EVENTS
New exhibits, reception at Holter on Friday night
In addition to the new exhibit “Takuwe: Commemorating the Wounded Knee Massacre” in the Sherman Gallery, another new show “Straight There and Back: Drawings by Jodi Lightner” opens at the Holter Museum of Art’s High Gallery, 12 E. Lawrence, with a reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
In the show, Lightner examines how architecture coexists with what we are thinking and imagining.
More than just a daydream, the mind has the power to transport us to another time or place, making it possible to be in two places at the same time.
Lightner is an associate professor of art at Montana State University Billings.
Also, Friday night, the MAPS Media Lab at the Holter will have a processional Chroma Key, Green Screen photo booth open to the public.
Helena family YMCA hosting open house
The Helena Family YMCA is rising and will be hosting an open house on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come in and meet the new staff, checkout the brand new family locker room, state-of-the art workout equipment, and learn about the programs. If you join the Helena Family YMCA on-site you will also receive $0 joiner fee.
Bridges Buffet program kicks off 2020 season
Helena Community Connections’ Bridges Buffet kicks off its 2020 program season at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2330 E. Broadway.
Joseph Boule, certified and registered polysomnographic technician at St. Peter’s Health, will speak about simple steps we can implement for better sleep. A catered lunch buffet will be served. A $5 program donation is suggested along with non-perishables for Helena Food Share. Register at www.bridgeshcc.org or phone AARP at 1-877-926-8300 no later than noon on Monday, Feb. 3.
Phone Alyce Brutosky, Bridges Buffet program coordinator at, 458-8144, for greater detail. All Bridges programs occur in handicapped accessible facilities. All Bridges programs are life enrichment for those over the age of 50.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. (Rocky) will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena- and East Helena-area senior citizens.
East Helena
- Monday, Jan. 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., East Helena
Helena
- Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
- Thursday, Jan. 30, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese, and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility. For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
Applications being accepted for Mike Bullock Scholarship
The Helena Job Service Employers Committee is soliciting applications for the Mike Bullock Scholarship. Bullock was a teacher in Helena who worked with young adults and overcome adversity in completing high school.
This $500 scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to high school seniors (including PAL and home schooling) from Helena, Boulder and Townsend and White Sulphur Springs with a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA wanting to further their education through a course of study at the post-high school level. This training is not limited to traditional college or university course work and can include any trade or technical school.
An equal $500 amount will be given to assist the winner with their second year of post-high school continuing education on condition that they are currently in good standing and re-enrolled for the next year of post-high school education.
Applications and procedures in MS Word format are available from the above-mentioned school career counselors, (Helena, Boulder, Townsend and White Sulphur Springs), or from Job Service Helena. Applications/references must be received by JSEC Helena by 5 p.m. on March 8, 2020.
Mail or drop off completed scholarship application:
Helena Job Service Employers Committee, Box 201505, 715 Front St., Helena, MT 59620-1505.
For any questions, contact Rob Bird at 406-447-3210 or at rbird@mt.gov.
Optimist Club seeks applicants for oratorical contest
The Optimist Club of Helena is hosting an oratorical contest, the first step in the contest sponsored by Optimist International. The competition starts at the club level, progresses to the zone and/or district regional level, and the district level (the district includes Montana, part of northern Wyoming, Alberta, and Saskatchewan). A district winner will advance to the world regional level and ends with the world championship contest held in St. Louis. There are scholarships awarded at the district, world regional, and championship level. Last year, a Helena contestant earned a scholarship at the district contest.
Two contestants from the local club contest, tentatively planned for March 14, will advance to the zone level, which will occur in early April. For contestants that advance, the district competition will be in Helena on May 2, 2020. The contest is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019, and not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution.
Interested youth should prepare a 4 to 5 minute speech to be presented at the local Optimist Club’s contest. The topic of the speech must be: “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries.” An application for entry for each contestant must be received by the local club by March 4. For questions or an application, call or text Jon Moe at 406-439-4284.
STUDENT NEWS
Ted Van Alstyne, of Helena, has been named to Augustana University's dean's list for the fall semester 2019-20 academic year. The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above. Augustana University is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
CHS student accepted to Air Force Academy
U.S. Senators Jon Tester, Steve Daines, and Representative Greg Gianforte congratulated Capital High School student Kadyn Craigle on his appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Craigle is a varsity baseball, powerlifting, and football athlete at Capital High School. He is also an Eagle Mount Ski Instructor for Disabled Skiers, an active member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and Science Club, and a Boys State Delegate.
Tester, Daines, and Gianforte nominated Craigle in December based on his academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and commitment to serving and leading in the United States military.
Montana residents interested in applying to a military academy can get more information by visiting Tester's website, Daines' website, or Gianforte's website.
Two area students awarded scholarships
Troy Bawden of Helena, and Blake Nichols of East Helena, were among 15 Montana students who were awarded a $4,000 Montana State Fund scholarship. The recipients all have an area of study focused on occupational health and safety or trades and industry.
The scholarships are part of MSF’s Growing a Safer Montana initiative which aims to emphasize the importance of workplace safety to young workers before they enter the workforce. Historically, Montana has ranked among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities.
The scholarships are one tier of the GSM initiative, the other tier consists of personal protective equipment (PPE) grants for Montana high school industrial arts programs.
To find out more about GSM, MSF encourages high school teachers, and counselors to visit the website www.montanastatefund.com/web/about/scholarshipsgrants.jsf.
HACHE sending four students to spelling bee
The Helena Area Christian Home Educators recently held its annual spelling bee and are advancing four students to the Lewis and Clark County Spelling Bee to be held in February.
The winning word this year was “scattering” and spelled by last year’s state of Montana spelling bee champion, Clara Harmon. Attending the bee for the first time will be seventh graders, Brendyn Sheehan and Amos Royal. HACHE will be also sending fifth grader Isabella Garcia de Silva for the first time as well.
For more information about HACHE, visit hachemt.org.
Area students named to fall 2019 dean’s list at Carroll
Carroll College has released its 2019 fall semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Boulder: Angela Tacey, Callie Warfle
Clancy: Annie Galt, Riley Galt, Tiffany Gruber, Kamden Hilborn, Taelyr Krantz, Jacob Rasch, Jessica Sekerak, Taylor Thompson
East Helena: Sarah Diehl, Emily Franke, Ashley Kittson, Emily Murgel, Kassandra Rigsby, Abigail Romine, Zachary Spiroff
Helena: Tracy Ackeret, Angela Aune, Alicia Barnicoat, Michaela Beckman, Madison Blixt, Jessica Bousliman, Zachary Brandt, Ashley Carlson, Regan Clancy, Sarah Diaz, Nathan Downey, Trevor Drinville, Trevor Eickman, Hannah Enfield, Teah Falconer, Brittany Gamble, Alexander Hanson, Hunter Heaton, Jessica Helm, Emily Hill, David Hooper, James Ihlenfeldt, Viviana Iturbe-Fonseca, Hailey James, Ashley Jazayeri, Kira Kuhlman, Lexi MacMillan, Tyler Matteucci, Mary McGreevey, Katelyn McKay, Ethan Melton, Benjamin Moeller, Brighton Mozer, George Nemie, Melissa Patterson, David Petersen, David Pipinich, Brooklyn Purcell, Aaron Rau, Kathleen Robbins, Shane Sater, Keren Schulz, Georgia Sears, John Smillie, Jenna Starke, Sarah Swingley, Jessica Tielking, Jazmine Townsend, Frances Tupper, Julie Turman, Joshua Turner, Matthew Vanderwater, Brynn Walker, Rachel Wall, Rebecca Wall, Jasmin Waples, Delaney Wilson, Joseph Wohlers
Jefferson City: Drake Schake
Townsend: Abigail Beebe, Iain Scott
White Sulphur Springs: Amber Coburn, Cassidy Coburn
Area students named to Helena College fall 2019 dean’s list
Helena College University of Montana recently released the fall 2019 semester dean’s list. A student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average in at least 12 credits to be named to the Dean’s List. An asterisk (*) beside a student’s name indicates a 4.0 grade point average or straight A’s.
Basin: Jocelynn Norman*, Abby Wing *
Boulder: Brooke Atkinson, Kaleb Bare
Canyon Creek: Somaerah Kapphan*
Clancy: Kylie MacDonald, Rebecca Prentice*, Jesse Russell, Tyler Smyth, Myles Steinmetz, Jeffrey Thomas
East Helena: Lindy Baldwin, Alec Cheeseman, Mary Erdman, Matthew Geiss-Marton*, Emily Haerter, Katina Knudson, Derek Neel*, Leslieann O'Connor*, Bryson Sedivy, Lindsey Snell, Taelyn Steinke, Caleb Wallis
Helena: Shaun Austin, Brad Asbury, Mishwa Bhavsar*, Jocelyn Block, Rebecca Bracken, Britni Bridge*, Kaydee Brouelette, Katelyn Buck, Anthony Cerovski*, Ian Colbert, John Cunningham, Anna Marie Demaree, Sydney Donahue*, Christopher Duffey, Christopher Dumont, Asher Easterby, Patrick Emmons, Christopher Fowler, Kristine Germain, Selena Goddard, Emily Green*, Andrameda Griffin, John Griffin*, Robert Grotzke, Brooklynne Gustovich, Nikki Hamlin, Emily Harris*, Mackenzie Holst, Justin Horton, Nicole Horvath, Lonnie Hubbard, Danielle Hughes, Amber Kackley, Melissa Kandare, Jacqulyn Kelly, Zane King, Sophia Lance, Evangeline Lancette, Johnathan Langenderfer, Bridger Lavigne, Anna Lowe, Alyssa Magee*, McKayla Marshall*, Michael Martin, Jason Maynard, Samuel McCumbers, Morgan McEvers*, Logan McMillan, Brock Meuer, Madison Meuer*, Erin Munson*, Colten Nelson, David Northam*, John Orzechowski, Desa Osterhout, Rachael Pecora, Ethan Peterson, Ashley Price, Ashley Puyear, Courtney Radke, James Ranger, Edward Ranquist, Michael Raymond Jr.*, Madison Riccardo, Jessalyn Rice, James Richmond, Bridgett Riddock, Stacy Russell, Peter Sargent, Celine Schaefer, Shelsey Schott, Zach Schroeck, Benjamin Schwabauer, Jase Seekell*, William Serwacki*, Mindy Shaw, Coby Smith*, Joseph Smith, Kenneth Smith, Kara Solan, Brandon Spragg, Ryan Spragg, Conner Sullivan, Joseph Swain, Matthew Swenson, Natalie Tocas, Michelle Twiford, Samantha Wigen, Lane Williams, Brittany Woods, Travis Woslager
Jefferson City: Madison Hohn
Townsend: Shawn O'Brien, Owen Weaver*
White Sulpher Springs: Cadee Carter, Nathan Ogle*
