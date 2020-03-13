Community briefs published Friday, March 13, 2020

EVENTS
Presentation honors centennial farms, ranches
The public is invited to attend "Meanwhile, Back At The Ranch," a presentation by Montana Historical Society Interpretive Historian, Christine Brown on Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m., Montana Historical Society Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts.
March 14 is also Second Saturday at MHS. Second Saturday features free admission all day long and drawings for door prizes.
Inspired by the diverse and colorful histories of Montana’s centennial farm and ranch properties, Brown’s "Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch" slideshow presentation will highlight the trials and triumphs of Montanans who established and kept their land in the same family for a century or more. From early Montana miners turned farmers, to single women homesteaders and entire Scandinavian immigrant families, their stories of grit and resourcefulness chronicle the last 150 years of agricultural and community development in Montana. Following the talk, a brief ceremony will honor and present Centennial families in attendance with newly produced Montana Centennial Farm and Ranch roadside signage.
Since 2009, the MHS Centennial Farm and Ranch program has recognized our state’s agricultural traditions by celebrating the perseverance and stewardship of Montana families on their farms and ranches. By honoring families that have owned their land for 100 years or more, we help preserve Montana’s strong agricultural roots and the stories and traditions that define our rural communities.
For information about the MHS Centennial Farm and Ranch program, visit https://mhs.mt.gov/education/MTCentFarmRanchProg.
LWV to hold monthly meeting
The League of Women Voters meeting will be at noon on Tuesday, March 17, at the Montana Historical Society meeting room, 225 N. Roberts. Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue will talk about the management of voter rolls and challenges involved. Everyone is invited to attend.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Northup judges Ireland’s debate championship
Carroll College Talking Saints debate coach Brent Northup flew to Ireland to serve as the American judge in Ireland’s premier debate championship, The Irish Times Final. The final was held at Trinity College on Feb. 28.
“It’s such an honor to be part of Ireland’s championship,” said Northup. “Ireland does debate right with the students in tuxedoes and formal dresses – and all the judges in formal wear as well. The auditorium was overflowing with a loud enthusiastic crowd. To top it all off the debate was chaired by Ireland’s Supreme Court Chief Justice, Frank Clarke.”
Winning the team championship were Trinity students Eoghan Quinn and Aislinn Carty. The individual title was won by Rachael Mullally of UCD Law. Afterwards the Irish Times sponsored an elegant banquet in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Irish Times Debate championship. The topic in the final was whether Ireland’s justice system was too weak on crime.
Northup founded the nonprofit Pax Rhetorica to foster dialogue between students from different countries. Pax Rhetorica organizes a tour of seven American colleges for the winners of the competition.
This was the 20th time Northup has served as the American judge for the Irish championship.
Grants offered for volunteer emergency services
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering up to $500,000 in grants statewide for volunteer ambulance and EMT services.
Interested organizations have until April 15 to apply.
Organizations can request donations for such items as defibrillators, tablets, radios and pagers, ambulance child restraints, emergency supplies or other needs.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 15, at 5 p.m. Grant applications are available on the Town Pump Charitable Foundation website, www.townpump.com, or they can be requested via email at charitablefoundation@townpump.com. Grants will be awarded by May 29, 2020.
Submission sought for Congressional Art Competition
Congressman Greg Gianforte invites high school students in Montana to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The 2020 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Montana. Participants must photograph and email their artwork to montana.art@mail.house.gov. Entries must be received by Friday, April 24, 2020. Only one submission per student is allowed.
The winning student will have his or her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. The winner also will receive two free airline tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the exhibit opening in June.
Each spring, members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor a nationwide high school visual art competition. The competition recognizes and encourages artistic talent in the nation as well as in each congressional district.
To learn more, view the complete rules, and download entry forms, please visit https://gianforte.house.gov/services/congressional-art-competition. Teachers and students are encouraged to contact Gianforte’s office at 202-225-3211.
HHS team wins National Science Bowl regional competition
A team of students of Helena High School won their regional competition for the 2020 National Science Bowl this past weekend and will compete in the NSB National Finals this spring in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Energy, who sponsors the NSB, announced.
The NSB brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.
A series of 112 regional middle school and high school tournaments are being held across the country from January through March. Winners will advance to represent their areas at the National Science Bowl to be held from April 30 to May 4 in Washington, D.C., for the final middle school and high school competitions.