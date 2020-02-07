Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

EVENTS
Comfort Food Challenge supports Family Promise
Family Promise of Greater Helena is gearing up for the Comfort Food Challenge on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The event will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.
The Comfort Food Challenge is an annual event allowing attendees a chance to sample a variety of yummy bites from the best cooks in town. The professionals preparing special treats include Mackenzie River Pizza, Bert and Ernie’s, The Hub, Legal Tender, Benny’s Mediterranean Grill, Chili O’Brian’s, Wheat Montana and Silver Star Steakhouse. Alongside these professionals are the private master chefs from Our Lady of the Valley, South Hills Christian Church, First Christian Church, Alliance Church, St. John’s, St. Peter’s Cathedral, Covenant Methodist, St. Mary’s, First Presbyterian, Our Redeemer’s and others. You can sample delights ranging from tiny tacos to cowboy stew, quiche to grilled cheese bites, then you can top it off with a piece of homemade pie from the Helena Women’s Club.
There will be live and silent auction items as well as raffle prizes. Tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a diamond journey pendant from Diamond Dreams.
Cranium Cafe program series continues
Cranium Cafe, a program of Helena Community Connections, is a brain health workshop featuring brain health exercises and education in a relaxed, fun environment.
Participants learn and practice activities to keep the brain healthy as it ages. Nanette Whitman-Holmes, life enrichment director at Touchmark, facilitates. The series continues on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Building Your Resilience: Finding Meaning in Adversity is the series title. Psychologist, Molly Birkholm, presents.
Bring a brown bag lunch. Other refreshments are provided. Cranium Café is free, however non-perishables for Helena Food Share are suggested as a donation. Cranium Café begins at noon at 2330 E. Broadway. All programs occur in handicapped accessible facilities and all HCC programs are life enrichment for those over 50. Contact Nanette at 449-4900 for more information. Visit www.bridgeshcc.org.
Trap-release workshop upcoming
Footloose Montana will present a trap-release workshop from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Montana Wild Outdoor Education Center, 2668 Broadwater Ave.
Trapping season is at its peak. What will you do if your best friend steps in a trap? Traps are hidden and baited. Traps are indiscriminate. Traps can be almost anywhere.
Topics at the presentation include:
- What to look for to avoid traps
- First aid
- Hands-on practice releasing traps
- What to carry with you to save your pet
This event is free and open to the public.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Gianforte honors three Helena-area Veterans
Congressman Greg Gianforte recently honored three Montana veterans for their service to country and their communities.
At the American Legion Post #2 in Helena, Gianforte presented the 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation to U.S. Army veteran Dave Cogley of Clancy, U.S. Air Force veteran Karen Semple of Montana City, and U.S. Army veteran Bill White of Helena.
Gianforte presented each veteran with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on Veterans Day. He also gave the recipients a copy of the remarks he made about them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rotary Club meeting at new location
The Rotary Club of Helena invites new and existing members to join us for lunch every Wednesday at noon in our new meeting location at Downstairs at the Brewhouse, 939 Getchell St.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Our motto is “Service Above Self.”
For over 100 years, the Rotary Club of Helena has led service projects for our community. Some of their current projects include maintaining a cabin at the YMCA Camp Child, supporting the robotics and after-school programs at Exploration Works, providing resources to children and classrooms in Helena area public schools, and (new this spring) has proposed and working to build an ADA compliant trail on Mount Helena. We also offer an annual scholarship to college-bound high students from our community. At meetings, members share news about completed and upcoming service opportunities and each week features a new and interesting speaker.
For more information, join us for lunch any Wednesday at noon at Downstairs at the Brew House or contact Brett Clark, club president at 406-457-2044 or Rex Walsh, membership chair at 406-431-6484 or at rexwalsh2018@gmail.com.
Applications being accepted for Miss Montana, Miss Outstanding Teen
Montana young women 17-25 and teens have the opportunity to earn college scholarships and learn leadership skills by entering the Miss Montana Competition or Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen competition for teens age 13-17 June 18-20 in Glendive.
Contestants are judged on interview, talent, social impact statement and on stage question. Teens are also judged on fitness.
Miss Montana contestants, age 17-25 receive a $950 scholarship for competing but have the opportunity to win additional scholarship money for community service, academics, being in the top five, best interview, photogenic and other areas. More than $300,000 in cash and applied scholarships are available. Teens 13-17 earn at least $150 for competing. A contestant must be a resident of Montana or, if from another state, must be enrolled full time at a Montana college. Applications are available to download at www.missmontana.com and are due by March 15 along with the $200 sponsor fee.
Miss Montana will advance to compete in the 100th year anniversary off Miss America. During her year as Montana’s ambassador, Miss Montana shares her social impact mission with students on her Crown to Classroom Tour. Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen goes on to compete as Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando in early August.
The Miss America organization is one of the largest suppliers of scholarships for young women. It has a grand history of empowering women and helping them make a diference in their communities or state. For more information on the Miss America program, check out www.missamerica.org, www.maoteen.org, www.missmontana.com and on Instagram and Facebook.
Nominees sought for Montana Heritage Keeper awards
You have free articles remaining.
The Montana Historical Society is seeking nominations for people and organizations whose exemplary commitment to identifying and preserving our historical and cultural heritage makes them eligible for the Heritage Keeper Awards.
Up to three people or organizations will be honored by the MHS Board of Trustees for the Heritage Keeper Awards. An additional award, The Montana Heritage Guardian Award, given out only on special merit, recognizes the accomplishments of one of the Heritage Keeper Award nominees with a record of outstanding accomplishments.
To qualify, the individual must be alive, and organizations must be currently active. The nominee must have demonstrated a commitment to a significant Montana history project or have identified and preserved objects or property of significance to Montana’s history and culture.
Organizations also must have a record of preserving and celebrating Montana’s historical and cultural heritage.
Areas of interest can include historic building and landscape preservation; sustained historical and cultural research and publication; fine art history and preservation; and efforts to promote and educate future generations on the historical and cultural legacy of all Montanans.
The nomination deadline is March 18, 2020. The nomination form and additional information can be found online at mhs.mt.gov under the “Historic Preservation” tab. Nominations may be resubmitted on an annual basis if the person or organization didn’t previously receive a Heritage Keeper award.
Nominations or questions can be emailed to Jodel Fohn at jfohn@mt.gov, or mailed to Heritage Keeper Awards Chair, Montana Historical Society, P.O. Box 201201, Helena, MT 59620-1201. The forms also can be dropped off at the MHS office at 225 N. Roberts.
The awards will be presented by the MHS Board of Trustees at its annual Montana History Conference in Butte in September.
Seasonal weight limit restrictions go into effect
The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners approved seasonal and permanent weight limits on specific roads in the county. The temporary restrictions will be in place from Feb. 10 to March 31.
As frozen ground thaws, base gravel in the roadbed becomes saturated, causing surface break up and premature failure. In these conditions, fully loaded vehicles can cause severe road damage. Therefore, temporary restrictions are in place for certain roads.
- Jim Town Road Asphalt Highway: 284 to end of asphalt.
- Birdseye Road: Williams St to Highway 279.
- Causeway Way (Lake Helena Drive.): Lincoln Road east to end of asphalt.
- Collins Drive South: Lincoln Road East to Masonic Home Road
- Country Club Ave.: Joslyn St. to Williams St.
- Forestvale Road: Green Meadow Drive to North Montana Ave.
- Highway 284: Jimtown Road to Broadwater County line.
- Hauser Dam Road: Lincoln Road East to end of asphalt.
- Keir Drive: Canyon Ferry Road to Saffron Ln.
- Masonic Home Road: Collins Drive South to Frontage Road
- McHugh Lane: Yuhas Ave. to Sierra Road West
- Mill Road: Green Meadow Drive to North Montana Ave.
- North Montana Ave.: North of Lincoln Road
- Sierra Road East: Frontage Road to Floweree Drive
- Sierra Road West: Frontage Road to Green Meadow Drive
- Williams St.: Highway 12 to Birdseye Road
- Wylie Drive: Canyon Ferry Road to York Road
- B Street: At Stemple Pass Road
- C Street: At Stemple Pass Road
- D Street: At Stemple Pass Road
- 1 Ave. South: South of Highway 200
- 6th Ave.: North and South of Highway 200
- 7th Ave.: South of Highway 200
- 8th Ave. North and South of Highway 200
- 9th Ave.: At Highway 200
- Spring Creek Lane: Highway 200 to end of asphalt
- Sleepy Hollow Lane: North of Highway 200
- Sucker Creek Road: Highway 200 to end of asphalt
Permanent restrictions are needed on roads with sub-standard base material and double chip seal. Normal highway loading can cause severe damage to roads and lead to costly repairs. Permanent restrictions are in place for those roads.
- Applegate Drive South: Lincoln Road to Norris Road
- Beartooth Road: Frontage Road to end of asphalt.
- Bel Air Subdivision: Entire Subdivision
- Colorado Gulch Drive: Highway 12 to end of asphalt.
- Crestwood Estates: Entire Subdivision
- Floweree Drive: Sierra Road East to York Road
- Franklin Mine Road: Green Meadow Drive to end of asphalt.
- John G. Mine Road: East Green Meadow Drive to North Montana Ave.
- Lake Helena Drive: South York Road to Canyon Ferry Road
- Middlemas Road: Montana Ave. to end of road.
- Motsiff Road: McHugh Lane to North Montana Ave.
- Norris Road: Green Meadow Drive to end of road.
- Valley Drive: Lewis St. to Canyon Ferry Road
The load limits for all restrictions are 7 tons for single axles, 14 tons for tandem axles, and 350 pounds per inch width of tire.
All roads listed are under the jurisdiction of Lewis and Clark County and the County is responsible for maintenance.
Restriction information is online at https://www.lccountymt.gov/public-works/roads-and-bridges.html
STUDENT NEWS
Ethan Keintz, a student at Capital High School, has been named a Pacific Lutheran University President’s Scholar and awarded the prestigious $33,000 per year President’s Scholarship — with the opportunity to compete for more.
Ethan was one of 103 students selected for this top academic and leadership scholarship offered by PLU.
Over 500 incoming first-year students who met the high eligibility standards applied. President’s Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, service and leadership, as well as the potential to effect positive change and leadership in both the academic and co-curricular life of PLU. This year’s President’s Scholarship recipients scored on average a 1306 SAT test score, 30 ACT test score, and have a 3.98 GPA.
Two students honored with Prudential Spirit of Community awards
Jadyn Bellander, 18, of Jefferson City and Kael Hesford, 13, of Boulder were named Montana's top two youth volunteers of 2020 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Bellander, a senior at Jefferson High School, established a food pantry at her high school that provides weekend food to the families of 28 students who rely on free or discounted hot lunches on school days for a substantial part of their weekly nutritional needs.
Hesford, an eighth-grader at Boulder Elementary School, led a service learning club that conducted several community service projects over the past three years, including winter clothing drives, a student weekend food program and fundraising for playground equipment at his school.
As state honorees, Bellander and Hesford each will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Local residents earn degree from WGU
The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University an online, nonprofit university.
- Colin Blaskovich of Clancy, has earned a Master of Arts Science Education (secondary biological science) degree.
- Nathan Heinitz of Clancy, has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Andrew Nickol of Helena, has earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Larry Wildes of Helena, has earned a Bachelor of Science, information technology degree.
- Bridgett Waples of Helena, has earned an MBA, IT Management degree.
- Jasyn Mulcahy of Helena, has earned a Master of Science, management and leadership degree.
- Kaitlin Hanson of Helena, has earned a Master of Science, Nursing -- leadership and management (BSN to MSN) degree.
- Lisa Ross of Helena, has earned a Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.