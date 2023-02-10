Paint the Town Pink celebration is Saturday

Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event -- Paint the Town Pink will be held on Saturday Feb. 11, at the Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds in the Exhibition Hall and begins at 5 p.m. with the formal program beginning at 7.

The event, celebrating its 20th year, provides an opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s life-changing programs for families with young children.

Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, raffles, music and dancing with Ten Years Gone.

This year’s auction includes a trip to Walla Walla full of private winery tours and tasting, a beach vacation in Maui, a private pool party in Helena, classic Eaton Turner jewelry, and an exclusive golf tour across Montana.

All proceeds support the general operating expenses involved in running Florence Crittenton’s programs including residential treatment programs for mothers and their children, early childhood education and community-based programs.

Information about the event is available at, www.paintthetownPINK.info.

Conservation ranching in Montana

Presented by Last Chance Audubon, this program will describe Audubon Conservation Ranching, a plan to stabilize declining grassland bird population in partnership with ranchers – on whose land 95% of grassland birds live.

Held at Montana Wild Auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., the program will feature three speakers who all facilitate this Montana Audubon land stewardship program.

Amy Seaman is Director of Policy and Science at Montana Audubon. Amy also has been leading MA public policy and lobbying work since 2015. Christian Meny is Director of MA Conservation Ranching. Peter Dudley is MA Legislative & Conservation Ranching Assistant.

Seaman, Meny and Dudley will discuss how Montana Audubon will enable ranchland habitat projects to improve grassland bird habitat for species like the Chestnut-collared Longspur, Lark Bunting and Greater Sage-Grouse. ACR offers incentives to ranchers for good grassland stewardship.

Darwin Day Kids Fest

Carroll’s senior biology and environmental science students are inviting the community to Darwin Day Kids Fest, a family-friendly educational event for elementary-aged kids.

Join us for a an afternoon of evolution-themed activities, games, crafts, and snacks. This free event is hosted by the Carroll College Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences and activities will take place in Simperman Hall from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Darwin Day Symposium at Carroll

Join the Carroll College Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, as well as MSU professor and researcher Dr. Seth Walk, on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Simperman Hall Wiegand Amphitheatre at Carroll College for an academic research lecture associated with Darwin Day, an international celebration of the most fundamental concept in biology.

We will explore the important evolutionary research occurring in the fields of biology, medicine, and human health.

This lecture is open to the public.

Carroll College Foreign Film Festival

Join Carroll’s Department of Languages and Literature and the Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzín program in Hispanic Studies and Languages for the first film in their Foreign Film Festival series, the award-winning 2007 animated French/Persian film "Persepolis," a film about a young girl coming of age during the Iranian Revolution in 1979.

The theme for this year’s festival is the power of animation. Four films in total will be screened: Feb. 16 - "Persepolis" (French/Persian); Feb. 20 - "Grave of Fireflies" (Japanese); Feb. 21- "The Rabbi's Cat" (French/Hebrew/Russian); and Feb. 27 - "Bird Boy" (Spanish).

All film screenings are free and open to the public.

Entries sought for Junior Duck Stamp

Student artists, art educators, mentors: The 2023 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Contest is receiving entries now up until March 24, 2023.

Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 4567 Wildfowl Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 (406 777-5552). The art image should be of a live, native North American waterfowl species that measures 9” x 12” in a horizontal layout.

Artwork can be drawn using ink, paint, pastel, crayon, or pencil. Entries should not be matted, drawn with a border, signed, initialed or lettered, computer-generated, photographs, or copies or tracings of published art. Entries placing first through honorable mention will be publicly acknowledged and will receive ribbons and awards.

The curriculum (www.fws.gov/juniorduck/) guides students using wildlife observation principles to draw or paint a waterfowl species in appropriate habitat. The Best of Show from Montana will compete in the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest in Washington, D.C.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Feb. 10: 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Health, 2475 Broadway

AARP driver safety classes

AARP Driver Safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during February and March. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

Feb. 15 (Wednesday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

March 10 (Friday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class call: 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

Applications sought for scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 scholarship program from Farmers State Bank. A $10,000 scholarship is available to a qualifying student in Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, Florence, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell.

Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023; apply online at farmersEbank.com/scholarship.

Since 2001, Farmers State Bank scholarships have benefited students across western Montana, with a total award distribution of over one million dollars. The awards are for $2,500 each and renewable for up to three years, for a total of $10,000 per student.

For more information and scholarship eligibility requirements, visit www.farmersebank.com/scholarship.

$2,000 scholarships available

The Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. recently voted to increase the annual Life Members Scholarship to $2,000 this year from $1,000 in previous years. The MFGC Life Members awards this annual scholarship to a student who is a citizen of the United States, a Montana resident and a student majoring in Conservation, Horticulture, Parks or Forestry, Floriculture, Greenhouse Management, Land Management or related subjects. Students from Montana State University, The University of Montana and other Montana colleges, who offer such courses, have the opportunity to compete.

In addition to the above requirements the student must have completed the required credits to be a sophomore. The student must have a grade point average of at least 2.7 and must not have CCOA (Cost of attendance) resources.

Applications are accepted through May 15, 2023. The winner will be notified in late May.

For more information, visit www.mtfgc.org.

Student news

Carson DesRosier, of Helena, has been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at The Citadel.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher.

***

Taylor Ferretti, of Helena, has been named to the University of Alabama early college 2022 fall semester director's list. Students with an academic record of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the director's list.