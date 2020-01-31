Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 31, 2020

There will be live and silent auction items as well as raffle prizes. Tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a diamond journey pendant from Diamond Dreams.

Raffle tickets on sale for Helena in Stitches quilt

You have a chance to own the one-of-a-kind keepsake quilt denoting the history of the Helena area, Helena in Stitches. The quilt was designed, crafted and stitched by local resident Sally Klein. First Presbyterian Church is selling raffle tickets for the quilt at $5 each, with the drawing to be held on April 19. The winner need not be present.

Klein quilted Helena in Stitches to honor the Queen City and raise funds for local and worldwide mission projects.

The quilt's design takes a journey through Helena’s history.The nine large pictures chosen embody structures built during the earliest decades of Helena history and all the structures are at least 100 years old. The showcase panel in the center is the Capitol building built in 1896. The Pioneer Cabin (1864) panel reflects the earliest days of Helena’s history when mining was in full swing.