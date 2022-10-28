Community briefs: Monthly recycling event; MHS featured programs; candidate surveys

Monthly recycling event is today

406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store is Friday, Oct. 28.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling.

Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories.

Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options including home addresses and exchange sites in town for rural residents.

406 Compost is a contractor for the city of Helena and provide front door service to homes in and near town. More details about 406 Compost's collection program can be found at 406Compost.com

Veterans, Natives focus of MHS programs

The experiences of veterans throughout the years, the strength and leadership of Native women, and a modern Indigenous teenager’s journey to understand and appreciate her family’s rich heritage will be explored during the Montana Historical Society’s public programs in November.

The Thursday programs run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and are free at the Montana Historical Society, located at 225 N. Roberts. Those programs also are live streamed on the MTHS YouTube channel, then archived so they can be viewed at your leisure.

Programs include:

Nov. 3 – Native women fill their communities with strength and leadership, both historically and as modern-day warriors. The 12 Indigenous women featured in Patricia Cutright’s book “Native Women Changing Their Worlds” overcame unimaginable hardships to rise to great heights in the fields of politics, science, education, and community activism. The impressive accomplishments of these 12 dynamic women, including Henrietta Mann (Southern Cheyenne) and Elouise Pepion Cobell. (Blackfeet) from Montana, provide inspiration for all. Books will be available for author signing. Co-sponsored by the Montana OPI Indian Education for All Division.

Nov. 10 – Learn about the experiences of Montanans who fought in conflicts from the Civil War to Iraqi Freedom through the letters they sent home to their loved ones. Come to listen or to join the cast of this reader's theater production as you prepare to commemorate Veteran's Day. Co-sponsored by the American Legion of Montana

Nov. 17 – Join M.L. Smoker and Natalie Peeterse as they discuss their new book “Thunderous,” the story of a modern Indigenous teenager’s journey to understand and appreciate her family’s rich heritage. The authors will discuss the origins of the project, their collaboration as writers, shaping their words and ideas to fit the graphic novel format and why they felt it was important to create a contemporary narrative for and about young Indigenous peoples, focusing on Lakota culture. Books will be available for purchase for author book signing. Co-Sponsored by Helena Indian Alliance

Nov. 12 – Bring the family to view a different kind of Saturday program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Members of the Sons of Norway and the Ancient Order of Hibernians will display materials that reflect their ethnic traditions. Antique steel toy cars, dolls, kitchenware, and items from the USS Montana also will be on display.

For more information, contact Deb Mitchell at 406-444-4789 or dmitchell@mt.gov.

Candidate survey responses now online

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area surveyed local legislative candidates for contested seats and for the District 5 PSC seat.

The answers of those who responded are posted at my.lwv.org/montana/voting.

Four legislative candidates and one PSC candidate have responded so far.

The web page also includes video interviews with the Lewis and Clark County commission candidates.

Keep checking the LWV website through Election Day for additional responses.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

Please enter through the main church doors (facing the Cathedral) and proceed downstairs using the stairs or elevator.

City of Helena board vacancies

The city of Helena is currently accepting applications for several commission boards and committees. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident to serve on the ADA Compliance Committee as a citizen-at-large. The term will expire September 1, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The Committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA Coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The Committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.

Board of Adjustment: One citizen to serve on the Board of Adjustment as an alternate member. Alternate member will attend only when a quorum is needed. The interim term will expire on September 30, 2024. Thereafter terms are three years.

Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: one a member of the City Commission and four citizen members.

Business Improvement District (BID): One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent, or guardian. The term will expire November 1, 2022. Thereafter terms are three years. Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.

Citizen Conservation Board: Three city residents to serve in the following capacities: One citizen to serve as a Watershed or Water Conservation sector representative. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire Jan. 29, 2023. Two citizens to serve as student leaders. Terms expire Jan. 29, 2023.

Downtown Urban Renewal District / Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board: Three city residents to serve in the following capacities:

One citizen to serve as a resident who resides within the Downtown Urban Renewal Area, but is not a property owner within the Downtown Urban Renewal Area

One citizen to serve as a member of a historic preservation organization

One citizen to serve as a representative of Helena School District No. 1

Terms for the Downtown Urban Renewal District/Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board are non-expiring.

The Downtown Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board serves only in advisory capacity to the City Commission.

Golf Advisory Board: One city resident to serve on the Golf Advisory Board as a Board Member. The interim term will expire on October 30, 2023. Thereafter terms are three years. One city resident to serve on the Golf Advisory Board as a Board Member. Term will begin Nov. 1, 2022. Thereafter terms are three years. The Golf Advisory Board’s objectives are to promote cost effective and efficient management of the golf course, provide a single and accessible forum for input from all golf course users, evaluate user input and provide meaningful input to the city regarding golf course operations.

Helena Housing Authority: One citizen to serve on the Helena Housing Authority as a Resident Representative. The term will expire Aug. 1, 2027. Thereafter terms are five years. This non-profit organization, established in 1938, manages and sets policy for all public housing in Helena.

Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: Three citizens to serve on the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee as a City Resident. The term will expire June 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

The Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee (HOLMAC) performs various functions for the city related to the management of Helena’s open lands. Open lands have been acquired through purchase with open space bond funds and donations and is maintained by a voter-passed maintenance district.

Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council: One city resident to serve on the Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council as a city representative. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on March 31, 2024. Thereafter terms are three years.

The general purpose of the Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council is to advise the City Commission on to advise the City Commission and the Neighborhood Transportation Program.

Lewis & Clark County Heritage Tourism Council: One citizen to serve on the Lewis & Clark County Heritage Tourism Council as a city representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire June 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

The Memorandum of Understanding and By-Laws of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council were adopted by the Helena City Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, March 2012. The Council shall consist of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County.

City-County Consolidated Parks Board: One citizen to serve on the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as a city representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire September 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

A 1999 interlocal agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County established the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as recommended in the city and county parks, recreation and open spaces plan. The board serves in an advisory capacity to the city and county commissions in parks, recreation and open lands matters.

City-County Consolidated Planning Board: One citizen to serve on the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as a Conservation District Representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire September 1, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years. The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order, and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.

Railroad TIF Advisory Board: One citizen to serve as a resident within the Railroad Improvement District. The term is non-expiring. One citizen to serve as a Helena College, University of Montana representative. The term is non-expiring. Pursuant to §7-15-4828, MCA and Resolution 20374 that established the urban renewal plan for the Railroad Urban Renewal Area, the City of Helena is empowered to conduct redevelopment activities in urban renewal areas, which activities may be paid for by tax increment financing.

Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees (TBID): One citizen to serve as an owner or manager of property within the District or their assignees. The term will expire April 20, 2025. Thereafter terms are four years. Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. Per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is appointed by the City Commission and comprised of five to seven owners or managers of property within the District or their assignees

Zoning Commission: One city resident to serve on the City Zoning Commission as an alternate member. The alternate member will serve only if a regular member is unable to attend a meeting. Term will expire September 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years. The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the City of Helena.

Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.

Paper applications can be requested by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to: City Clerk’s Office 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 323, Helena, MT 59623.

The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.