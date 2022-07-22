Community Briefs: Prepared parenting class; leadership awards; student news

Free prepared parenting class

Join a St. Peter’s Women’s Health Physical Therapist and a Maternal Mental Health Specialist on Wednesday, July 27, for a 2-hour virtual class to discuss useful tips and education to remedy discomforts and guard against pain and dysfunction during and after pregnancy. Also learn to prepare for any perinatal mood or anxiety disorders such as postpartum depression.

Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting. This class is part of an eight-week prepared parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Pickleball rodeo set for Saturday

On Saturday, July 23, Helena Pickleball Inc. is holding a pickleball rodeo at the tennis (pickleball) courts in East Helena.

A pickleball rodeo includes many skill testing activities including precision serves, dinking ability and other fun activities.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the courts just north of Prickley Pear Elementary School, 325 Academic St.

Four picked for 'Women in Leadership' awards

The Montana Foundation announces the winners of the 2022 round of the Judy Martz “Women in Leadership” awards. Taylor Olsen of Harlowton, Sapphire Carter of Box Elder, and Katelyn McKay and Amanda Haab, both of Helena, will share a total of $5,000 to further their leadership skills.

This is the fourth annual round of winners for this award. The award memorializes former Governor Judy Martz, Montana’s first and only female state executive, who passed away October 2017.

A rural educator, Olsen will use the funds to attend the School Climate and Culture Forum of the Innovative Schools Summit, learning new strategies to reach students PK-12.

As a law student, Carter hopes to run for the National Native American Law Students Association as an Area Representative for regional law schools, with a requirement to attend the Federal Indian Bar Conference. Martz funds will help her attend that conference.

McKay chose another Olympic athlete (like Martz) as a leadership role model -- Shalane Flanagan, Olympic marathoner. All applicants were asked to choose and explain their role models. To that end, Martz funds will help McKay participate in a study abroad program in Uganda with Carroll College as part of her nursing degree.

Haab is an honors student studying microbiology at MSU, maintaining a 4.0. She is also starting her year as chief justice of the Supreme Court in the Associated Students of Montana State University and student representative on the Honors College Internal Advisory Committee. Haab is also a small business owner, just as Martz was. Martz funds will help her continue all those efforts.

Go to www.MontanaFoundation.wordpress.com/Martz to learn more or call 406‐431‐9508 for information.

DPHHS launches new podcast

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has launched a new podcast called Talking Health in the 406.

The podcast focuses on powerful stories and impactful conversations about health issues and wellness.

“All Montanans, their family, friends, and those visiting the state can learn from the messages in each episode,” said Jennifer Van Syckle, Health Education Specialist and host of the first Talking Health in the 406 podcast series.

Sharing adventures, challenges, and lessons learned while managing life’s hurdles, including chronic conditions, Talking Health in the 406 is a podcast aimed at helping all Montanans.

Butte native Melissa House is the first podcast guest. Her episodes begin with a childhood diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes and concludes with the story of becoming a double organ transplant survivor. She shares how she found community resources and support to learn to care for herself.

Talking Health in the 406 can be found wherever you listen to your podcasts. For more information visit http://TalkingHealthInThe406.mt.gov.

MCF awards $800K in scholarships

The Montana Community Foundation is pleased to announce they have awarded $833,192 in scholarships to more than 200 Montana students attending college or technical school this fall.

Each year, MCF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $40,000 to deserving students across Montana. While qualifications for each scholarship vary, each student goes through a competitive application process to be considered. Some scholarships are renewable, meaning students may receive funding for multiple years.

Established in 2002 by The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Dearborn Ranch Scholarship Fund provides annual scholarships to students who plan to attend a Montana school of higher education and are children of active Montana Highway Patrol uniformed officers and Montana State Game Wardens.

The Montana Scholars Fund was created to help bridge the gap to provide more scholarship funding to deserving Montana students in pursuit of educational opportunities. To contribute to this fund or to learn more about MCF scholarships, visit mtcf.org or call 406- 443-8313.

Student news

The University of Wyoming lists Jaret Daniel Falkowski of Helena, to the 2022 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

***

Alison O'Neil and Matthew Podolinsky, both of Helena, have graduated from University of Utah.

O'Neil earned a Master of Public Health degree in Fall 2021.

Podolinsky earned a Master of Science degree in Parks, Recreation and Tourism in Spring 2022.

***

Spencer Olson, of East Helena, was named to the spring 2022 term dean's list at Hamline University School of Business in St. Paul, Minn.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.

***

Megan Marie Fandrich, daughter of Ryan Fandrich of Montana City, received a Masters in Elementary Education from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix in May 2022.

***

Nicole Erickson, of Helena, graduated from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., in Spring 2022. Erickson was among more than 1,900 students who earned degrees from WCU.