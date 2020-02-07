Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

This event is free and open to the public.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Gianforte honors three Helena-area Veterans

Congressman Greg Gianforte recently honored three Montana veterans for their service to country and their communities.

At the American Legion Post #2 in Helena, Gianforte presented the 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation to U.S. Army veteran Dave Cogley of Clancy, U.S. Air Force veteran Karen Semple of Montana City, and U.S. Army veteran Bill White of Helena.

Gianforte presented each veteran with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol on Veterans Day. He also gave the recipients a copy of the remarks he made about them in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rotary Club meeting at new location

The Rotary Club of Helena invites new and existing members to join us for lunch every Wednesday at noon in our new meeting location at Downstairs at the Brewhouse, 939 Getchell St.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Our motto is “Service Above Self.”