Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

The family is waiting for him to begin chemotherapy, and he will likely be enrolled in a clinical trial, which can be very expensive. Any donations received will help cover medical bills incurred through this process.

To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/3fxn/jeff-shirleys-leukemia-battle.

Applications open for 2021 teacher of the year

The Office of Public Instruction announced that nomination and application forms are available for the 2021 Montana Teacher of the Year Program.

Members of the public can fill out a simple form to nominate a teacher. Teachers can self-nominate by filling out an application. All current and actively teaching Montanans who are making a positive difference in the lives of students are encouraged to apply. If nominated, the OPI will reach out to the nominated teacher and ask them to fill out an application.

Nomination forms are due back to the OPI by May 15 and completed applications are due by June 22. They can be emailed to MTTOY@mt.gov.

Montana’s program is part of the National Teacher of the Year Program conducted by the Council of Chief State School Officers, of which Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction is a member.