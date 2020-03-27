Community briefs published Friday, March 27, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENTS
Carroll students working to help community
“Carroll Cares” is a student-based outreach program focused on helping serve the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions in our community during this time of social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The goal is to assist these members of our community by picking up and delivering items needed by those who are unable to leave their homes due to the current increased risk to their health.
If you or someone you know are self-isolating during this time of social distancing due to age or an underlying health condition, contact Carroll Cares via one of the following: email: carrollcaresmt@gmail.com; message phone 406-282-4847; or visit www.facebook.com/CarrollCaresMT.
Girl Scouts delay cookie deliveries
In order to ensure the health and welfare of our members, their families, and our communities, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming has suspended delivery of Girl Scout Cookies. In addition, booth sales will be delayed, but rest assured, once resumed we will have updated booth sites on the cookie locator at cookielocator.littlebrownie.com/.
The public’s understanding is appreciated when it comes to getting their pre-ordered Girl Scout cookies. If you want to enjoy Girl Scout cookies during this time, connect with a Girl Scout to purchase and have your cookies shipped online, visit digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/girlscoutsofmt_wy466140.
Any cookies purchased online for a donation from March 24 through the end of the cookie sale will be donated to healthcare workers across Montana and Wyoming.
Montana National Guard to limit base access
Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn, the adjutant general of the Montana National Guard, has ordered that the Montana National Guard will institute a closed base policy to protect all employees in accordance with the national and state declarations of emergency concerning COVID-19.
Effective immediately, all MTNG facilities and installations will implement a temporary closed facility policy. This new policy limits access to MTNG installations and facilities and remains in effect until rescinded.
The policy allows only actively serving individuals with a common access card or a state employee identification card access to Montana National Guard installations and facilities. Emergency, law enforcement officers and approved contractors will also be granted access.
In addition to limiting access to the bases and facilities, the order closes Montana National Guard fitness facilities and prohibits organized athletics.
Any contractor needing access must be validated and cleared through the Construction Facilities Maintenance Office. Individuals can submit a request for access which will be evaluated on an individual basis.
History Foundation announces 2020 grants
The Montana History Foundation has announced that its 2020 grant cycle will put $164,800 into 29 historic preservation projects in 27 communities this year. That brings the total funding from the History Foundation for historic preservation across the state since 2012 to just over $1 million.
For the ﬁrst time, the History Foundation is granting awards up to $10,000. Some of those projects include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Matt King House, Lincoln, $10,000: A concrete foundation will be laid on property centrally located in Lincoln, upon which the Matt King House can be raised and restored as a museum of local history and culture. Built in the 1880s, the Matt King House in Lincoln was inhabited for more than a century before being torn down and sold for salvage in 2015. With funds from the Montana History Foundation, a concrete foundation will be laid on property centrally located in Lincoln, upon which the Matt King House can be raised and restored as a museum of local history and culture.
- City of East Helena, $6,000, Restore Historic Star of David Windows, East Helena. The two Star of David windows were salvaged when the American Smelting and Refining Company smelter in East Helena was demolished. Funds from the History Foundation will restore the 5-foot wide circular windows (handcrafted in 1901) and install them in the East Helena Volunteer Fireman’s Hall to serve as a lasting symbol of the community’s history.
Visit www.mthistory.org/grants/ to see a complete list of projects.
Legal help available for victims of domestic violence
Among the impacts of coronavirus is the reality that incidents of domestic violence will increase, as more states and cities go on mandatory lockdown.
Montanans should know there are services available for individuals experiencing -- or at risk of -- violence in their homes. Montana Legal Services Association offers help in getting protective orders against abusers, legal assistance in family custody matters, property settlement, and safety planning. Survivors of domestic violence should know:
- MLSA continues to offer help in securing protective orders, parenting plans, and safety plans in the midst of local court closures.
- Montana Courts are changing rules for legal proceedings on a daily basis to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and MLSA is keeping up on these changes and the available filing processes.
- Domestic Violence survivors can find a local shelter at mcadsv.com/about/victim-service-programs-by-region/ or by calling the national domestic violence hotline 1-800-799-7233.
- Domestic Violence Survivors in Montana can access legal help by applying online at mtlsa.org or calling 1-800-666-6899.
MLSA is a non-profit statewide law firm that empowers low-income people by providing legal information, advice, representation, and other services free of charge.
Lewis and Clark County has board openings
Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving two year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within either the Fort Harrison Urban or Fort Harrison Rural Growth Area Zone District. The board acts on variance requests and hears appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.
Fair Board: The Fair Board consists of 11 members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The commission generally oversees the overall management and operation of the fairgrounds for Lewis and Clark County. Meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Conference Room.
Investment Committee: The Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners with regard to investing the financial assets of all funds of Lewis and Clark County and all other participants in the County Investment Pool Program. The Investment Pool represents Lewis and Clark County, participating School Districts, and Special Districts in Lewis and Clark County. The governing bodies of each district elect participation by an interlocal agreement. This committee also makes recommendations to the BOCC regarding amendments to investment policy and procedures.
Lincoln Parks Board: Seeking citizens to serve on the board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners and the City-County Parks Board on issues relating to the use, improvement, and general maintenance of the Lincoln Planning Area parks. The board consists of five members, with one member to be a member of both the City-County Parks Board and the Lincoln Parks Board. Terms are for three years.
Mosquito District – Craig: Seeking two citizens to serve on the Craig Mosquito District Board who reside in the District limits. This board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year terms. Meetings are as needed.
Mosquito District – Helena Valley: Seeking two citizens to serve on the Helena Valley Mosquito District Board who reside in the District limits. This board develops and administers a program for abatement and alleviation on mosquito pest conditions within the district and makes recommendations on appropriations and expenditure of funds to be levied on residents in the district; four-year term. Meetings are as needed.
Planning & Zoning Commission: One citizen to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD# 24 & 45). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County; three-year terms.
Tax Appeal Board: Seeking two citizens to serve on the board. The board consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. The members are required to attend the State Tax Appeal Board when notified. The board has the authority to change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.
Weed Board: Seeking citizens to represent the Central Valley, Augusta, Lincoln, and Wolf Creek/Craig areas. Representatives must reside in those areas listed. The board consists of eight members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The board performs activities relating to weed management and administers and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are three years. Meetings are held monthly, first Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.
Applications are available at www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.