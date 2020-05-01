Community briefs published Friday, May 1, 2020

Student news
Angel Fund announces scholarship winners
The Angel Fund Board of Directors recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Montana post-secondary Angel Fund Scholarship Program. Scholarships are based on financial need, academic success and a commitment to give back to their community. The following 2020 Helena graduates will receive a $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship to help with college expenses freshman year.
- Lance Gonzalez, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Engineering. Sponsored by Paul Trombetta (Montana Inn) in memory of Jim Patterson.
- Emma Niederstadt, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, General Studies. Sponsored by Mountain West Bank Endowment in memory of Dick Morgan.
- Mackenzie Grimmis, Capital High School, UM Missoula, Accounting/Business. Sponsored by Helena Police Protective Association.
- Savannah Withrow, Helena High School, UM Missoula, Environmental Studies. Sponsored by Helena Police Protective Association.
- Ryan Quinn, Capital High School, UM Missoula, Business/Finance. Sponsored by Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member.
- Isabella Hansen, Capital High School, UM Western, Education. Sponsored by Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member.
- Torrance Capps, Helena High School, UM Western, Education. Sponsored by Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member.
- Sarah Fischer, Helena High School, UM Missoula, Dental Hygienist. Sponsored by Len and Concetta Eckel and Mary Beth and Ray Linder.
- Trevor Swanson, Capital High School, UM Missoula, Business. Sponsored by Frank and Cathy McCall in memory of Dick Morgan.
- Geri Cutler, Capital High School, Carroll College, Pre-Medicine. Sponsored by Liane Marie O’Donnell in memory of Colleen Niklas.
- Ellie Perrine, Project for Alternative Learning, UM Western, Associate of Science. Sponsored by anonymous.
- Shaylie Pierson, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman, Psychology. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Riley Thennis, Helena High School, Montana Tech, Nursing. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Morgan Hill, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Graphic Design. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Destiny Waeckerlin, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Pre-Medicine. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Madison Warfield, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Pre-Medicine. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Jace Zavarelli, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Computer Science. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Madelyn Pandis, Helena High School, UM Missoula, Sociology/Criminology. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Nadria McCormack, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman, Business. Sponsored by an anonymous family gift trust.
- Ryan Johnson, Capital High School, Carroll College. Physics/Data Science. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
- Joshua Collins, Capital High School, Helena College, Architect. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
- Devyn Wunderwald, Capital High School, Helena College, General Studies. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
- Mckinlee Mihelish, Capital High School, UM Missoula, Pre-Medicine. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
- Tessa Wood, Helena High School, PIMA Medical Institute, Veterinary Tech. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
- Joseph Christianson, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman, Architect/Landscaper. Sponsored by Angel Fund.
Seniors awarded Youth Serve scholarships
The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact announced 98 Montana high school seniors have been awarded $1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarships.
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, a state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.
Scholarship recipients completed at least 100 hours of volunteer service during the past year. Many awardees exceeded 100 hours; 2020 recipients contributed nearly 15,000 combined volunteer hours to Montana communities.
Helena-area students include:
- Jadyn Bellander, Jefferson High School
- Geri Cutler, Capital High School
- Mackenzie Grimmis, Capital High School
- Parker Hufnagel, Broadwater High School
- Ryan Johnson, Capital High School
- Jack Kuney, Capital High School
- Taylor Noyes, Broadwater High School
- Shaylie Pierson, Capital High School
Carroll College awards $130K scholarships
Carroll College recently awarded $130,000 in scholarships to 15 students through the Elsie P. Corette Memorial Scholarship.
Two Helena students, who intend to pursue medical school upon graduation, were recipients of the 2020-2021 Elsie P. Corette Memorial Scholarship established at Carroll College. The Corette Scholarship is available to Carroll pre-med majors from Montana.
Helena students receiving the 2020-2021 Corette Scholarship recipients are:
- Anna Romero, sophomore, biology major
- Joshua Turner, junior, health science major
Chancellor’s Leadership Scholar announced
The Chancellor’s Leadership Scholars Award is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship awarded to exceptional students residing in the state of Montana who will be attending the University of Montana Western in the fall.
Justin Tofflemire has been an active member of multiple clubs throughout his time at Capital High School in Helena. As president of the Science Club, he helped to create a community science summer camp for kids. In his time away from school, he enjoys the great outdoors through horseback riding and playing with his dogs.
Jefferson High student wins DAR scholarship
Haley E. Pesta, a Jefferson High School senior, has been selected by Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to receive the $500 Montana State Society DAR Traveling Scholarship for 2019-2020. A resident of Jefferson City, Pesta will attend Helena College University of Montana to study elementary education this fall.
Two students received music scholarships
Two local high school students have received scholarships from the Helena Music Teachers’ Association to further their music education this summer.
Kennedy Black, studying under the tutelage of Florence Funk, is receiving $500 towards a UM Piano Camp.
Ben Caplis, a junior, studies percussion with teacher John Dorr. He received $400 to explore Sound Design and Production with the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Mass.
These Helena High students had to submit video recordings for adjudication, which revealed a high level of talent, dedication, and hard work learning their instruments. HMTA would like the community to join us in congratulating them on a fine accomplishment and we look forward to seeing their aspirations come to fruition.
HMTA is comprised of a mix of all kinds of private music teachers, and more information about them can be found at helenaMTA.org.
Farmers market scholarships awarded
Two Lewis & Clark County graduating seniors have each won $1,000 scholarships awarded by the Helena Farmers Market.
Justin Morrison from Helena Christian School and Eleanor Stiffler from Capital High School are the 2020 recipients of these scholarships. Morrison plans to continue his education pursuing an engineering degree. Stiffler is entering the health/science field in her continuing education.
The Helena Farmers’ Market Board offers two $1,000 scholarships each year to two graduating Lewis & Clark County seniors.
Students recognized for computing achievements
As part of an effort to encourage more young women to choose careers in technology, the National Center for Women & Information Technology, NorthWestern Energy, and Carroll College recognized 18 Montana high school women from 10 high schools for their accomplishments and aspirations in computing and technology.
The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing was created to promote the computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in technology fields. Winners are acknowledged for their outstanding aptitude and interest in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.
National judges pick the Montana winners.
Helena-area 2020 Montana winners:
- Sarah Heller, junior, Capital High School
- Laurel Maronick, sophomore, Helena High School (2019 honorable mention)
- Alyson Rake, senior, Helena High School (2019 winner also)
2020 Montana honorable mention:
- Avery Skibicki, junior, Helena High School
- Hannah Weedman, senior, Helena High School
2020 National Certificate of Distinction:
- Kayla Edgerton, junior, Helena High School
- Aimee Wilkerson, junior, Helena High School
Carroll College professors Steve Harper and Ted Wendt oversee the Montana contest, which is sponsored by NorthWestern Energy and Carroll College.
Announcements
Transfer station, landfill operating hours extended
Beginning Monday, May 4, the city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County will be extending hours of operation at the transfer station and landfill. To safeguard the public and staff, social distancing measures will remain in place and staff will continue to work in shifts to limit social contact.
City of Helena transfer station
- New hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
The transfer station administrative office will remain closed until further notice. Call 406-447-8086 with any account payment or residential permit questions.
- As a continuation of the current social distancing measures, tipping-floor attendants will not help customers unload any type of material.
- Route collection and recycling will continue six days per week, Monday-Saturday.
- For transfer station questions, please call 406-447-8086, or visit https://www.helenamt.gov/government/departments/public-works/solid-waste.
Lewis and Clark County landfill
- New hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- For landfill questions, call 406-457-8521, or visit https://www.lccountymt.gov/public-works/solid-waste.html.
Helena's Fourth of July celebration canceled
Sponsors of the sixth annual Fourth of July celebration in Helena announced that this year's event has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
According to a statement from event chair Ed Jasmin, "We should not put the hundreds of attendees, volunteers including Boy Scout Troop 214, Lions Club members, Valley Bank and St. Peter's Health staff, Safeway and Albertsons, Perkins, Helena city employees, Helena Ambassadors, veterans, musicians, sponsors and others in harm's way."
Jasmin and Old Glory Landmark Committee president Bob Henkel, both longtime Helena Ambassadors who organized the annual celebration, said in a statement that a scaled-down flag raising ceremony is now being planned at Centennial Park.
"While the traditional celebration will not happen, we believe it still will be appropriate for a small gathering to raise Old Glory on the Fourth to express our deepest appreciation for the many freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America," they said. Details of the flag-raising ceremony will be announced when they are finalized.
Jasmin expressed thanks to the many volunteers and sponsors who have made the first five celebrations such a wonderful time in the Capital City.
Girl Scout volunteers recognized
Each year, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming formally recognizes adult Girl Scout members who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for significant accomplishments and approved by the GSMW board of directors.
More than 80 volunteers from across the council received volunteer recognition including four from Helena.
Kristy McRae received the Girl Scout Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience. This service has had a measurable impact on one service unit or geographical area, and helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of an area.
Jennifer McKee and Leah Johnson were awarded the Volunteer of Excellence. This award offers service units an opportunity to recognize volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support of mission delivery to girl and adult members at the troop level.
Vicki Hentz was bestowed the highest honor for volunteers in Girl Scouts. The Thanks Badge honors an individual whose ongoing commitment, leadership and service have had an exceptional, measurable impact on meeting the mission-delivery goals and priorities of the entire Girl Scout Movement.
HCTV adjusting broadcast format
Like other non-profit and commercial businesses in our community, Helena Civic Television (HCTV) cable channel 189, is having to adjust and adapt to restrictive conditions caused by the global pandemic.
Our routine coverage of local government proceedings continues, albeit on the Zoom platform that provides for remote participation. The types of programs we produce for the benefit of other non-profits and the public at large have had to be curtailed in order to comply with social distancing requirements. Lectures, performances, meetings, and in-studio shows are all on hold until it becomes safe again to physically engage with the community.
There will be lots to talk about in the weeks and months to come. For now, please stay tuned to cable channel 189 and on-line for City and County Commission meetings as well as other informative and entertaining offerings.
For now, HCTV invites individuals and organizations to share videos of community interest by submitting their content for telecast on HCTV to videojeanie@gmail.com.
