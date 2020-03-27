Community briefs published Friday, March 27, 2020

Lincoln Parks Board: Seeking citizens to serve on the board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners and the City-County Parks Board on issues relating to the use, improvement, and general maintenance of the Lincoln Planning Area parks. The board consists of five members, with one member to be a member of both the City-County Parks Board and the Lincoln Parks Board. Terms are for three years.

Mosquito District – Craig: Seeking two citizens to serve on the Craig Mosquito District Board who reside in the District limits. This board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year terms. Meetings are as needed.

Mosquito District – Helena Valley: Seeking two citizens to serve on the Helena Valley Mosquito District Board who reside in the District limits. This board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year term. Meetings are as needed.