Community briefs: League of Women Voters to discuss bills; Special Olympics raffle underway; nonprofit offers autism programs

League of Women Voters to discuss bills
Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, House District 70, and Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, House District 84, will discuss current bills before the Legislature at Tuesday’s League of Women Voters of the Helena Area meeting.
The meeting is at noon via Zoom.
Helena Citizen Conservation Board co-chairs Ann Brodsky and Denise Roth Barber will discuss a resolution to reduce Helena’s waste production, which will be presented to the city commission on Feb. 22.
For an agenda and a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.
Special Olympics raffle underway
Town Pump, a 15-year sponsor of the annual MTN Chevy Raffle to benefit Special Olympics Montana, will be striving for new heights in ticket sales this year.
Town Pump hopes to sell 40,000 tickets at its businesses to raise $200,000 for Special Olympics. The COVID crisis will limit sales efforts by Special Olympic athletes and volunteers who are high risk and remain isolated. Town Pump locations last year sold about 30,500 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Chevrolet pickup – over a third of the 87,000 total tickets sold. Athletes and volunteers sold another 46,000 tickets last year.
“Though the challenge is enormous, we’re confident Montanans will respond and really support the Special Olympics cause,” said Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump.
Grand prize for the annual raffle is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado. In addition, Town Pump is donating the following raffle prizes:
• 2nd place, $5,000 cash;
• 5th place, $1,000 Town Pump gift card;
• 6th place, $1,000 Town Pump gift card;
• 7th place, $1,000 Town Pump gift card.
Tickets are on sale now through March 31 at all Town Pump businesses, including its convenience stores, Lucky Lil’s Casinos, Montana Lil’s Casinos, Magic Diamond Casinos, Lucky Logger Casinos and Town Pump-operated hotels.
Raffle tickets are also available at www.somt.org/raffle/ and can be purchased with cash, check or debit cards, but not credit cards. The 2021 raffle runs through May 14 with the drawing is May 15.
Nonprofit offers autism exercise programs
Big Sky Autism Project, 313 Broadway St., Townsend, said it is the first nonprofit organization in Montana created to provide access to adaptive exercise programs for people with ASD, other special needs and their families.
Executive Director Monique Prevel said she is the first Certified Autism Fitness Pro in Montana. She founded this nonprofit to help her son, who was diagnosed with nonverbal autism. The other board members all have personal or work experience with people who are part of the special needs communities.
They provide access to exercise programs designed for people with autism spectrum disorders, other special needs and their families. It also aims to improve their lives and their families and help foster a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness and promote acceptance and inclusion.
The group hopes to expand to other communities. Services are offered on a sliding fee scale so that all families can receive services regardless of income levels.
It also offers personal training services and Bring It Home Workshops for parents and caregivers.
All services are by appointment only.
Email: BigSkyAutismProject@gmail.com, phone: 406-461-5656 or go to the website: www.bigskyautismproject.org. They are also on Instagram and Facebook.