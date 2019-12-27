EVENTS
Electronics recycling event is today
This month's data-secure electronics recycling collection event by 406 Recycling and Good Samaritan Thrift Store at 3067 N. Montana Ave., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. The monthly community collections for most office, personal and non-kitchen household electronics provides data-secure recycling for everything from smaller items like cell phones, tablets, and laptops, to larger monitors and televisions of any style. All cords, chargers, and accessories are accepted and 406 Recycling will also take Christmas lights for responsible recycling.
A $10 donation for Good Samaritan is encouraged. Charges apply for the older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/inch), large rear-projection televisions ($15) and LCD screens over 36 inches ($15). Microwaves are also accepted for $5 but should have glass trays removed ahead of time. While data destruction is guaranteed, some charges apply for those needing certificates of destruction ($3/device or less) and for more than 10 data units needing destruction. In addition to destroying hard drives from computers and other modern electronics, 406 Recycling also destroys backup and VHS tapes, computer disks, thumb drives and other electronic mediums.
Businesses and institutions are welcome to participate but should call ahead to 406-449-6008 if bringing large amounts of material.
Collection events are held on the last Friday of each month. Collections in 2020 start with Jan. 31. In 2019, these monthly collection events generally received more than one ton of material and raised $200 to $300 per event for Good Samaritan. More details at 406Recycling.com, or call 406-449-6008
ANNOUNCEMENTS
St. Peter’s nurses recognized for exceptional care
Jeff Radke, RN and Vicki Ruzicka, RN were recognized as DAISY Award Winners for Extraordinary Nurses of 2019. DAISY winners are selected quarterly from nominations submitted by St. Peter’s Health patients and their family members.
Radke is a nurse in the Emergency Department who has been with St. Peter’s Health since 2013. He was nominated by a family member of a patient who shared, “Jeff was amazing with our ten-year-old daughter when she came in with an injured knee. He had wonderful bedside manner, was very empathetic and positive. He provided extraordinary care to keep her calm and positive. He went above and beyond to make her comfortable.”
Ruzicka is a nurse in family practice at the St. Peter’s Health Medical Group – Broadway Clinic and has been with St. Peter’s Health since 2001. In the words of a patient who nominated her, “…I have had to call for immediate care due to illness… Vicki has always been there to talk to me, hug me, get the correct meds, and can fix any situation I’ve thrown at her! She is a star!”
The DAISY Award (daisyfoundation.org) was established to honor the super-human work nurses do in direct care of patients and families every day. It is presented in collaboration with The American Organization of Nurse Executives, with St. Peter’s Hospital administration and staff selecting the winner from those nominated. Recipients receive a certificate and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
The city of Helena has board openings
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2022. The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Business Improvement District/Helena Parking Commission: One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent or guardian. The terms will begin upon appointment and expire Oct. 31, 2023.
Citizen Conservation Board: Two representatives, one business/building representative and one citizen at large. Applicants must be city residents. Terms will begin upon appointment with no specific expiration date, per Resolution 20375. The Citizen Conservation Board will support, recommend, report on, and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the City of Helena.
City-County Consolidated Planning Board: One resident of the city of Helena to serve on the City-County Planning Board. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire Aug. 31, 2022. The Planning Board shall perform planning functions for the city and county and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, convenience, order, and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.
Public Art Committee: Three citizens to serve on the Public Art Committee; representing artists, art organizations, design-related businesses, education and business. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire on Dec. 31, 2023. The Public Art Committee assists in promoting the concept of community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena.
Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative: Two citizens to serve on the Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative, one representing a conservation organization and one citizen representing the fire community. The Helena City Commission adopted Resolution 20398, renewing the work of the Tenmile-South Helena Forest Collaborative for the city of Helena. This board will provide recommendations to city, state and federal agencies on projects being proposed in the Tenmile municipal watershed and South Helena area. This may include watershed restoration, vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, mine reclamation, recreation and other projects.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Forms/Board_Application_Form.pdf.
Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2020.
