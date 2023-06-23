Montana VA to hold virtual town hall

Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually 5-6 p.m. on June 27 to discuss updates on policies, programs and services.

This town hall will discuss a variety of issues from travel benefits to the PACT Act.

Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s executive director, will discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions.

The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, veterans and their families should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall.

This town hall will include the role of veterans benefits, telehealth, whole health, Care in the Community, eligibility/enrollment and BeneTravel. A question-and-answer period will be included.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans statewide.

Area man honored for flag display

In honor of Flag Day, the Oro Fino Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Montana City resident Jim Watne with an award for his correct display of the U.S. flag.

Watne’s display was located on Highway 282 just before the Montana City exit. He was also presented with a certificate in recognition of his service in the U.S. Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Flag Day is June 14.

Intermountain receives $6K donation

Attorney and former Montana State Auditor/Commissioner of Securities and Insurance John Morrison recently donated $6,000 to Intermountain through the Healthy Montana Kids Fund.

The donation recognizes Intermountain for its dedication to improving the lives of kids in Montana.

Healthy Montana Kids is a program of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that offers free or low-cost health insurance coverage to eligible Montana children. It was created by Initiative 155, written by Morrison, who also led the campaign in 2008 to ensure every child in Montana has access to affordable health care.

Morrison is a senior partner of the law firm Morrison Sherwood Wilson & Deoloa.

Intermountain is a nationally recognized nonprofit that helps children and families through behavioral health services. Based in Helena for 113 years, Intermountain now offers services in the Flathead Valley, Billings, Bozeman and Missoula.

Cemetery workshop held in Deer Lodge

The Extreme History Project is having a Cemetery History, Preservation, and Headstone Symbolism Workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 to discuss the rich history, preservation techniques and symbolism found within cemeteries.

This workshop, at the Old Prison Museum Conference Center in Deer Lodge, will help attendees to explore the stories, architectural styles and cultural heritage preserved within Deer Lodge’s Hillcrest cemetery.

The workshop will feature sessions led by experts including Ellen Baumler. Participants will learn about the evolution of cemetery design, the significance of different headstone styles and the role of symbolism in epitaphs and carvings. Experts will also provide insights into best practices for cemetery maintenance, restoration and documentation, ensuring that these important historical sites are preserved for future generations.

This event is hosted by The Extreme History Project, The Foundation for Montana History and the Old Montana Prison Complex.

Registration is now open at www.extremehistoryproject.org. The fee is $67 per person and includes all educational materials, lunch and Ellen Baumler’s “The Life of the Afterlife in the Big Sky State: A History of Montana’s Cemeteries.”

AARP offers driver safety class

AARP Driver Safety has scheduled a June 29 class, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at First Interstate Bank, 2728 Colonial Drive.

Participants get updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash.

The course was developed for people age 50-plus; but is open to all ages. The fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

To register for a class call: (406) 457-4712. Find more classes at aarp.org/driversafety.

State to honor centenarians

The Department of Public Health and Human Services will honor Montana centenarians during a noon luncheon at the 54th annual Governor’s Conference on Aging on Oct. 3 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Great Falls.

DPHHS is asking Montanans who will turn age 100 as of Dec. 31, or those who are already over the age of 100, to submit their name and a brief profile.

All centenarians who submit information will receive a framed certificate from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Centenarians, or friends or family members, should submit the following information by Sept. 15.

(NOTE: The first five items are required in order to receive a certificate.)

1. Centenarian’s name.

2. Contact person (who to send certificate to).

3. Contact person’s phone number and email address.

4. Mailing address (where to send the certificate).

5. Birth date of centenarian.

6. Is the centenarian a veteran?

7. Where were they born?

8. If not born in Montana, what is their story about how they arrived to Montana?

9. What is the secret to their longevity?

10. What has been the most amazing event in their life that they would like to share?

11. What is their favorite quote?

12. Anything else they would like us to know about the centenarian?

13. Please provide a picture of the centenarian when the information above is submitted.

Send centenarian information to:

Governor’s Conference on Aging—Centenarians DPHHS—SLTC P.O. Box 4210 Helena, MT 59604-4210

Or email Kerrie Reidelbach, DPHHS Senior and Long Term Care Division, at kreidelbach@mt.gov

This information can also be submitted online here: Honoring Montana’s Centenarians (https://mt.accessgov.com/dphhs/Forms/Page/sltc/centenarian/0).

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information about the event, including how to register, go to the conference website at conference website.

People can also call toll-free at 1-800-332-2272, or call the Senior and Long Term Care Division at (406) 444-4077.

Event to help students with health care careers

Simulation in Motion Montana, a provider of high-fidelity health care training, is collaborating with Heads Up Camp to deliver specialized behavioral health training for local high school students in Helena.

On July 10, SIM-MT will join with Heads Up Camp and students to discuss behavioral health. This will help students to become advocates in their communities while also fostering an interest in health care careers.

For more information, contact Jake Hastings at jake@simmt.org or (325)-513-5588.