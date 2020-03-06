Community briefs published Friday, March 6, 2020

EVENTS
National Women Build Week
Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s invite women to build alongside future homeowners during National Women Build Week, the week leading up to International Women’s Day. Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe’s, a longtime partner in the event.
On March 7, local volunteers will work on six homes in Mountain View Meadows in East Helena. Helena Area Habitat’s partner families will serve as crew leaders and will be working with local women community leaders in the skilled trades sector to lead groups of volunteers on a variety of building projects: painting, insulation, flooring, installations. The Mountain View Meadows homes are slated to be complete in July 2020.
No construction skills are necessary to participate in Women Build. In fall 2020, there will be a second Women Build event because of the overwhelming community response to the first event on March 7; over 70 volunteers registered within the first 72 hours of registration going live and over 600 participants responded to the Facebook event.
To volunteer, please visit www.helenahabitat.org/volunteer-opportunities/. To donate, visit Habitat’s website at www.helenahabitat.org/donate/. For more information on National Women Build Week, visit Habitat.org/wb.
AARP driver safety classes planned
AARP driver safety has two classes scheduled in Helena during March. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $20 ($15 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.
Class schedule:
- Monday, March 16, at First Interstate Bank, 2021 N. Montana Ave., from noon until about 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21, at St. Peters Hospital, conference rooms 2 & 3; 2475 Broadway, from 9 a.m. until about 1:30 p.m.
To register for a class, call 457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.
St. Peter’s to host Coffee and Cancer Talk event
St. Peter’s Health is hosting the first-ever Coffee and Cancer Talk event from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at 1889 Coffee House located at 1800 Prospect Ave.
As part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, board-certified colorectal surgeon Dr. Emily Bubbers and St. Peter’s Health oncology nurse navigators will be on-hand to share important colorectal cancer screening information and speak with community members about colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer in men and in women in the United States.
A free cup of drip coffee will be available for all 1889 Coffee House patrons during the event. For more information, visit www.sphealth.org.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Nominations sought for annual Centennial Bell Award
The Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award, honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year, is accepting nominations.
Montana principals, superintendents, fellow teachers, or librarians from public and private schools statewide, are asked to nominate a seventh through 12th-grade teacher in their school who is doing an exemplary job in teaching Montana history during the 2019-2020 school year.
This is the 31st year the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award has honored the Montana History Teacher of the Year.
Nominations may be emailed to award coordinator Norma Ashby Smith at ashby7@charter.net and are due by March 31, 2020. The email should include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number and email, along with the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number and email.
All nominees will receive application materials with a return deadline of May 13, 2020, for their entry to be considered.
Nominees will be notified of the winner by May 22.
The winner and his or her class will be honored at a ceremony in the state Capitol on Friday, Nov. 6. The winner will receive a plaque and $3,500 toward classroom materials, field trips, speakers and anything else that will enhance their teaching of Montana history.
For more information, please contact Smith at 406-453-7078 or ashby7@charter.net.
Applicants sought for scholarships
The Helena Kiwanis Club is accepting applications for the Weber Music and the Key Club Scholarships, which are awarded annually to graduating seniors at Capital High School and Helena High School.
You have free articles remaining.
The Weber Music Scholarship application is open to seniors at each school who have been active in a music program at their school, in their community, and who have shown a commitment to music through the use of their talent.
The Key Club Scholarship application is open to seniors at Helena High School who have been active in Key Club. There will be one $1,000 scholarship awarded at each school for the music scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship for a Helena High student involved in Key Club. See your music teacher, Key Club adviser, or career counseling center for information.
Director of Saints Success Center honored
Carroll College is has announced that Annette Walstad, director of the Saints Success Center, Academic Support and Advising, is a recipient of the Outstanding First-Year Student Advocate Award.
For more than 30 years, the award has honored college faculty, administrators, staff, and students for their outstanding work on behalf of first-year students and for the impact their efforts have on the students and culture of their institutions. Walstad is one of just 10 recipients chosen from 93 nominations from across the country to receive this distinction from the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience & Students in Transition.
A graduate of Carroll College, Walstad returned to Carroll in July 2010 as the director of advising and co-director of Alpha Seminar, the college’s first-year experience course required of all first-year students. In July 2018, she was appointed the director of the Saints Success Center and oversees academic support and advising, career services, veteran services, global education, and testing services. She holds a BA from Carroll College and an M.Ed. from MSU-Bozeman.
This year’s recipients were formally recognized at the 39th Annual Conference on The First-Year Experience held February 21-24 in Washington, D.C.
Submissions sought for veterans home logo
Department of Public Health and Human Services officials are asking state residents with a knack for creativity to help design an innovative and professional logo for the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home currently under construction in Butte.
The logo designs must meet certain guidelines and help promote the mission of the SWMVH, which is "Serving those who have served."
The winner will receive a plaque with the logo, designating them as the designer(s) and a duplicate will be permanently displayed in the facility’s Community Center. The award will be presented at a grand opening ceremony slated for November.
Submissions will be accepted through March 16, 2020. The winner will be announced later this spring.
Entries must be mailed on a thumb drive to: SWMVH Logo Contest, Attention: Mark Gollinger, 2201 White Blvd., Butte, MT 59701.
The logo designs can be submitted as a scalable vector graphic in EPS format or high resolution over 4000 x 3000 pixel size jpg file. However, an EPS file type is preferred. Logo designs can also be submitted as a high resolution PDF with 300 dpi or higher.
For more information call Shaunda Hildebrand of the DPHHS Senior and Long Term Care Division at 444-4209 or email SHildebrand2@mt.gov. Or, visit the SWMVH website at www.swmvh.mt.gov.
STUDENT NEWS
Students participate in spelling bee
The 55th Lewis and Clark County Spelling Bee was held at South Hills Church of Christ, Feb. 26.
Thirty-one students from seven schools participated in the county bee.
Clara Harmon, who took home the runner-up county trophy last year, then won the 2019 Montana State Bee, took home the grand champion trophy. Harmon is a seventh-grade homeschooled student.
Annika Nehring, a Helena Middle School eighth grader, was last year’s county grand champion and placed second this year. Harmon and Nehring battled from round 13 through 21, with Harmon spelling her winning word, “contemptuous,” in the 22nd round.
Helena Middle School seventh-grader Margaret McDonald, placed third.
Harmon and Nehring will compete at the state spelling bee in Bozeman on March 14.
Area students competing in science bowl
A team of students from Helena High and Capital High is competing March 7 at MSU-Billings in a competition to determine the team to represent the region in the high school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl.
The National Science Bowl is a nationwide academic competition that tests students' knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. Middle and high school student teams are comprised of four students, one alternate, and a teacher who serves as an adviser and coach. These teams face-off in a fast-paced question-and-answer format, being tested on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics, energy, and math. The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl, and sponsors the NSB finals competition.
The winning team members from the regional competition will receive all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., to compete in the National Finals of DOE’s National Science Bowl from April 30 to May 4. The winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their schools. For more information, visit science.osti.gov/wdts/nsb.