Community briefs: Nutritious meals class; new exhibit to open; Nar-Anon family group meeting

Nutritious meals class set at RMDC
The Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. is partnering with Montana State University Extension to present CREATES, a free, one-time cooking class on Friday, Oct. 8, at 12:30 p.m. in the Helena Senior Center Dining Room.
Learn how to use what you have on hand to create nutritious meals. Montana State University Extension’s “Buy Eat Live Better” program offers free CREATES classes which include hands-on food preparation using MyPlate, ideas for healthy eating on a budget, tips for increasing physical activity, a new recipe, a food tasting, and a small gift.
To register and for more information contact SNAP-Ed Instructor Chloe Lundquist, RD, LN at 406-447-8456 or chloe.lundquist@montana.edu.
New exhibit to open at ExplorationWorks
ExplorationWorks is pleased to announce their newest exhibit: 35 Million Miles to Mars, which will make its debut on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The exhibit, 35 Million Miles to Mars will dive into all things regarding the red planet. Some exhibit features include human Mars exploration, a Mars Rover, Mars vs. Earth comparisons, and the newest concept of developing tourist sites on Mars.
In addition to the new exhibit, ExplorationWorks will be holding space-themed TinkerLabs in October. TinkerLabs are drop-science activities held on Saturdays from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
“Space travel and Mars exploration is a popular topic right now”, says Matt Jetty, ExplorationWorks Exhibits & Facilities Director, “there is so much to learn about Mars and space, and this exhibit will be a fun way for kids and adults to learn more about this fascinating planet.”
ExplorationWorks will re-open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. 35 Million Miles to Mars will be on exhibit through January 2022. Reservations are still encouraged and can be made at ExplorationWorks.org. Masks are required for all visitors ages 3 and up.
League of Women Voters to hold city candidate forum
The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area will be holding a Candidate Forum for Helena City Mayor and City Commission candidates 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendance is limited to 50.
All of the mayoral and city commission candidates have confirmed in writing that they will participate. All of them will be asked the same set of questions.
In this election, voters will choose two city commission candidates and one mayoral candidate. The candidates include: Steve Allen, Eric Feaver, Troy McGee, Melinda Reed for city commission; and Wilmot Collins and Sonda Gaub for mayor.
The election is being conducted by mail-in ballot, and the local elections office is mailing ballots to all active, registered voters on Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 2.
Helena Civic TV is taping the entire forum. Telecast times will be posted on the HCTV website (Cable Channel 189) at https://www.helenacivictv.org/contact/
The recording will also be made available on the website as video-on-demand.
All candidates and attendees are required to wear face masks, per recommendations from the CDC and the Lewis & Clark County Health Department.
*Please note there has been a change in venue since earlier announcements, due to COVID complications.
Helena Kiwanis celebrates l00 years with banquet
The Helena Kiwanis Club celebrated l00 years of service to the Helena area with a commemorative banquet recently at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.
Highlights of the evening included recognition of many “Kiwanis Heroes” of the last l00 years. The group was entertained by the Helena Xpress Singers under the direction of Barb Leland.
Featured speaker for the evening was Dave Curry, Past International Kiwanis President from Butte, the only Montanan to serve in that position over its l00 year history. Dave complimented the club on its dedication to service of Helenans as well as being the leading fundraiser of all Montana clubs for the Neonatal Tetanus worldwide effort. The club raised over $60,000 for that effort.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Helena
- Oct. 6: 1- 7 p.m., Sarah On My Mind Mount Helena Community Church, 1710 National Ave.
- Oct. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B.
- Oct. 8: 9:30 a.m.- :30 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway St.
- Oct. 12: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Services, 1075 N, Rodney St. Ste.102
- Oct. 13: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
- Oct. 14: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
Student news
John Goodwin won first place award for the 2021 Montana Cutthroat Trout Award Essay Competition. He was awarded a scholarship for his first-place achievement. The competition was sponsored by the Flathead Wildlife, Inc, Glacier County Country Fly Fishers, Hockaday Museum of Art, Flathead Chapter, Montana Trout Unlimited, Montana Trout Unlimited and the Montana Wildlife Federation.
Goodwin is a junior at Capital High School.