Community briefs: Library Card Sign-Up Month; Memory Café event upcoming; City of Helena board vacancies; Helena youths featured at pow wow

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Lewis & Clark Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
At Lewis & Clark Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, both online and in the collection.
The Lewis & Clark Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://www.lclibrary.org to learn more about the library’s online and in person educational resources.
This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Rocky to host 'Memory Café
Memory Café is a safe and welcoming community event for people living with memory loss and their caregivers. The event offers a time to socialize and an opportunity to learn where to find support and services. Each Memory Café consists of social and snack time, a presentation or class, and time to get in touch with local resources that are there to help you.
The first Memory Café is being held on Sept. 15 in the Senior Center Card Room. Check in starts at 9:15 a.m., and runs until 11. Memory Café is free of charge and open to anyone, no diagnosis required.
This month, we are welcoming Kim Schleicher who will lead the group in a gentle yoga class.
Just in time for Halloween, October’s Memory Café will feature Helena historian Ellen Baumler, so mark your calendars for Oct. 20.
For more information, or to sign up, contact Claire Marshall to sign up at cmarshall@rmdc.net or by phone at 457-7376. If you are interested in participating as a volunteer, contact Marshall for more information.
Join us for lunch in the dining room afterward the event. There is a suggested donation of $5 for those over 60, and a required charge of $7 for those under 60.
Trail riders to host patriot program
The Helena Trail Riders will don their community service hat by hosting an “American Patriot” program at the Wednesday, Sept. 15, meeting at the HTR Clubhouse at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m.
Don Reed, Montana president of the Sons of the American Revolution, will be the guest speaker. He will perform a patriotic skit featuring Benjamin Franklin and Mrs. Elizabeth Powell (a friend of George Washington). Our nation will celebrate the 234th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on Sept. 17.
A remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that struck at America’s heart on Sept. 11, 2001 will be held.
Everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served.
Helena youths among royalty at pow wow
The Last Chance Community Pow Wow Committee will have have two local youths as part of the royalty at the 22nd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow being held Oct. 1-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall.
Aiyana Marcum, Miss Last Chance Princess 2019-21, is a Fancy Shawl Dancer and has been dancing since she was 5 years old. Aiyana is the daughter of Jamie and Tina Marcum of East Helena and a member of the Little Shell Tribe.
Karmine Sandoval, Lead Boy Dancer 2019-21, is the son of Bree and Kevin Sandoval of Helena. He is a Traditional Dancer (Crow Style). Ten-year old Karmine is Navajo (Dine) with “Crow Ties.”
For more information, contact the Last Chance Community Pow Wow at 439-5631, lccpw@hotmail.com, Facebook, or lastchancepowwow.com.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Helena
- Sept. 10: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Peter's Medical Group, 2550 Broadway
- Sept. 15: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Capitol Building, 1301 E. 6th St.
City of Helena board vacancies
ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident, representing a medical field. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 1, 2024. Thereafter term is three years.
One city resident and business owner. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on expire on Sept. 1, 2024. Thereafter term is three years.
One city resident, representing the disabled community. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2024.
The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The Committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA Coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The Committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.
Board of Adjustment: One citizen to serve on the Board of adjustment as an alternate member. Alternate member will attend only when a quorum is needed. Interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Oct. 1, 2021. Thereafter terms are three years.
Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: one a member of the City Commission and four citizen members.
Lewis & Clark County Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council: One citizen to serve on the Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council as city representative. Term will begin on July 1, 2021. Terms are 3 years.
The Memorandum of Understanding and By-Laws of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council were adopted by the Helena City Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, March 2012. The Council shall consist of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County. Three of the selected members shall have professional expertise in the disciplines of history, planning, archaeology, architecture, architectural history, or other historic preservation-related disciplines such as cultural geography or cultural anthropology. Three members shall have a demonstrated interest in the arts or culture and tourism and economic development in the City and the County and one member of the selected members shall be an architect.
Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council: Two citizens to serve on the Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council. Interim terms will begin upon appointment and expire depending on the vacancy filled. Thereafter terms will be for 3 years.
Resolution 19549, adopted on Feb. 11, 2008 established a Non-Motorized Travel Advisory Council for the City of Helena. The Council may have up to seven voting members; that represent the biking and walking community, traffic calming experts. The general purpose of the council is to advise the City Commission on non-motorized issues.
City-County Consolidated Planning Committee: One citizen to serve as a City representative. Interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2024. Thereafter terms are three years.
One member to be selected as a joint appointment of the City and County. Term is three years.
An inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated June 4, 2001, re-established the City-County Consolidated Planning Board. The nine-member board shall consist of the following: two official members to reside outside the City limits, but within Lewis & Clark County and two official members who reside within the jurisdictional area of the Board to be appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, four official members to reside within the City limits to be appointed by the City Commission and the ninth member shall be a joint appointment. Terms are three-years. The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.
Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.
Applications are available at: https://www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf.
Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Student news
Emerson college student Charles Mainwaring, of Townsend, was honored with the Ryan Larsen Memorial Prize by Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies in Boston. The awards ceremony took place at the end of the spring 2021 semester. Mainwaring is pursuing a degree in Self-Designed and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2021.