Community briefs: Mountain View Meadows July 4 celebration; Celebration at Centennial Park; Classes for seniors offered at Rocky

Mountain View Meadows hosts celebration

Mountain View Meadows will be having a July 4 celebration that is free and open to the public.

Events begin Monday at 3 p.m. with a “Chalk up the block” sidewalk art competition for all ages and a basketball best of 10 showdown.

At 6 p.m. there is a kids push, pull and pedal parade with a $100 prize to the winning entry. Folks should decorate their baby buggy, bike, scooter, wagon, etc. and dress up and have fun. This year’s theme is “Stripe up the parade.”

At 6:30 p.m. a horseshoe tournament will be held. To pre-register a two-member team, email april.mvm@hotmail.com. Walk-ups are welcome until 8 p.m. Two $25 gift cards will be given to the winning team.

From 7-10 p.m., live music will be provided by Common Ground.

People are encouraged to bring their own basket and picnic on the lawn or support a local food vendor.

For more information, call 406-431-7680 or email risland05@yahoo.com.

Celebration at Centennial Park

There will be a Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Park, organized and sponsored by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee.

The Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with bounce houses and live music by the Montana Neon Ridge band and a group of Helena student musicians.

The flag-raising ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with the arrival of Old Glory via a helicopter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources.

Immediately following the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, hot dogs and root beer floats (all free) will be served again by the Helena Lions Club and Valley Bank employees. St. Peter's Health will provide chilled bottled water and sunscreen.

Guest-speaker events at L&C Caverns

More events are coming up in July as part of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s summer speaker series.

On Friday, July 1, the park will welcome Franco Littlelight to speak about Native American History. Littlelight’s presentation will begin at 8 p.m. in the campground amphitheater.

Join park ranger Ramona Radonich on Saturday, July 2, for a closer look at the skulls of several animals that live in the park. This presentation will be at 8 p.m. in the campground amphitheater. It has been said that form follows function, and a study of skulls gives credence to this statement.

On Sunday, July 3, park ranger Radonich will lead a hike and discussion on some of the park’s smallest wildlife: insects. While all bugs are insects, not all insects are bugs, Radonich says. Visitors will learn why this is and much more about the park’s six-legged critters. This program will begin at 1 p.m. at the main visitor center.

On Monday, July 4, park ranger Radonich will teach an orienteering course. Come learn how to use a compass, then set out on a course to see if you can find your way home again. Compasses will be provided for those who do not have one. This program will begin at 9 a.m. at the main visitor center.

Ranger Ramona almost never cancels a program. If visitors come, she will do the program. If the weather is bad, she will simply move the program to a sheltered area. For evening programs, notification of a change in location due to weather will be posted on the signboard at the amphitheater entrance 30 minutes before the program starts.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

A full list of this summer’s events at the Caverns can be found at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns.

Fireworks prohibited on BOR lands, water bodies

Possessing, discharging and using fireworks is strictly prohibited on all Bureau of Reclamation lands and water bodies. These areas consist of multiple reservoirs, surrounding lands, and campgrounds across the state of Montana. These areas include Anita Reservoir, Bighorn Reservoir, Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Clark Canyon Reservoir, Fresno Reservoir, Gibson Reservoir, Helena Valley Reservoir, Nelson Reservoir, Pishkun Reservoir, Tiber Reservoir known locally as Lake Elwell, and Willow Creek Reservoir.

Reclamation expects an increase of visitors during the upcoming holiday weekend, and many reservoir sites will have a heightened presence of law enforcement patrols. Visitors are encouraged to take all water safety precautions, practice patience at congested boat ramp and dock areas, clean up all their trash and litter, and be respectful to other recreationists enjoying public lands.

Celebrate the Fourth in the National Forest

With over 2.8 million acres to explore and more than 30 developed campgrounds to choose from, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is a great place to celebrate Fourth of July. Before you head out, here are a few reminders:

Campgrounds and Cabins: The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest offers dozens of developed campgrounds for visitors to enjoy. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFYA for a list of campgrounds and cabins. Our developed campgrounds are on a first–come, first–serve basis, but our cabins are reservable up to six months in advance. Visit www.Recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777 to reserve a cabin.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest offers dozens of developed campgrounds for visitors to enjoy. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFYA for a list of campgrounds and cabins. Our developed campgrounds are on a first–come, first–serve basis, but our cabins are reservable up to six months in advance. Visit www.Recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777 to reserve a cabin. Finding Your Way Around: Consider downloading the “Visitor Map” app for Apple and Android devices to discover more information about local trails, roads and recreational sites to explore or visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFWx.

Consider downloading the “Visitor Map” app for Apple and Android devices to discover more information about local trails, roads and recreational sites to explore or visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFWx. Local Information: Your local Forest Service office is your best source of information for the latest updates on conditions and recreation opportunities on the National Forest. Please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFr9 for location, contact information, and regular business hours for an office near you.

Your local Forest Service office is your best source of information for the latest updates on conditions and recreation opportunities on the National Forest. Please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFr9 for location, contact information, and regular business hours for an office near you. No Fireworks on National Forests: Fireworks are always prohibited on national forests, regardless of weather or conditions. Violators can be subject to a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52).

Fireworks are always prohibited on national forests, regardless of weather or conditions. Violators can be subject to a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52). Fire Restrictions: Although there are no current fire restrictions on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest as of June 28, please check www.mtfireinfo.org to see if campfires are allowed at the site you are visiting before you head out.

Although there are no current fire restrictions on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest as of June 28, please check www.mtfireinfo.org to see if campfires are allowed at the site you are visiting before you head out. Motorized Equipment and Vehicle Safety: If you are towing equipment or a trailer, make sure tow chains aren’t dragging where they can strike pavement or rocks, which can cause sparks. If you smoke, find a vegetation-free area or stay inside your car – and never toss lit cigarettes from your vehicle. Park on vegetation-free surfaces – the hot undercarriage of your car can set dry grass on fire. Bring a fire extinguisher or several gallons of water when traveling in remote areas.

If you are towing equipment or a trailer, make sure tow chains aren’t dragging where they can strike pavement or rocks, which can cause sparks. If you smoke, find a vegetation-free area or stay inside your car – and never toss lit cigarettes from your vehicle. Park on vegetation-free surfaces – the hot undercarriage of your car can set dry grass on fire. Bring a fire extinguisher or several gallons of water when traveling in remote areas. Food Storage Orders: Food storage orders are in effect across the Forest to help mitigate bear-human conflict. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFg8 to review the two food storage orders and familiarize yourself with how to store food securely in bear country.

Follow us on Facebook @HLCNF and Twitter @LewisandClarkNF and visit our website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ for the latest updates.

L&C Caverns to host hiring event

Have you ever wanted to be a tour guide or work in caves? At Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, you can do both.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is hosting a hiring event for seasonal tour guide positions on Monday, July 11. Applicants can come to the main visitor center any time between 1 and 4 p.m. where on-the-spot interviews will be held. These positions will not exceed 90 work days.

Tour guides lead hikes through the caverns two to three times a day. The position entails walking 6 miles of moderately steep terrain plus about 1,800 stairs each workday, with a 1,000-foot elevation gain.

There are many benefits of working at Montana’s first state park. Staff members enjoy spending time in a highly decorated cave, interacting with visitors from around the world and working outdoors.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

Classes for seniors offered at Rocky

Rocky's Agency on Aging is offering a variety of evidence-based classes for summer and fall 2022. "Montana Living Life Well", currently in progress, runs on Mondays from June 13-July 25. "Stepping On" will run on Mondays from August 15-October 3, and "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" will run on Mondays from October 17-November 21.

"Montana Living Life Well" is an evidence based class that helps participants learn how to manage pain, fatigue, physical limitations, and difficult emotions related to chronic health conditions. "Stepping On" is an evidence based falls prevention workshop that helps build strength, balance, and confidence. "Powerful Tools for Caregivers" gives family caregivers the skills to take care of themselves while caring for someone else.

To learn more about Rocky's Agency on Aging's evidence-based classes, visit www.rmdc.net, or call 406-447-1680.

CHS class of 2001 reunion

Join us on Friday, July 15, starting at 5 p.m. near the entrance to the north end of the walking mall. Drinks are available for purchase at Ten Mile Creek Brewery, the Hawthorne Winery, or the Rialto. Music by Darkhorse and food trucks on site.

Saturday, a golf tournament will take place at Fox Ridge Golf Course. Golf is $49 per person (cart included). You won’t want to miss out on the prizes.

Finally, Saturday from noon-4 p.m., there will be a family-friendly gathering at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Please bring your own food and drinks. Treats will be provided.

To RSVP for the tournament or with any questions, email CHSHelena2001reunion@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at Capital High School Class of 2001 Reunion.

CHS, HHS, JHS classes of 1992 reunion

The Class of 1992 from Capital High, Helena High, and Jefferson High will be celebrating their 30-Year high school reunions the weekend of July 8 and 9, 2022.

Each school will celebrate separately on Friday, July 8, with details on each schools’ respective websites or Class of ’92 Facebook pages.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, a joint event will be held with a Street Party on Last Chance Gulch in front of Bert & Ernie’s featuring the music of Ten Years Gone. $30 tickets available at https://myevent.com/badass30thbash.

For more information about any of the events email HelenaAreaClassof1992@gmail.com.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0