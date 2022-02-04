Community briefs: Numerous scholarship opportunities available; blood donations sought; Nar-Anon Group meeting

Music, Key Club scholarships available

The Helena Kiwanis Club is currently accepting applications for the Weber Music and the Key Club Scholarships, which are awarded annually to graduating seniors at Capital High School and Helena High School.

The Weber Music Scholarship application is open to seniors at each school who have been active in a music program at their school, in their community, and who have shown a commitment to music through the use of their talent.

The Key Club scholarship application is open to seniors at Helena High School who have been active in Key Club. There will be one $1,000 scholarship awarded at each school for the music scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship for a Helena High student involved in Key Club.

Please see your music teacher, Key Club adviser, or career counseling center for information.

Apply for Farmers State Bank scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Scholarship program from Farmers State Bank. A $10,000 Scholarship is available to a qualifying student in Darby, Hamilton, Corvallis, Victor, Stevensville, Florence, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell. Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2022; apply online at farmersEbank.com/scholarship.

Since 2001, Farmers State Bank scholarships have benefited 151 students, with a total award distribution of over one million dollars. The awards are for $2,500 each and renewable for up to three years, for a total of $10,000 per student.

For more information, visit www.farmersebank.com/scholarship.

Design-A-Sticker scholarship competition open

Every year Reach Higher Montana holds a competition to allow students to use their creative side to win scholarship dollars.

The competition asks students to design a sticker that helps pass along the message to fellow students to find their path after high school.

The top two designers will each receive a $1,500 scholarship. The third and fourth place designers will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The fifth and sixth place designers will each receive a $500 scholarship.

This year we have added a Judges Choice Award, the winner will receive a $500 scholarship. The high school art programs of the respective winning students will also receive $250 to purchase art supplies or equipment.

Entries can be submitted at ReachHigherMontana.org by March 15, 2022.

The winning sticker designs will be produced and sent to all Montana high schools in the fall as part of the Stick-With-Scholarships campaign. As part of that effort, Reach Higher Montana gives out six $500 scholarships to students who enter the competition by posting a picture of one of the stickers on their social media account and tagging Reach Higher Montana.

The Reach Higher Montana website provides access to a list of hundreds of scholarships for Montana students, and the organization posts new scholarship opportunities on its Facebook and Instagram pages every Thursday.

For more information, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Republican Women announce scholarship opportunity

The Lewis & Clark Republican Women announce the 10th annual one-time scholarship award in the amount of $1,000. The Cyndi Forbes Memorial Scholarship Fund is available to two female high school senior, high school graduate or equivalent who is a resident of Lewis and Clark, Broadwater or Jefferson counties and is either entering, currently enrolled or is returning to an institution of higher education in Montana.

Information and applications for the scholarship have been sent to the student advisers of the tri-county region county colleges, public schools, Christian schools and home school students. The deadline for returning the applications must be postmarked by Friday, April 1, 2022. For further information, contact Scholarship Chair Patty Donoho, 406-202-6970.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

