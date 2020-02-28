Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

EVENTS
Drop off your electronics for recycling today
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 28, 406 Recycling hosts its monthly electronics recycling drive at The Good Samaritan Thrift Store. The event will collect and provide data destruction for most household and office electronics while raising funds for Good Samaritan Ministries and Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana.
The monthly collection events provide electronics recycling for most office, personal and household electronics. A voluntary $10 donation is suggested and most items are accepted for free. Charges apply for older style Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions and monitors ($1/inch), large rear projections televisions ($15/unit), LCD screen 36'' or larger ($15/unit), and microwaves ($5/unit; glass trays removed). Data destruction is provided for electronic mediums including computers, laptops, diskettes, VHS tapes, thumb drives, backup tapes, CDs, cell phones, and tablets; charges apply for those needing data destruction certificates. Households and businesses can arrange for collection and data destruction by contacting 406 Recycling at 449-6008 or 406Recycling.com.
Kid Pack food drive upcoming
Residents are invited to join a city-wide food drive to help hungry kids on Wednesday, March 4. Helena Food Share, the Governor’s Office of Community Service and AmeriCorps members are partnering to help gather food for Kid Packs which help kids at risk for weekend hunger.
Helena Food Share asks residents to place kid-friendly foods on your doorstep before 1 p.m., and an AmeriCorps member will pick them up in the afternoon. Suggested Kid Pack food donations include low-sugar granola bars, fruit cups, juice, pudding cups and oatmeal.
Each week Helena Food Share volunteers and staff make 1,150 kid packs to bring to local schools. Every donation ensures that our children won’t go hungry. If you live outside of city limits, you can bring your donations to any local grocery store between 2-6 p.m.
Learn more about the city-wide “Doorsteps to Kid Packs” food drive on March 4 by visiting helenafoodshare.org/doorsteps-to-backpacks/.
ServeMontana Symposium events include speakers
AmeriCorps State and National, AmeriCorps VISTA, and NCCC participants from across Montana are meeting for the 11th annual ServeMontana Symposium, March 4-6 at Carroll College. The theme for the event is, “Service in Montana: Your Path to the Greater Good.”
Hosted by the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the symposium brings together nearly 300 members from across Montana for service, training, and resources. This year, the conference also celebrates the 25th anniversary of AmeriCorps.
The symposium kicks off on March 4 at 1 p.m. with an address from first lady Lisa Bullock and executive director of Helena Food Share, Bruce Day. AmeriCorps Service members will then spend the afternoon canvassing neighborhoods and grocery stores across Helena to collect food for the “Doorsteps to Kid Packs” food drive.
Thursday's and Friday’s events include four plenary speakers, three rounds of break-out sessions, and a regional networking gathering. In-service training presentations are designed to provide AmeriCorps members information about volunteer management, tribal relations, civic engagement, philanthropy, poverty in Montana, and more.
ServeMontana Symposium plenary speakers will include:
- Chester Spellman, CNCS, national director of AmeriCorps State and National;
- Dr. Shane Doyle, Native Nexus;
- Sarah Calhoun, Red Ants Pants; and
- Shannon Stober, Verve Exchange.
AmeriCorps alumnus, Melissa Lavinder and Senior Corps volunteer, Orrin Johnson will be honored Friday morning as recipients of the Abby M. Zent Service Recognition. The recognition is awarded to national service alumni who continue to serve Montana through volunteerism and community service.
For more information about the 2020 ServeMontana Symposium, visit serve.mt.gov/ServeMT/servemontana-symposium.
Sheriff is featured speaker at Bridges program
Helena Community Connections’ Bridges Buffet continues its 2020 program season at noon on Wednesday, March 4, at 2330 East Broadway.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton will talk about the state of Lewis and Clark County from a law enforcement perspective and what’s happening in his office.
A catered lunch buffet will be served. A $5 program donation is suggested along with non-perishables for Helena Food Share. Register at www.bridgeshcc.org or phone AARP at 1-877-926-8300 no later noon, Monday, March 2.
Call Alyce Brutosky, Bridges Buffet program coordinator, 458-8144, for greater detail. All Bridges programs occur in handicapped accessible facilities. All Bridges programs are life enrichment for those over the age of 50.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Local named grand champion showman in Denver
Lewis and Clark County resident Isabelle Lowry was named the Grand Champion Intermediate Cattle Showman during the National Western Stock Show Market Steer Show in Denver. She also placed first in Class Ten of the Market Steer Show.
Lowry, who has been showing cattle since her first year of 4H at age 8, showed both market hogs and market lambs in Denver for many years before showing cattle there for the first time in 2019. She and a prospect steer named Max won the prospect steer class in Denver in January 2019, the reserve champion prospect steer and grand champion showman award at the Spokane Junior Livestock Show in May, and the grand champion steer award at Pacific International Livestock Exposition in June.
"This turned out to be such an amazing year with max," she said.
Lowry is the newly elected president of the East Helena High School FFA program and is working to help her chapter raise funds for that group to attend the National FFA Convention next fall.
NorthWestern Energy warns customers of scam
NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers are reporting a scam demanding money for a meter change.
The criminals leave a phone message saying the customers' meter will be changed shortly with instructions to call a phone number. When the customer calls the number, they are told there is a fee and service will be disconnected if the “fee” isn't paid immediately. This is a scam.
You have free articles remaining.
The scam and the phone number have been reported to law enforcement authorities.
NorthWestern does not call customers and demand immediate payment. Don’t supply any personal information unless you are sure you are indeed working with the utility.
NorthWestern never asks customers to use a prepaid debit card for payment.
You can reach the NorthWestern Energy call center at 888-467-2669. If you are threatened by a scammer, report that threat to local law enforcement.
GoFundMe campaign underway for Helenan
In less than one day, over $73,500 was raised for Jeff Shirley, who is currently receiving care at the University of Washington Medical Center after being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). Shirley is a father of a little girl, and his wife who has launched the GoFundMe campaign has confirmed that he will start chemotherapy as soon as possible and will likely be enrolled in a clinical trial soon.
The family is waiting for him to begin chemotherapy, and he will likely be enrolled in a clinical trial, which can be very expensive. Any donations received will help cover medical bills incurred through this process.
To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/3fxn/jeff-shirleys-leukemia-battle.
Applications open for 2021 teacher of the year
The Office of Public Instruction announced that nomination and application forms are available for the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year Program.
Members of the public can fill out a simple form to nominate a teacher. Teachers can self-nominate by filling out an application. All current and actively teaching Montanans who are making a positive difference in the lives of students are encouraged to apply. If nominated, the OPI will reach out to the nominated teacher and ask them to fill out an application.
Nomination forms are due back to the OPI by May 15 and completed applications are due by June 22. They can be emailed to MTTOY@mt.gov.
Montana’s program is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program conducted by the Council of Chief State School Officers, of which Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is a member.
Linda Rost from Baker High School is the current 2020 Montana Teacher of the Year. She is also the first Montana Teacher of the Year in nearly a decade to be selected as a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
Applicants sought for farmers market scholarships
The Helena Farmers Market Board announces the availability of two scholarships to graduating seniors in Lewis & Clark County’s six high schools, including Augusta, Capital, Helena, Lincoln, Rocky Mountain Christian and St. Andrew High Schools.
The two $1,000 scholarships are awarded on academic, community and personal achievements. Students must submit a resume, an essay about the Helena Farmers Market’s influence on the community, and the scholarship application.
All high schools in Lewis & Clark County have the applications available for students. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2020, to be considered for a scholarship, and will be awarded at the vendor’s meeting April 2020.
Nominations sought for DPHHS EMS awards
Department of Public Health and Human Services officials are requesting nominations for the 2020 Emergency Medical Services awards to be announced later this year.
DPHHS seeks nominations by the April 10 deadline in the following categories:
- EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year. This award honors a Volunteer Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of patient care and/or dedication to his or her community.
- EMS Career Provider of the Year. This award honors a Career Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of care and/or dedication to his or her community.
- EMS Service of the Year. This award honors a volunteer or paid EMS agency that consistently exhibits dedication to improving patient care through education, injury prevention, community awareness, medical director involvement and cooperation with other emergency service organizations in their community.
- 911 Dispatcher of the Year. This award is to recognize a 911 dispatcher who has shown exemplary performance of duties as the “first, first responder” in medical emergencies.
- EMS Supporter of the Year. This award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional support for an EMS agency or the broader EMS system. This person may be a law enforcement officer, another healthcare provider, a public official or a community member.
Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.montanaEMS.mt.gov.
The awards will be presented on May 20, at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda in Helena as part of EMS Week.
For questions about the EMS awards contact Shari Graham of DPHHS at sgraham2@mt.gov or at 406-444-6098.
Artists invited to submit entries
The Ennis Arts Association will hold its 25th Annual Madison Valley Arts Festival on Saturday Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Artists working in all media are invited to submit entries for this juried show. The festival will take place in Peter T’s Park in Ennis on the famed Madison River on the historic trail between Yellowstone National Park and Virginia City.
For additional information and an application, visit our website: www.ennisarts.org. Deadline for applications is April 1, 2020.
STUDENT NEWS
Trenton Wright, of Helena, has been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. To be included on the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.
Capital High School alumna, Audrey Bloomquist, was recently named to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs fall, 2019 semester president’s list. Business students must attain a perfect 4.0 grade point to achieve this distinction. Bloomquist is a freshman majoring in sports management and marketing as well as a member of the UCCS women’s track team.
CHS senior advances to state Poetry Out Loud competition
Jasmine Kunda, a senior at CHS, will compete in Montana Poetry Out Loud competition on March 7 at Grandstreet Theatre. She will be vying for the chance to go on to the National Finals in Washington, D.C. in April and compete for a $20,000 prize.
Kunda placed fourth at a regional competition in Dillon, where she recited “Love Song” by Dorothy Parker and “I felt a funeral in my brain” by Emily Dickinson.
Poetry Out Loud nurtures a love and appreciation for poetry through memorization and recitation of contemporary and classical poems by reputed poets. The National Endowment for the Arts partners with the Poetry Foundation to fund the event; Montana’s local sponsor is the Montana Arts Council. For more information about the competition, visit art.mt.gov/pol and Poetryoutloud.org.