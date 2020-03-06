Community briefs published Friday, March 6, 2020

The winner and his or her class will be honored at a ceremony in the state Capitol on Friday, Nov. 6. The winner will receive a plaque and $3,500 toward classroom materials, field trips, speakers and anything else that will enhance their teaching of Montana history.

For more information, please contact Smith at 406-453-7078 or ashby7@charter.net.

Applicants sought for scholarships

The Helena Kiwanis Club is accepting applications for the Weber Music and the Key Club Scholarships, which are awarded annually to graduating seniors at Capital High School and Helena High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Weber Music Scholarship application is open to seniors at each school who have been active in a music program at their school, in their community, and who have shown a commitment to music through the use of their talent.

The Key Club Scholarship application is open to seniors at Helena High School who have been active in Key Club. There will be one $1,000 scholarship awarded at each school for the music scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship for a Helena High student involved in Key Club. See your music teacher, Key Club adviser, or career counseling center for information.

Director of Saints Success Center honored