Community briefs published Friday, March 13, 2020

EVENTS

Presentation honors centennial farms, ranches

The public is invited to attend "Meanwhile, Back At The Ranch," a presentation by Montana Historical Society Interpretive Historian, Christine Brown on Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m., Montana Historical Society Auditorium, 225 N. Roberts.

March 14 is also Second Saturday at MHS. Second Saturday features free admission all day long and drawings for door prizes.

Inspired by the diverse and colorful histories of Montana’s centennial farm and ranch properties, Brown’s "Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch" slideshow presentation will highlight the trials and triumphs of Montanans who established and kept their land in the same family for a century or more. From early Montana miners turned farmers, to single women homesteaders and entire Scandinavian immigrant families, their stories of grit and resourcefulness chronicle the last 150 years of agricultural and community development in Montana. Following the talk, a brief ceremony will honor and present Centennial families in attendance with newly produced Montana Centennial Farm and Ranch roadside signage.