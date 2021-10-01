Community briefs: Nutritious meals class; new exhibit to open; Nar-Anon family group meeting

The election is being conducted by mail-in ballot, and the local elections office is mailing ballots to all active, registered voters on Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Helena Civic TV is taping the entire forum. Telecast times will be posted on the HCTV website (Cable Channel 189) at https://www.helenacivictv.org/contact/

The recording will also be made available on the website as video-on-demand.

All candidates and attendees are required to wear face masks, per recommendations from the CDC and the Lewis & Clark County Health Department.

*Please note there has been a change in venue since earlier announcements, due to COVID complications.

Helena Kiwanis celebrates l00 years with banquet

The Helena Kiwanis Club celebrated l00 years of service to the Helena area with a commemorative banquet recently at the Helena Civic Center Ballroom.

Highlights of the evening included recognition of many “Kiwanis Heroes” of the last l00 years. The group was entertained by the Helena Xpress Singers under the direction of Barb Leland.