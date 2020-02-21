Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

EVENTS
Volunteers needed to judge speech, debate tourney
Helena and Capital High Schools' Speech and Debate teams will host the 2020 NSDA Speech & Debate Qualifier tournament in Helena on Feb. 21-22 and needs volunteer judges.
Students from across western Montana compete for the opportunity to represent Montana at the national tournament. This is the largest tournament of the competition season and community volunteers are needed to judge the more than 500 rounds of competition.
Rounds will be held at Capital High School. The time commitment is about two hours to judge a single round. No experience is necessary to be a judge, just a willingness to participate. Judge training is provided.
Volunteers can sign up by calling or emailing HHS Head Coach Jennifer Hermanson at 406-531-7449, Jhermanson@helenaschools.org; or CHS Head Coach Chloe Smith at 406-570-6065, chloe.bjorklund.smith@gmail.com.
You can also sign up through our online form: https://forms.gle/dkegCMRjtmQuk5eA9. This link is also available through the Helena High and Capital High Speech and Debate Facebook pages.
Alzheimer’s association offers education series
The Alzheimer’s Association is here to help families and friends navigate the challenges and considerations at each stage of the disease through the free 24/7 Helpline 800-272-3900, online resources at alz.org and through these free community programs.
Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning: Talking with loved ones about changing behaviors can be challenging. Learn
how to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss.
- Monday, Feb. 24, 6-7:45 p.m.; Helena College, Donaldson Building (Main), Room 113; 1115 N. Roberts St.
Legal & Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease: The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future more important than ever. Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease is an interactive program where you will have a chance to learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources near you.
- Monday, March 2, 6-7:45 p.m.; Helena College, Donaldson Building (Main), Room 113; 1115 N. Roberts St.
These no-cost presentations are provided in Helena and all are welcome to attend. RSVPs are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Chamber sponsoring Leap of Kindness Day
You’re invited to the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leap of Kindness Day. On Feb. 28-29 the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce will participate for the first time with local organizations in order to perform acts of kindness for others throughout the community.
This initiative, called Leap of Kindness Day was established by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce in Saratoga Springs, New York, to use the extra day provided by the leap year to do good for others.
The chamber is currently reaching out to local nonprofits to obtain requests as to what they need and trying to match them up with organizations who can run drives to collect those items. We are also hoping that local organizations will find other creative ways to do something kind for first responders, public safety agencies, teachers, direct care workers for those with disabilities, nursing home residents and employees, children in local hospitals, crossing guards, and so many others who make our lives here that much better.
Nonprofits, businesses and individuals that decide to participate are asked to post their Leap of Kindness Day pictures and use the hashtag #HelenaLeaps so the chamber can track and share all of these acts of kindness. The two best photos from the day will receive a donut delivery to their office the following week. For more information, visit the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce’s website or call the chamber at 406-442-4120.
YMCA offering spring holiday camp
Spring break is coming up and you have to work but your kids don't have school. Fear not, the Y has your back. This is more than camp it is a character builder, an imagination incubator, and a place where lifetime friendships are built. Spring Holiday camp runs March 30, 31, April 1, 2, and 3. We'll have activities for kids to enjoy.
Register online at helenaymca.org/springcamp/ or stop in at 1200 N. Last Chance Gulch.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Two $1,000 scholarships available
The Lewis & Clark Republican Women announce the eighth annual one-time scholarship awards of $1,000 to two applicants. The Cyndi Forbes Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to a female high school senior, high school graduate or equivalent who is a resident of Lewis & Clark, Broadwater or Jefferson counties and is either entering, currently enrolled or is returning to an institution of higher education in Montana.
Information and applications for the scholarship have been sent to the student advisers for all the colleges, public schools, Christian schools and home school students within the tri-county region. The deadline for returning the applications is April 1, 2020. If you need any further information please contact Shirley Herrin, scholarship chair at 442-8858.
Area fire chiefs recognized with service award
Congressman Greg Gianforte recognized Bob Drake of East Helena, Jordan Alexander of Helena, and Rick Abraham of Montana City with his Spirit of Montana commendation for their decades of selfless service and leadership as they worked to protect the lives and property of Montanans.
Drake, Alexander and Abraham combine for more than 85 years of experience as volunteer firemen in Montana. This month, Drake retired as fire chief of the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department after 25 years of service, and Alexander retired as fire chief of the Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department after 30 years of service. Abraham will retire in June as fire chief of the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department after 31 years of service.
Gianforte’s Spirit of Montana is a weekly recognition of Montanans for their accomplishments, dedication, or service.
Gianforte encourages anyone to nominate Montanans for the Spirit of Montana award by contacting his office at 202-225-3211 or by email at https://gianforte.house.gov/contact/email.
YMCA launches competitive swim team
The Helena Family YMCA is continuing the growth of its swim program with the launch of a competitive swim team. The YMCA-USA and USA Swimming swim program is one of the best in the nation. The Dolphins program will be able to tap into all of the lessons and resources available through the national YMCA and USA Swimming program. The Helena Family YMCA Dolphins swimmers will also be part of USA Swimming National Governing Body for competitive swimming in the United States.
The Dolphins Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming organization providing instruction and training to swimmers ages 6 and over from Helena.
Leading the team is Head Coach Alana Cunningham, Helena Family YMCA’s senior program manager and marketing director. Cunningham has been a lifelong swimmer following a Junior Olympic track only being derailed by a shoulder injury. She then switched to coaching, lifeguarding and teaching youngsters the joy of swimming and competing at Carroll College and recently as the assistant coach for the Helena Lions Swim Team.
The Helena Family YMCA Dolphins Swim Team invites the public to their info session on Thursday, March 12 , at 6 p.m. to meet the coach and learn about opportunities on the swim team.
To learn more and sign up for the info session and tryouts, visit helenaymca.org/helenayswimteam/ or alana.cunningham@helenaymca.org.
REAL Montana Class IV travels to D.C.
Helena residents Anna Stitt, Collette Anderson, and Mike Hatten returned from five days in Washington, D.C. as part of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership). For Stitt, Anderson and Hatten, along with other members of REAL Montana Class IV, this was the third seminar in their two-year educational program.
The focus of the seminar was Federal Policy. Class members began the week at the American Farm Bureau Federation office where they heard from speakers representing a wide range of interests including agriculture, forestry, mining, and infrastructure.
In preparation for their upcoming international trip to Spain and Morocco, the group visited the Embassy of Spain and learned about global food production at The Fertilizer Institute. Class IV spent the next morning on Capitol Hill where they met with the Montana congressional delegation and received briefings from legislative staffers.
The week wrapped up with a guided tour of the Gettysburg Battlefield focused on leadership lessons.
Twenty of Montana’s top natural resource industry leaders from across the state were competitively selected to take part in REAL Montana Class IV. The program’s mission is to build a network of informed and engaged leaders to advance the natural resource industries in Montana. seminars include training in natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry topics.
Complete program information is available at www.realmontana.org.
Artists invited to apply for art show
Artist vendors are invited to apply to participate in the Hockaday Museum of Art’s Arts in the Park 2020 held this year July 10-12. The annual Flathead County event will be located in historic downtown Depot Park, Kalispell and features nearly 100 juried local and visiting artists and artisan booths.
Submissions will be accepted through March 31. Selected applicants will be notified April 17 and will be invited to complete the booth registration details. Booth fees and contracts are due June 1. Artists can apply online at www.hockadaymuseum.org under the Artist Opportunities tab. Food vendors are also invited to apply.
All admissions and vendor fees support the museum in its mission and programs. Full details are available online at hockadaymuseum.org or by calling 406-755-5268.
The city of Helena has board openings
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2022. The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The Committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Business Improvement District: Two citizens to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent or guardian. The terms will begin upon appointment and expire Oct. 31, 2023. Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.
Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: One citizen to serve on the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee as a city representative. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on June 30, 2022. The Committee shall perform various functions for the City related to the management of open space properties.
Public Art Committee: Two citizens to serve on the Public Art Committee; representing artists, art organizations, design-related businesses, education and business. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire on Dec. 31, 2023. The Public Art Committee assists in promoting the concept of community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena. Tourism Business Improvement District One citizen to serve on the Tourism Business Improvement District. Applicant must be owner of property within the district or their designee. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on April 20, 2022. The purpose of the TBID is to promote tourism, conventions, trade shows, and travel to the city of Helena.
Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative: One citizen to serve on the Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative representing the Fire Community, with preference given to those individuals from the TenMile-South Helena area. The Helena City Commission adopted Resolution 20398, renewing the work of the Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative for the City of Helena. This board will provide recommendations to city, state and federal agencies on projects being proposed in the Tenmile municipal watershed and South Helena area. This may include watershed restoration, vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, mine reclamation, recreation and other projects.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf.
Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
STUDENT NEWS
Two students named as National Merit finalists
CHS Seniors Lea Hohenlohe and Caroline Southworth have qualified for the final round of the prestigious National Merit Scholarship. They will now compete with 15,000 students in the final round for the National Merit Scholarship ($2,500), or other college or corporate merit sponsorships.
Of the 1.6 million students that National Merit reports enter the competition each year, less than 1% of high school seniors are eligible for this scholarship. Semi-finalists are chosen on a state-by state basis, with the winners being the highest scorers in their state.