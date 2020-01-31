Community briefs published Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

EVENTS
Electronics recycling event is today
This month's data-secure electronics recycling collection event by 406 Recycling will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store at 3067 N. Montana. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged but most items from person electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Data-destruction is included for up to ten items. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, and televisions larger than 36 inches.
Businesses and households with large numbers of items or difficult to handle items such as large TVs are welcome to participate in the event but may want to call 406 Recycling about scheduling a pickup directly.
Charges apply for the older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/inch), large rear-projection televisions ($15/unit) and LCD screens over 36 inches ($15/unit). Microwaves are also accepted for $5 but should have glass trays removed ahead of time. Hard drives, backup and VHS tapes, computer disks, thumb drives, and other electronic mediums will also be accepted for data destruction -- charges apply for more than ten units or for data-destruction certificates. More details at 406Recycling.com or 449-6008.
ExplorationWorks to debut new exhibit
ExplorationWorks has announced the debut of their newest exhibit: Sound Science, which is set to open on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.
This hands-on exhibit, developed and built by ExplorationWorks, will explore the science of all things sound. Watch sound waves in motion, strum an electric guitar, listen to the soundscape, and learn all about ears, voice, and music.
In addition to the exhibit components, there will be a special SoundLabs program featuring local musicians and their various instruments each Sunday from 2-3 p.m., and a special Groovy Science program for pre-schoolers and their caregivers that will occur on Thursdays from 2-2:30 p.m.
Sound Science will be on exhibit through the end of April 2020.
AARP driver safety classes upcoming
AARP driver safety has two classes scheduled in Helena during February. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $20 ($15 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.
- Friday, Feb. 7, at First Interstate Bank-East, 2728 Colonial Drive, from noon until about 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, 915 Saddle Drive, from noon until about 4:30 p.m.
To register for a class, call 457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.
Comfort Food Challenge supports Family Promise
Family Promise of Greater Helena is gearing up for the Comfort Food Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.
The Comfort Food Challenge is an annual event allowing attendees a chance to sample a variety of yummy bites from the best cooks in town. The professionals preparing special treats include Mackenzie River Pizza, Bert and Ernie’s, The Hub, Legal Tender, Benny’s Mediterranean Grill, Chili O’Brian’s, Wheat Montana and Silver Star Steakhouse. Alongside these professionals are the private master chefs from Our Lady of the Valley, South Hills Christian Church, First Christian Church, Alliance Church, St. John’s, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Covenant Methodist, St. Mary’s, First Presbyterian, Our Redeemer’s and others. You can sample delights ranging from tiny tacos to cowboy stew, quiche to grilled cheese bites, then you can top it off with a piece of homemade pie from the Helena Women’s Club.
There will be live and silent auction items as well as raffle prizes. Tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a diamond journey pendant from Diamond Dreams.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Raffle tickets on sale for Helena in Stitches quilt
You have a chance to own the one-of-a-kind keepsake quilt denoting the history of the Helena area, Helena in Stitches. The quilt was designed, crafted and stitched by local resident Sally Klein. First Presbyterian Church is selling raffle tickets for the quilt at $5 each, with the drawing to be held on April 19. The winner need not be present.
Klein quilted Helena in Stitches to honor the Queen City and raise funds for local and worldwide mission projects.
The quilt's design takes a journey through Helena’s history.The nine large pictures chosen embody structures built during the earliest decades of Helena history and all the structures are at least 100 years old. The showcase panel in the center is the Capitol building built in 1896. The Pioneer Cabin (1864) panel reflects the earliest days of Helena’s history when mining was in full swing.
The quilt, sized for a queen bed and including two matching pillowcases will be on display at area quilt shops, hobby stores, and community events until April 19. Proceeds from the raffle will help disadvantaged people to be fed, be safe, and to prosper economically through material and financial assistance.
Visit the First Presbyterian Facebook page for information, or call Karen at 449-6012.
CTI receives grant to benefit YouthBuild program
Career Training Institute has received a three-year YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. YouthBuild targets services to 16 to 24 year olds who have dropped out of school and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency.
YouthBuild is a comprehensive seven-month core program that prepares young people to achieve academic and vocational success. YouthBuild Helena offers education, construction skills training, life and employment skills, leadership training and community service projects for qualifying youth.
Students receive individualized experiential and project-based learning instruction that prepares them to pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Education classes are held at CTI. Construction training is a combination of classroom and hands-on training in collaboration with the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity.
Students can earn the following credentials while in the program: High School Equivalency, NCCER Construction Pre-Apprenticeship, Montana Department of Labor and Industry Carpentry Pre-Apprenticeship, OSHA 10 certification, First Aid/CPR and other work-related certificates. Youth who successfully complete the program are eligible to receive additional services for 12 months after the core program.
Eligible applicants will be invited to attend an orientation session in mid-February that is designed to select youth who are ready to positively transform their lives over the nine-month core program that is scheduled to being on in March, and run through September 2020.
An information session is held at CTI every Wednesday at 2 p.m. or applications can be picked up at CTI’s front desk. CTI is located at 347 N. Last Chance Gulch. For more information about YouthBuild please contact Lisa Newman at 443-0800.
American Business Women’s Association scholarships available
The Big Sky Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association is offering two scholarships funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund to two deserving area students. One scholarship worth $1,000 will be awarded to one deserving area student attending a Montana Community College, technical or vocational school. The school must be licensed, accredited or state approved. The second scholarship worth $2,000 will be awarded to a student attending a Montana college or university that offers a baccalaureate degree.
Each year, local chapters of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Scholarships to female students who will be attending accredited U.S. colleges, universities and community/vocational schools. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; a resident of Lewis & Clark, Broadwater, or Jefferson County in Montana, and who will be at least a college freshman in August 2020 with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact:
Patti Nickol, education co-chair, ABWA, Big Sky Chapter at Patti.nickol@gmail.com
Applications must be completed by March 31, 2020 at www.sbmef.org. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded. The scholarship recipient(s) will be notified in July 2020.
DAR to award $500 scholarship to area student
Graduating high school seniors who live in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Jefferson, or Meagher counties are encouraged to apply by March 11 for a one-time $500 scholarship to assist with their continuing education at a Montana college, university, vocational or trade school.
This year’s centennial scholarship is sponsored by Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
Application by any high school senior requires basic eligibility information, one reference letter, and a short essay of 500-650 words answering the question “Why is the electoral college important to the residents of Montana?”
Students may request the one-page application form from Chapter Regent Veronica Bovee-Anderson at vbovee@msn.com and submit the completed application packet to Oro Fino Scholarship Chair, Jane Hamman at janeleehamman@aol.com or to the chapter regent no later than March 11, 2020.
An independent panel will review applications and select the winner, who will be announced on April 24 at the Montana State Society DAR annual conference in Billings.
$100,000 in Farmers State Bank scholarships available
Farmers State Bank Scholarship applications are available beginning Feb. 1 online at www.farmersebank.com under ‘Scholarship’. This year Farmers State Bank will offer 10 $10,000 scholarships to qualifying seniors. Students may be either home schooled or from a participating high school in the Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell.
Preference for the Farmers State Bank scholarships is given to students with a 2.5 to 3.5 grade point average and family income below $50,000. Eligibility and program details are available online.
The awards are for $2,500 each year and renewable for up to three years, based on full-time attendance at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school, and a GPA of 2.0 or higher, for the maximum award of $10,000.
Applications and information regarding the scholarship is available at www.farmersebank.com. The deadline is March 15, 2020, and recipients will be notified on or before May 1, 2020. Selection of recipients is managed by a third party organization to ensure impartiality. For more information, contact Sara Waldbillig, Director of Marketing, Farmers State Bank, 273-4495.
Talking Saints win 30th straight regional title
The Carroll College Talking Saints earned gold medal recognition in the Northwest Forensics Conference, the 30th straight year the team has won or shared the regional title. Boise State and Lewis & Clark were also honored with gold status, for yearlong excellence. The Carroll streak began in the fall of 1990.
The Talking Saints brought home 47 awards from the Fred Scheller Invitational held at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, Jan. 24-26. Eighteen of the 20 competing Carroll students won recognition.
Senior Michael Fuller of Helena received the Megan Gaffney Award, which recognizes students “for their efforts to make the Northwest forensics community more inclusive and welcoming.” The community gave Fuller a standing ovation in appreciation of “his loving spirit that always seeks to provide a voice for all students.”
Talking Saints coach Brent Northup, who is stepping down as Northwest Conference president after 24 years, was also honored. A major conference award, honoring the most outstanding student in the region each year, will now be called “The Brent Northup Coaches’ Commemorative Award.” Newly elected president Michael Ingram of Whitworth University thanked Northup for his years of service. This is Northup’s 31st year as coach of the Talking Saints.
Leading the Talking Saints at Pacific were the Carroll debaters who advanced five teams to the championship rounds, and won 13 of the top 15 speaker awards in BP debate. Senior Kelsie Watkins of Snohomish, Washington, and junior partner Josh Mansfield of Pocatello, Idaho, won open debate, defeating Lewis & Clark and two other Carroll teams in the finals. Sophomore Kristian Bartel of Federal Way, Washington, and first-year debater Brady Clark from Madison, Wisconsin, finished second in junior debate, won by Linfield College. Mansfield and Watkins were top speakers in open, and first-year team member Hellie Badaruddin of Missoula was named top junior speaker.
Vinny Gallardo, a first-year student from Butte, led all team members with five awards across four events. Sophomore Eleanor Ferrone of Hastings, Nebraska, won four awards, including recognition as the top junior competitor in the tournament.
Hellie Badaruddin won three awards including top speaker in junior debate and second place in the Orv Iverson competition, the “rookie of the year” competition. Badaruddin’s partner, Roisin O’Neill, a first-year student from Lake Oswego, Oregon, won three awards as did Taylor Potts, a sophomore from Great Falls, and Rylie Weeks from Kalispell.
Brady Clark won three top-three awards by winning novice prose, finishing second in debate and finishing second in novice extemp.
STUDENT NEWS
Allie Hicks, of Helena, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean's list Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
Daniel Lemmon, of Toston, has been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah, Kentucky. To be named to the dean's list, a student must be a full-time WKCTC student earning at least a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) and successfully completing 12 hours or more of coursework.
Matt Ridgway, of Helena, has been named to the 2019 fall dean's list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students on the dean's list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Thérèse Vanisko, of Helena, has been inducted into Alpha Epsilon Iota chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, an international honor society, by the English department of University of Montana Western. The Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society was founded in 1924 at Dakota Wesleyan University. The Society strives to confer distinction for high achievement in English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate and professional studies.