Returned Peace Corps volunteers gathering set

All Helena-area Returned Peace Corps Volunteers (RPCVs) and their guests are invited to a social gathering Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Mt. Ascension Brewing at 317 Cruse Ave.

The event will be a special time to meet others who have served in the Peace Corps overseas, to hear their stories, and to share your experiences.

The Peace Corps was created by President John F. Kennedy in March 1961 as a new opportunity for Americans to serve their country by living and working in the developing world.

AARP driver safety classes

AARP Driver Safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during February and March. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

March 10 (Friday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

April 13, (Thursday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class call: 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Fort Harrison3/3/2023: 10 a.m.—3 p.m., V. A. Hospital, 3687 Veterans Drive

Helena3/8/2023: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Blue Cross / Blue Shield, 3645 Alice St.

3/9/2023: noon-5:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 North Montana, Suite B

3/13/2023: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Van’s Thriftway, 306 Euclid Ave.

3/14/2023: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mitchell Building, 125 N. Roberts

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B

3/15/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Dept. of Environmental Quality, 1520 E. 6th Ave.

Helena Nar-Anon Group meeting

Nar-Anon is an anonymous 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

The Helena Nar-Anon Group meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library (Room 101) of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan. The library is located on the ground floor; please use the front entrance of the main church building.

Bank scholarship deadline approaching

The deadline for scholarship applications from Farmers State Bank is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A $10,000 Scholarship is available to a qualifying student in Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, Florence, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell – nine scholarships total. Access the application requirements and apply online today at farmersEbank.com/scholarship.

The awards are for $2,500 each and renewable for up to three years, for a total of $10,000 per student. Preference will be given to high school seniors with a 2.5 to 3.5 grade point average, who are active in school and community activities and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university or technical-vocational school full-time in the upcoming academic year.

For more information and scholarship eligibility requirements, visit www.farmersebank.com/scholarship.

Student newsMelissa Wong, of Helena, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

•••

Cameron G Holston, of Helena, was named to the Wichita State University fall 2022 dean’s honor roll.

To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

•••

Rebekah Fleury, of Helena, graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the fall 2022 semester. Fleury earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She is the daughter of Deborah Fleury of Helena.

Honor society inducts new members

The following MSU students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Heath Caldwell of Clancy; Erik Callery, Meghan Giovenco, Sarah Kirby, Jasper LaClair, Lucy Lantz, Jarod Lilletvedt, Haley Moseman, Joseph Triem, Augustine Tupper and Michelle VanderMars, all of Helena.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.