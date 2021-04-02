Community briefs: Library grants available; find Girl Scout cookies; Alzheimer’s webinars in April; student news

Town Pump offering library grants
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering $1,000 grants to public libraries in Montana to help fund summer youth-reading programs.
Libraries can apply now through April 30 at www.townpumpfoundation.com using the Keep Kids Reading application. Grants will be awarded in May 2021.
“The Town Pump Charitable Foundation appreciates the critical role libraries play in our Montana communities,” said Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump. “Many Montana libraries increase youth-reading programs in the summer months to help prevent the ‘summer slide’ and help children maintain or improve their spelling, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.”
Summer youth programs also introduce local citizens to all the library has to offer children and families for free.
Find a Girl Scout cookie booth using zip code
If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout Cookies — no worries. You can still purchase your favorites at Girl Scout cookie booths across Montana.
From local grocery to large box stores, Girl Scout Troops will hold booth sales through April 18. Customers can find exact locations, dates and times in their area two ways.
Visit girlscoutcookies.org and enter their zip code.
Download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder App on iTunes or Google Play.
The classic favorites of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, and Lemon Ups are available for $4/box. Specialty cookies -- -including the gluten free variety, Toffee-tastics and S’mores — cost $5/box.
If folks don’t want to eat the cookies themselves, they can still support local Girl Scouts without taking cookies home. Through the Council Gift of Caring program, cookies are donated to hometown heroes including firemen, police, first responders, medical staff and others the troops recognize as heroes. It’s one more way Girl Scouts can make an impact in their community through cookie sales.
All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program — every penny after the baker is paid — stays with the local council and troops.
Planning for Alzheimer’s topic of webinars
Today, 22,000 Montanans are among more than 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association is helping families anticipate and prepare for both the legal and financial challenges that accompany a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementia with a free webinars during the month of April.
The full schedule for the month includes:
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Friday, April 2, 10 to 11 a.m.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior
Thursday, April 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Dementia Conversations
Tuesday, April 6, 2 to 3 p.m.
Effective Communication Strategies
Tuesday, April 13, 2 to 3:30 p.m. and
Wednesday, April 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research
Wednesday, April 14, 2 to 3 p.m.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
Tuesday, April 20, 10 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 and Caregiving
Monday, April 26, 10 to 11 a.m..
Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s
Wednesday, April 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Care Partners – Early Stage – Part 1
Monday, April 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m..
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Care Partners – Early Stage – Part 2
Monday, April 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Care Partners – Early Stage – Part 3
Monday, April 26, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 1
Thursday, April 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 2
Thursday, April 22, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 3
Thursday, April 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, click here or call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900. To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org.
Registration for Ice Breaker race underway
Registration for the 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race is underway. The race will be exclusively online.
The race includes 5, 3 and 1 mile races. Enjoy a beautiful day of your choice anytime May 1 through May 10. Maps of suggested routes can be found on the Ice Breaker website, or be creative and design your own route.
For complete Ice Breaker information and the registration link visit https://icebreakergf.com.
Registration fees are $22 for adults and $15 for youth 10 & under which includes the online registration fee.
Packet Pickup begins Monday, April 12. Packets can be picked up at Park and Recreation or mailed (shipping fee applicable). Located at 1700 River Drive North, in Great Falls, office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Post your times and photos online. Race results will be available to all participants and the general public.
For more information and updates visit https://icebreakergf.com, https://icebreaker.enmotive.com; follow us on Facebook at Great Falls Park and Recreation; or call the Park and Recreation Office at 406-771-1265.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Helena
- 4/6/2021: 10 a.m -3 p.m., Compassus Hospice Services, 1075 N. Rodney St. Ste.102
- 4/8/2021: 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
- 4/9/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Career Training Institute, 347 N. Last Chance Gulch
- 4/14/2021: Noon–6 p.m., Drae’s Casino drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
- 4/15/2021: 1–6 p.m., Helena High School drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
Student news
Zachary Zietz, of Helena, graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Feb. 26.
Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.
CHS student wins scholarship for sticker design
Elaina Patten, Capital High School senior, will receive a $1,500 scholarship for winning second place in Reach Higher Montana’s Design-A-Sticker, Win A Scholarship competition. In addition, the art program at Capital High School will receive a $250 donation from Reach Higher Montana to purchase supplies for the program.
Patten’s design features a heart-shaped design with a highway leading to a mountain summit, titled “Your Heart Knows the Way.”
Over 350 sticker designs were submitted from students throughout Montana. The top twenty designs were voted on by the public, and Patten’s design received the second-highest number of votes. The top six sticker designs will be used by Reach Higher Montana to encourage and inspire students to find their paths to their future careers. In addition, Patten’s design will be featured next fall in Reach Higher Montana’s Stick with Scholarships campaign, encouraging students to explore and pursue scholarship opportunities as part of their funding strategy for continuing their education beyond high school.
MSU student wins STEM scholarship
Bolstering a record of Montana State University being a top producer of recipients of the nation's premier scholarship for undergraduates in STEM fields, four MSU students have been named Goldwater scholars.
The 2021 class of Goldwater recipients include Elliott Pryor of Helena. This is the third year in a row that four MSU students — the most that any institution may nominate annually — have received the honor, which is among the most prestigious available to undergraduates pursuing research careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
Pryor, a junior majoring in computer science and applied mathematics, studies a computing technique called machine learning that allows computer code to dynamically adapt and improve through advanced algorithms. With professor Brendan Mumey and assistant professor Sean Yaw, both in the Gianforte School of Computing, Pryor worked on a project to develop an algorithm that could be used to reduce peaks in electricity consumption by coordinating use of household appliances such as clothes dryers.