Community briefs: POW-MIA recognition day; September is National BBBS month; supplemental food available to seniors; student news

Red Cross seeks blood donations

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Student news

Maggie Smiedala, a senior at Montana State University, has been named Battalion Commander of the ROTC program at MSU. Smiedala is a graduate of Helena High School where she competed in track and cross country and was an honor student. She studying criminology at MSU and will graduate in May 2022 and be commissioned into the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant.

Smiedala attended U.S. Army Airborne School, Fort Benning, Georgia, earning her Airborne wings. She then went on to U.S. Army Advanced camp at Ft Knox, Ky., and graduated with honors.

***