Alzheimer's Association presenting educational program
Frontier Home Health and Hospice is partnering with Touchmark Senior Living to sponsor an Alzheimer's Association educational presentation regarding the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's.
Join us from 2-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Touchmark on Saddle Drive, 915 Saddle Drive. This free program covers:
Typical age-related changes.
Common warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
How to approach someone about memory concerns.
Early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process.
Alzheimer’s Association resources.
RSVP by calling 800-272-3900.
High Plains Book Award nominations open in January
Nominations for the 14th annual High Plains Book Awards will open on Jan. 10.
Nominations will be accepted through March 14. Information and nomination forms can be found online at highplainsbookawards.org. The list of 2019 winners is also available on the website.
The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The 2020 awards feature 12 book categories: Art & Photography, Children’s Book, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine/Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer and Young Adult.
Nominated books must be published for the first time in 2019. Winners will receive a $500 cash prize and will be announced at the awards banquet that is held in conjunction with the High Plains Book Fest. The 2020 High Plains Book Awards and High Plains BookFest will take place Sept. 24-26.
All nominated books are read and evaluated by community readers. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June.
For more information, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
DEQ accepting comment on Ash Grove exploration project
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on a draft environmental assessment for a shale-clay exploration project proposed by Ash Grove Cement Company, which currently operates a cement plant and associated limestone quarry near Montana City, Mont.
DEQ received an amendment to Ash Grove’s Exploration License on Oct. 11, 2019 to extract a 10,000-ton bulk sample of shale for chemical testing. The site is above Ash Grove’s existing Clark Gulch Quarry off Jackson Creek Road just west of Montana City in Jefferson County.
In addition to the bulk sample, Ash Grove would construct an approximately one-mile haul road to access the test pit area and would complete four drill holes in the area.
DEQ prepared a draft Environmental Assessment to analyze potential impacts from the proposed project. The public is invited to submit comments on the draft EA until end of business on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interested parties can view the draft EA online at: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/ea/hardrock
Comments can be submitted by email to: DEQMEPA@mt.gov Written comments may also be submitted by mail to: Jake Mohrmann, Hard Rock Mining Program, Montana DEQ, 1520 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601.
Gianforte announces 2019 military academy nominations
Congressman Greg Gianforte has announced his nominations for 20 Montana students applying for enrollment into U.S. military academies.
A service academy nomination from a member of Congress is required of students seeking officer training at one of the nation’s four military academies: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.
Students applying through Gianforte’s congressional office for an academy nomination completed an extensive application process that examined their academic, civic, and physical abilities as well as their commitment to military service.
Area students receiving nominations are:
Broadwater County
- Brock McDaid, Townsend – U.S. Military Academy
Lewis & Clark County
- Kadyn Craigle, Helena – U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy
- Claudia Downing, Helena – U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy
- Vivenne Johnson, Helena – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Historian collecting stories from individuals associated with missile fields
The 341st Missile Wing Historian, Dr. Troy A. Hallsell, is recruiting individuals to participate in the wing’s oral history program at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
The wing is working with the Montana State Historic Preservation Office to collect Montanans’ stories for historical research. Malmstrom AFB and the missile fields have been an integral part of Montana for over 50 years. The oral history program aims to ensure the preservation of that history.
Hallsell is seeking to interview individuals who were associated with the missile fields from 1959 to 2017. This may include, but is not limited to former Army Corps of Engineers, Boeing, or survey and construction personnel who built the missile fields; former operations, maintenance, and security personnel who worked in, maintained, or defended the missile alert facilities and launch facilities; contractors who deactivated the 564th Missile Squadron facilities around Conrad, and local residents who lived near or were affected by the Minuteman program.
If you are interested in sharing your story, contact Hallsell at 406-731-7034 or troy.hallsell@us.af.mil for additional information.
For more information, contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at 406-731-4050.
