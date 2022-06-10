Community briefs: Programs at Rocky; student news; Nar-Anon group meeting

Rocky partners with MSU for cooking class

On Wednesday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m., the Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc., will partner with Montana State University Extension's "Buy Eat Live Better" for a free, one-time cooking class.

Participants will create a skillet meal, using everyday ingredients to create nutritious meals. This class, known as CREATES, will include hands-on food preparation using MyPlate, ideas for healthy eating on a budget, tips for increasing physical activity, a new recipe, a food tasting, and small gift.

To register, visit www.buyeatlivebetter.org, or call 406-447-8456.

Visual impairment topic of Memory Café

Rocky's Memory Café will be held Wednesday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in the card room at the Neighborhood Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

The June Memory Café will be hosted by the Blind and Low Vision Services (BLVS) section of Vocational Rehabilitation. These services are provided to older visually impaired or blind individuals so they can live more independently in their homes and communities.

Services include:

Low vision evaluations — testing to determine type and strength of magnification needed

Purchase of Adaptive Aids — handheld magnifiers, kitchen, handwriting and other small devices to enhance independence

Daily Living Skills Training — ways to do everyday tasks with limited vision or blindness

Orientation and mobility training — how to safely move around your home and community

Referral to other agencies — referrals or information about other programs

For more information, call 406-447-1680, or visit www.rmdc.net.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Andriy Proctor, of Helena, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, with a B.A. joint degree in history-political science. Proctor is a 2016 graduate of Helena High School.

In May, he accepted a position as a coaching education associate with the U.S. Soccer Federation in Chicago.

***

Helena woman to complete in scholarship program

Kaitlyn Ruch of Helena, will travel to Mobile, Alabama, on Monday, June 13, to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23-25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Ruch is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2022.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Montana, Ruch began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Ruch will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Ruch will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self.

Ruch is a 2022 graduate of Helena High School and the daughter of Lori and James Ruch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0