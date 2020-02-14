Community briefs published Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

STUDENT NEWS

Teresa Patten, of Helena, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Patten was initiated at Montana State University.

Patten is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Carsen Dodge, of Clancy, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Dodge received a 4.0 GPA.

Townsend student accepted to West Point

Congressman Greg Gianforte announced that Brock McDaid of Townsend received an offer of appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. McDaid is a senior at Broadwater High School.

McDaid is a member of the National Honor Society and Business Professionals of America. He also plays football and wrestles for the Bulldogs.

CHS send six to poetry competition