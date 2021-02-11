Community briefs: League of Women Voters to discuss bills; Special Olympics raffle underway; nonprofit offers autism programs

Executive Director Monique Prevel said she is the first Certified Autism Fitness Pro in Montana. She founded this nonprofit to help her son, who was diagnosed with nonverbal autism. The other board members all have personal or work experience with people who are part of the special needs communities.

They provide access to exercise programs designed for people with autism spectrum disorders, other special needs and their families. It also aims to improve their lives and their families and help foster a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness and promote acceptance and inclusion.

The group hopes to expand to other communities. Services are offered on a sliding fee scale so that all families can receive services regardless of income levels.

It also offers personal training services and Bring It Home Workshops for parents and caregivers.

All services are by appointment only.

Email: BigSkyAutismProject@gmail.com, phone: 406-461-5656 or go to the website: www.bigskyautismproject.org. They are also on Instagram and Facebook.

