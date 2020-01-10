EVENTS
Program today explores Alzheimer's warning signs
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join us from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, 915 Saddle Drive, to learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others.
The free program covers:
- Typical age-related changes
- Common warning signs of Alzheimer’s
- How to approach someone about memory concerns
- Early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process
- Alzheimer’s Association resources
RSVP by calling 800-272-3900. Visit alz.org/CRF to register online and explore additional education programs.
AARP driver safety class upcoming
AARP driver safety has a single class scheduled in Helena during January. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $20 ($15 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.
- Tuesday, Jan. 14, at First Interstate Bank, 2021 N. Montana Ave., from noon until about 4:30 p.m.
To register for a class, call 457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.
Cranium Café series continues
Cranium Café, a program of Helena Community Connections, is a brain health workshop featuring brain health exercises and education in a relaxed, fun environment. Participants learn and practice activities to keep the brain healthy as it ages. Nanette Whitman-Holmes, life enrichment director at Touchmark, facilitates.
The series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2330 E. Broadway. Building Your Resilience: Finding Meaning in Adversity is the series title. Psychologist, Molly Birkholm, presents. Bring a brown bag lunch. Other refreshments are provided.
Cranium Café is free, however non-perishables for Helena Food Share are suggested as a donation. Cranium Café begins at noon. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org to learn more. All programs occur in handicapped accessible facilities and all HCC programs are life enrichment for those over 50. Contact Nanette at 449-4900 for more information.
March for Life event slated at the Capitol
Pro-Life Helena is sponsoring the March for Life 2020 Montana at the Montana state Capitol on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. This is the annual state march. The event is free and will include three guest speakers, including a representative from Sen. Steve Daines' office.
Tickets on sale for first Montana Music Live event
Montana Music Live is a one night music event comprised of Montana Artists only. The list of performers include, Brook Price, Casey Michaels, Chad Okrusch, El Wencho, Matt Strachan and The Hoot Owls, Levi Blom and SunsAh 406. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6. Four-plus hours of entertainment on two stages. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of the show. All tickets will be general admission.
Tickets are on sale online now at www.lccfairgrounds.com, and the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds administrative office. For additional information, visit www.lccfairgrounds.com or call 406-457-8516.
Ceremony will honor Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees
The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center extends an invitation to all to attend the Annual MCHF Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering, Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.
The Inductee Recognition Ceremony Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the notable accomplishments and lasting legacies of the inductees to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Tickets are $30 per person. Early registration is recommended.
The Cowboy Ball and Benefit Auction will kick off at 7 p.m. This event will feature a Chuckwagon Buffet dinner and live Western music by the Merle Travis Band. A silent and live auction will feature unique Western items. Tickets to the Cowboy Ball are $75 per person or $570 for an eight-person table.
Register by calling 406-653-3800, or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org. Reserve a hotel room at the Heritage Inn by calling 406-761-1900.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Applications available for MCF scholarships
Applications for Montana Community Foundation scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year are now available for Montana students. Last year, MCF awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to 187 Montana students throughout Montana. These scholarships are made possible by the donors who have established scholarship funds at MCF.
Scholarship awards generally range between $500 and $20,000, some of which are renewable for multiple years. Qualifications vary widely, resulting in scholarship eligibility for a diverse range of students. Both traditional and nontraditional Montana students are encouraged to apply. Students can apply online with a submission deadline for most applications of March 20, 2020.
To apply or for information on eligibility, deadlines, and awards for specific scholarships, visit mtcf.org/applications or contact Scholarship Manager Jenny Lou Stark at 406-441-4946 or jstark@mtcf.org.
For guidance counselors and others interested in promoting these scholarships to their students, marketing materials are available by contacting Communications and Outreach Manager, Teal Whitaker, at 406-441-4952 or teal@mtcf.org.
DPHHS employees raise $4K to benefit Friendship Center
Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Sheila Hogan delivered a $4,000 check to Friendship Center Executive Director Jenny Eck on Jan. 8.
The donation is from the annual DPHHS employee holiday fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the local shelter. DPHHS began the fundraiser 28 years ago. All funds collected are from employee donations.
In addition to the monetary donation, the agency collected food, blankets and cleaning supplies.
DPHHS staff held craft and bake sales, 50/50 drawings, raffles and silent auctions at several agency office locations throughout Helena over the last month.
Founded in 1971, The Friendship Center is the community resource for addressing and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking through advocacy, education and outreach in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson Counties.
For more information, click here: https://www.thefriendshipcenter.org/.
STUDENT NEWS
Alyssa Schrull of East Helena, Toree Rensmon and Nicholas Wrigg, both of Helena, have been named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.
***
Jaci Baker, of Helena, and Brook Price, of Clancy, have been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
