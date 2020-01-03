EVENTS
Program explores warning signs of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join us from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, 915 Saddle Drive, to learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others.
The free program covers:
- Typical age-related changes
- Common warning signs of Alzheimer’s
- How to approach someone about memory concerns
- Early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process
- Alzheimer’s Association resources
RSVP by calling 800-272-3900. Visit alz.org/CRF to register online and explore additional education programs.
Cranium Café series continues
Cranium Café, a program of Helena Community Connections, is a brain health workshop featuring brain health exercises and education in a relaxed, fun environment. Participants learn and practice activities to keep the brain healthy as it ages. Nanette Whitman-Holmes, life enrichment director at Touchmark, facilitates.
The series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2330 E. Broadway. Building Your Resilience: Finding Meaning in Adversity is the series title. Psychologist, Molly Birkholm, presents. Bring a brown bag lunch. Other refreshments are provided.
Cranium Café is free, however non-perishables for Helena Food Share are suggested as a donation. Cranium Café begins at noon. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org to learn more. All programs occur in handicapped accessible facilities and all HCC programs are life enrichment for those over 50. Contact Nanette at 449-4900 for more information.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Library hosting Dear Author contest
The Lewis & Clark Library is hosting the Dear Author Program. Participation is simple, fourth- and fifth-grade students write a letter to the author of a book or poem that made an impact in their life. The student then submits their letter to the library for judging.
The Dear Author winners will receive a prize for themselves and their school library.
Prizes will be awarded to the top five letters selected by the committee. This year, the top three students will receive a SPRK+ Sphero Robot Ball.
Entrants must submit an actual letter, not a book report, typed on one 8 1/2 x 11” sheet of paper that includes their name, phone number, name of school or home-school, and their age at the top of the page. Submissions will be accepted Jan. 13-17. Late entries will not be accepted.
Here are some things to think about as you’re writing your letter:
- What did the book or poem show you about the world that you never noticed?
- What did you realize about yourself as a result of reading the book or poem?
- How did the book or poem influence you?
- Why was the book or poem meaningful to you?
Return your letters to any branch of the Lewis & Clark Library, or mail them to:
Molly Hudson; ATTN: Dear Author; Lewis & Clark Library; 120 S. Last Chance Gulch; Helena, MT 59601.
Entries will be judged by a committee and the winners will be contacted by Feb. 4. Winners will be honored on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Lewis & Clark Library Ambrose Reading Room. Winners will read their letters aloud.
One letter per student. Letters will not be returned.
New Horizons community band seeks members
Helena New Horizons Concert Band is starting rehearsals on Monday, Jan. 6, and is looking for new members. The rehearsals take place from 7-8:30 p.m. on Mondays at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
Everybody is welcome whether you’ve played for the past 30 years or haven’t played for 30 years and want to pick up your instrument again.
