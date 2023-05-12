Peace officers honored at state capitol

The Montana Department of Justice will host a Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony on May 15 in the rotunda of the state Capitol.

The event will begin at noon and the public may attend.

It will honor the fallen heroes who have given their lives to uphold public safety throughout the state's history and thank current and past Montana law enforcement officers for their service.

The ceremony will include Denny DeLaittre, former Montana Highway Patrol trooper and father of Trooper David DeLaittre, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 1, 2010.

The Montana Department of Justice will be honoring law enforcement officers at events and on social media throughout next week, which is National Police Week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and its calendar week as National Police Week.

Celebrate Salvation Army Week

The Salvation Army in Helena is celebrating its History and Heritage during Salvation Army Week.

The Salvation Army in Helena has been providing social services to families and individuals in Lewis and Clark and neighboring counties for 135 years.

They are having a food drive to help people in need in the Helena community. Bring non-perishable food items to the Salvation Army office at 1330 Hudson St. May 15-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a canned food item to the office on Wednesday and get a free hot dog and tour of our facility including our food pantry and community gymnasium. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a canned food item into the Salvation Army office 8 a.m. to noon May 19 and get a free doughnut to celebrate National Donut Day. We are also celebrating National Donut Day by delivering donuts to first responders in Helena on May 19.

For more information, contact Maj. Brian West at 818-408-1023, brian.west@usw.salvationarmy.org

Among the programs offered in our social services program are emergency food, utility assistance, rent assistance, transitional housing, life skill courses and individual case management. Last year, The Salvation Army served more than 5,000 people in Helena.

Helena Lions Club offers scholarships

Helena Lions Club is offering three $1,000 college/votech scholarships to qualifying Helena, East Helena, Boulder graduating seniors.

Those interested should contact their local school counselor for details. Applications must be e-mailed by May 16.

Old Salt founder to speak at library

Cole Mannix, Montana rancher and founder of Old Salt Co-op, will present “Learn about Beef” as part of the Montana Harvest of the Month series at 3:30p.m. Wednesday at the Lewis and Clark Library, 120 S Last Chance Gulch.

May’s focus for Montana Harvest of the Month is Beef and Bison.

Founded in 2020, Old Salt Co-op is a Montana rancher-owned meat company aiming to connect with people who care about the health of the landscape and who want high quality meats for their families. “We want to break out of the commodity system, return more value to the stewardship of soil, wildlife and water,” explained Cole Mannix, Founder & President of Old Salt Co-op.

Old Salt Co-op also own the livestock slaughter and processing, as well as two restaurants in the Helena area.

Mannix is part of a family that has ranched together near Helmville since 1882. Mannix leads Old Salt Co-op, a Helena-based Montana meat company focused on supporting land stewardship while improving the food system. He lives in Helena with spouse Eileen Brennan, and sons Finn and Charlie.

Mobile Mammography Coach to visit Lincoln

The Mobile Mammography Coach will visit PureView's Parker Clinic at 2363 state Highway 200 in Lincoln on May 23 and June 20, offering residents a convenient and efficient mammogram experience.

Mammograms are crucial for early detection of breast cancer, so call now to book your spot and prioritize your health. Appointments are required. To reserve a spot on either date, call 406-723-2950, Ext. 1.

In just 20 minutes, a team will complete your mammogram using state-of-the-art 3D imaging equipment. Most insurance plans cover this essential screening, and your confidential results will be mailed directly to you and your health care provider.

Don't have health insurance? No worries! Call to schedule your appointment, and the scheduler will connect you to a statewide assistance program to help you obtain coverage.

Cowboy Ball supports young adults

Life Houses’ annual Cowboy Ball will be May 19 at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

There will be an evening of community, dinner, silent and live auctions, games, and end the evening dancing to Insufficient Funds.

This annual event helps support the mission of Life Houses which provides safe housing, mentoring, and life skill development for young adults who are navigating their transition to independent living.

Tickets are $75 per person and $600 for a table and sponsorship.

For ticket and event information, go to www.life-houses.org/cowboyball or email lifehousesinc@gmail.com.

To learn more about Life Houses go to www.life-houses.org.

Empty Bowls held at Civic Center

Empty Bowls Helena will be held 4:30 p.m. May 18 at the Helena Civic Center.

Tickets are $50 and includes a handmade bowl, food and drinks.

The event includes a silent auction with items from local artists and businesses.

Proceeds will benefit Helena Food Share.

Tickets are limited and on sale now at HelenaFoodShare.org/EmptyBowls2023.

Helena native earns boot camp honor

Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class John Cotter has been named the Junior Instructor of the Quarter and a Future Sailor Program facilitator at Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp.

Cotter is from Helena and a hockey fan. He enjoys going to local sporting events and participates in CrossFit competitions.

“I’ve been playing hockey since I could walk,” Cotter said.

Cotter went to about a dozen Chicago Cubs games and a couple of Chicago Blackhawks games last season.

One of the Blackhawks’ games was during the military appreciation night. He got to ride the Zamboni, the ice-resurfacing machine, before the game.

“I was very excited because I was going to a hockey game in the uniform,” he said. “The coordinator heard I was a fan and asked if I wanted to ride the Zamboni. I was like, ‘That sounds amazing!’”

Compton to get $2,500 PEO scholarship

Emma Compton, a senior at Capital High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 Star Scholarship from the PEO Sisterhood.

She was recommended by Chapter BK in Helena. This scholarship is awarded to exceptional women in their final year of high school, who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Compton has participated in leadership programs in middle school and high school, the Green Club, Cross Country and Track teams as captain and National Honor Society. She will attend Montana State University nursing program to become a nurse practitioner.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) provides scholarships to women in all phases of their education. Chapter BK has been part of the Helena community since 1982.

Heritage apple trees up for sale

Montana Heritage Apple Trees grown at Western Ag Research Center are available across the state

The Montana Heritage Apple Program was founded by Toby Day and Brent Sarchet to preserve of heirloom apple varieties that tell a story of the history of fruit grown successfully in Montana.

Western Ag Research Center (WARC) propagates these trees from these varieties and distributes them for sale at nurseries across the state. Local nurseries carrying these heritage apple trees are Tizer Gardens in Jefferson City and Gardenwerks in Helena.

Because of their unique qualities, heritage apple trees can be resilient and well-suited for dessert or cider apple production. Identification of a heritage apple tree, registration on the heritage apple orchard map and assistance with resources for preserving and managing an orchard are also part of the program.

WARC has been instrumental in doing research on fruit, vegetables, grains, pulses, and agricultural management practices for over 116 years. To continue this work, the state Legislature approved $1.2 million to build a new laboratory, education and office building in 2021 and tasked WARC with raising $300,000 in matching funds.

WARC is over 80% of the way and to support their work, donations can be made online, https://www.msuaf.org/give-warc. Checks can be made out to MSU Alumni Foundation and write 93627 – Western Ag Research Center Improvements in the notes of the check. The mailing address is MSU Alumni Foundation, PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717.