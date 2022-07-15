Community Briefs: LWV meeting, reducing falls, Fulbright Scholarship, board openings

Montana Passenger Rail is focus of LWV meeting

An update on Montana Passenger Rail will be part of the next League of Women Voters of the Helena Area meeting at noon, Tuesday, July 19.

Due to an uptick in COVID-19, the meeting will be by Zoom.

For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.

Program to reduce falls in older adults

One in four older adults has a fall each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The good news, according to Agencies on Aging, is that falls are not a normal part of aging and can be prevented.

The Stepping On program, offered in Helena by Rocky’s Agency on Aging, has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%. Stepping On will be held Mondays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. from Aug. 15 through Oct. 3 at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave. Registration is required.

Over this seven week workshop, Stepping On gives participants strategies for avoiding falls including balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions, medication review and more. Guest experts including a physical therapist and pharmacist and others visit over the course of the seven sessions providing falls prevention information and strategies for avoiding a fall. The workshop is designed specifically for people who are age 60 or older and have fallen, or have a fear of falling. Participants can expect to leave with more strength, better balance and a feeling of confidence and independence.

To register for Stepping On, contact Michele at 406-441-3985 or mmathot@rmdc.net.

Rocky’s Agency on Aging, a program of Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc., is a non-profit that assists seniors and adults with disabilities to make choices to preserve their independence and dignity.

Carroll College graduate awarded Fulbright Scholarship

Carroll College alumna Rachel Bechtel, class of 2020, has been awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award. As a Fulbright Study/Research Award recipient, Bechtel will begin her master’s degree in intellectual and developmental disabilities at the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, this fall.

The U.S. Fulbright Program is a competitive, prestigious fellowship designed to facilitate cultural exchange and foster mutual understanding between Americans and their host countries. It is the world's largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. Bechtel’s Fulbright award provides a full tuition waiver for a year of study plus a living and travel stipend.

The University of Kent’s specialized master’s degree is uniquely aligned with Bechtel’s academic interests. For her master’s research, Bechtel has designed a study with the support of faculty from the Tizard Centre, a research center that pioneers care alternatives for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs), to analyze how increased contact with people with IDDs, facilitated through community care, may affect community perceptions of people with IDDs. She will conduct this research in partnership with L’Arche Kent, a cooperative living community for people with and without IDDs.

“The mentorship, research, and personal connections formed through this master’s program will directly inform my future policy work and provide me with the relationships necessary to serve as a cultural ambassador to both the University and the greater community,” said Bechtel.

Lewis and Clark County board openings

Lewis and Clark County has the following board openings:

Board of Adjustment

Forestvale Cemetery Board

Forestvale Historic Preservation Committee

Human Services Task Force

Investment Committee

Lewis and Clark County DUI Task Force

Lincoln Parks Board

Lincoln Solid Waste District Board

Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee

Planning & Zoning Commission

Tax Appeal Board

Water Quality Protection District

Weed Board

Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8378 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.