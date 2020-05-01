Community briefs published Friday, May 1, 2020

Jennifer McKee and Leah Johnson were awarded the Volunteer of Excellence. This award offers service units an opportunity to recognize volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support of mission delivery to girl and adult members at the troop level.

Vicki Hentz was bestowed the highest honor for volunteers in Girl Scouts. The Thanks Badge honors an individual whose ongoing commitment, leadership and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire Girl Scout Movement.

HCTV adjusting broadcast format

Like other non-profit and commercial businesses in our community, Helena Civic Television (HCTV) cable channel 189, is having to adjust and adapt to restrictive conditions caused by the global pandemic.

Our routine coverage of local government proceedings continues, albeit on the Zoom platform that provides for remote participation. The types of programs we produce for the benefit of other non-profits and the public at large have had to be curtailed in order to comply with social distancing requirements. Lectures, performances, meetings, and in-studio shows are all on hold until it becomes safe again to physically engage with the community.