the press and the public’s right to know,” says Nelson. “The press is being frustrated in its constitutional right to know and is being forced to file lawsuits both to ensure that public meetings are open to the public and receive proper public notice and that public documents are available to the public. The press is subsidizing the public’s right to know.”

"The right to know guarantees that citizens have access to all governmental decision-making," Sheehy adds. "People need to know how to exercise that right."

“Because we stand in the public’s shoes,” says Ehrlick, who has been a party in a number of these lawsuits, ”our fight is your fight. You should know what the press is doing on your behalf because these are your public officials.”

The webinar will provide the public a strong sense of what may be at stake in the 2023 Legislature and the actions needed to protect these rights.

Ehrlick is the former editor of The Billings Gazette, which took Montana’s top newspaper award six times in seven years during his tenure.

During her 35-year career, Sheehy has represented media interests and private citizens in enforcing Montana's constitutional right to know in dozens of cases. Her uncle was a delegate to the 1972 Constitutional Convention.

Nelson, served on the Montana Supreme Court from 1993 to 2013 and is a former Glacier County attorney and prosecutor.

Sign up for the webinar at https://tinyurl.com/ffrytf5c.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Jan. 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena College, Donaldson Building, 1115 N. Roberts St.

Student news

MacKenzie Pederson, of Augusta, has been named to the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the GU Dean's List, sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

***

Isaac Romero, of Helena, has been named to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester at Loras College. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Conner Sullivan, Kayleigh Brown, Nicole De Anda, all of Helena, and Megan Billingsley, of East Helena, have been named to the Fall 2022 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall term.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

MSU 2022 fall graduates

Montana State University awarded 851 undergraduate degrees during its 137th commencement ceremony held Dec. 16 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Students with two asterisks after their names (**) graduated with highest honors, having earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.7. Undergraduate students graduating with honors — a cumulative GPA between 3.25 and 3.69 — have a single asterisk (*) after their names. This list is current as of Jan. 13, 2023, and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

Clancy: Gracie Cumley**, Devon Doud, Evan Martin**, Trevor Wilkerson*, Dylan Young

East Helena: Aubrey Irwin, Breana Kleppelid, Nicolette Kleppelid, Makenzi Long**, Ryann Thomas

Helena: Benjamin Amelkin*, Delaney Aschim*, Laila Balcerzak**, Rachel Baranek**, Jaime Borrego, Jason Brandt**, Amanda Christensen*, Austin Coon, Bryana Curry**, Hannah Davis**, Becky Demontigny*, Spencer Field, Kaitlyn French**, William Good, Jessica Griffiths*, Jacob Hofer**, Margaret Kerr*, Tehl King*, Jordyn Koenig, Sam Lashley*, Allie Martian**, Meriel McNamee**, Maggie Schuma, Emma Sihler**, James Sobonya*, Kortni Strobel*, Zachary Wadhams**, Kevin Ward, Gretta Wellenstein**