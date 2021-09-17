Community briefs: POW-MIA recognition day; September is National BBBS month; supplemental food available to seniors; student news

POW-MIA recognition day ceremony today
Veterans, military personnel, and the general public is cordially invited to participate in the 42th annual National Prisoner of War and Missing Action (POW-MIA) Recognition Day at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial, Memorial Park, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.
Those individuals who wish to read the 53 names of Montana's POW-MIAs should gather between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to go over the process.
This event is supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation & Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post #2 (Lewis & Clark) Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society, Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation, and veterans at large.
For questions or to volunteer call Ray Read at 406-458-9847/406-235-0290 or e-mail: myfun51@msn.com.
September is National Big Brothers Big Sisters month
September is National Big Brothers Big Sisters Month, and BBBS Helena & Great Falls is recruiting. We are looking for 30 potential Bigs to attend our orientation within a three-month period.
During the one-hour no-obligation orientation you will learn more about our organization and decide for yourself if volunteering as a "Big" is right for you.
Our one-to-one youth mentoring program can be a life-changing experience for both the Little and the Big, but our program cannot match new Littles without recruiting more Bigs. We currently have 25 Littles on our waiting list.
Our Match Support Specialists make sure they match Bigs and Littles with compatible interests. Our Matches do a variety of activities, from hiking and biking, hunting and fishing, to shooting hoops, to playing video games.
To learn more about BBBS, becoming a mentor, enrolling a child, or to donate, please visit www.bbbs-helena.org.
Upcoming group orientations via Microsoft Teams are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 21, noon-1 p.m. (no Microsoft Teams account needed.) We can also schedule a time that works for you. Give us a call at 442-7472 to register.
Walking group meets at Centennial Park
Rocky's AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers have started a new walking group called "The Rocky Walkie Talkies." The group will meet at Centennial Park (at the end of the YMCA parking lot) at 9 a.m.
The group will meet as long as the weather is good. The walking group will walk the trail around Centennial Park. All are welcome to do a loop, or two. Come to socialize and to enjoy the beautiful fall weather while staying active.
Contact Samara Lynde at 406-457-7319 for more information, or email slynde@rmdc.net.
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. will have supplemental foods available to Helena-area senior citizens on Sept. 22-23 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Food Share Pantry, 1616 Lewis St.
East Helena-area senior citizens can pick up commodities on Monday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Foods are shelf stable and consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older qualify by meeting income requirements and by being a state of Montana resident.
For more information, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Student news
Maggie Smiedala, a senior at Montana State University, has been named Battalion Commander of the ROTC program at MSU. Smiedala is a graduate of Helena High School where she competed in track and cross country and was an honor student. She studying criminology at MSU and will graduate in May 2022 and be commissioned into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant.
Smiedala attended U.S. Army Airborne School, Fort Benning, Georgia, earning her Airborne wings. She then went on to U.S. Army Advanced camp at Ft Knox, Ky., and graduated with honors.
***
Emerson college student Charles Mainwaring, of Townsend, was honored with the Ryan Larsen Memorial Prize by Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies in Boston. The awards ceremony took place at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Mainwaring is pursuing a degree in Self-Designed and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2021.
***
Kelsey Pigman, of Helena, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 dean's list. Eligibility for the dean's list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.
***
Robin Trottier, Shea Maulding, both of Helena, Shelby Gaylord of Lincoln, and Chelsey Caulfield of Townsend have been named to the summer 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.