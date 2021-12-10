Community briefs: Holiday-themed Memory Café; Wreaths Across America event; drawings for gift cards; blood donation venues

RMDC to host holiday-themed Memory Café

The Rocky Mountain Development Council, 200 S. Cruse Ave., will host a holiday-themed Memory Café on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Pre-registration begins at 9:15 a.m. and the full program begins at 10 am. December's Memory Café features the Helena Xpress Singers with a morning of caroling, crafting, and cookie decorating. Email Claire Marshall to pre-register.

Memory Cafè is a safe and welcoming community event for people living with memory loss and their caregivers. Memory Café offers a time to socialize and an opportunity to learn where to find support and services. Each Memory Café consists of a social and snack time, a presentation or class, and time to get in touch with local resources that are there to help you.

After the Helena Xpress Singers' performance, Memory Café participants are invited to carol along with the singers. Participants are also invited to enjoy lunch at the Helena Senior Center. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.; there is a suggested $5 rate for seniors and $7 for the general public. For more information, visit www.rmdc.net.

Come learn more on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. in the Senior Center Dining Room, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

DAR hosts Wreaths Across America statehouse event

Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor the annual Wreaths Across America statehouse ceremony Monday, Dec. 13, at noon in the Capitol rotunda, concurrent with similar events in other states and Washington, D.C.

Keynote speaker will be John F. Quintrell, former staff sergeant in the U.S. Army who served in the combat zone of Vietnam. He is founder and Chairman of Wolfhounds Veterans Association, Inc. and author of “My 365 Days with the Wolfhounds in Vietnam 1968-1969.” He and Don Reed, President of Montana State Society Sons of the American Revolution, will post the ceremonial statehouse wreath honoring all branches of the U.S. military and prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Vocalist Joshua Dickey, chorale manager of the Helena Symphony and worship pastor of Hannaford Street Bible Church, will provide program music. Posting the Colors will be Reed and Keith Kramlick, President of Helena-area Guardian Chapter SAR; Veronica Bovee-Anderson, Oro Fino Chapter DAR Regent and MSSDAR Vice Regent, and Patricia Leigh Donoho, Oro Fino Chapter secretary. Oro Fino Chapter Chaplain Gilda Ann Clancy will give the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, DAR Vocalist Charmaine Lindgren will lead The National Anthem, Honorary Chapter and State DAR Regent Jane Lee Hamman is WAA coordinator and will serve as emcee.

A holiday cookie reception will follow the rotunda event.

Helena Civic TV and Videographer Jeanie Warden will make the program accessible to families and children on Cable Channel 189 and livestream at www.helenacivicTV.org available for on demand viewing multiple times throughout the week.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Fort William Henry Harrison center circle, a WAA honor service, sponsored locally by Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association, will be followed by placement of more than one thousand wreaths to remember those who have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy, honor their service and help teach future generations about the meaning of service to one’s country, community and family.

For additional DAR/SAR and WAA information see dar.org, http://helenadar.weebly.com, and wreathsacrossamerica.org/MTSVCH.

HCC holds drawings for grocery gift cards

Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for older people, has decided to offer grocery gift card drawings in the month of December instead of virtual programming.

To enter the drawings, you must have participated in Bridges Buffet, Cranium Cafe, or My Destiny programming. Only one entry per household will be allowed. Five $100 WinCo gift cards will be given away.

Visit https://www.bridgeshcc.org/ and complete a contact us form, and in the Your Message block write “drawing entry.” Include your primary mailing address. Entries will only be accepted from Dec. 3, 2021 through midnight on Dec. 13, 2021.

For more information on HCC programs for those over 50, check out the same website.

Family Promise Benefit Concert features John Floridis

Missoula guitarist and singer-songwriter John Floridis will return to Helena on Tuesday, Dec. 14, for his traditional holiday benefit concert for Family Promise of Greater Helena, in a performance that also will be streamed live online.

Proceeds from the concert support Family Promise in its work of providing housing, meals and case management to homeless families

The concert will feature the guitarist’s instrumental arrangements of many traditional Christmas pieces. Floridis has described his holiday concerts as “an escape from the franticness, stress and crass commercialism” that can characterize the holiday season.

Floridis will be joined by cellist Jennifer Slayden for the 7 p.m. performance at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St.

Floridis did not perform his usual benefit for Family Promise last year due to COVID-19. This year’s performance will proceed in person with protocols in place to ensure the health of attendees and performers.

The performance also will be streamed live on St. Paul’s YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsUnitedMethodistChurchHelena. Family Promise will gratefully accept donations from viewers who tune in via YouTube.

Tickets for the in-person performance are $15 and may be purchased at the Myrna Loy Center, 15 N. Ewing, and at Birds & Beasleys, on the Downdown Walking Mall at 2 S. Last Chance Gulch.

More information about John Floridis is available at www.johnfloridis.com. More information about Family Promise’s work is available at www.familypromisehelena.org.

St. Peter's offering Inch by Inch diabetes prevention program

Registration is open for the St. Peter’s Health Inch by Inch program, a 12-month nutrition and physical activity course focused on the prevention of diabetes and heart disease through lifestyle change. The deadline to enroll is Jan. 7.

Inch by Inch is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program and has achieved full recognition status with the Centers for Disease Control. The program is designed to empower individuals who want to take an active role in their own health and make positive, healthy, long-lasting lifestyle changes.

Classes are open to those who meet specific medical eligibility criteria and free for qualifying Medicaid or Medicare (part b) participants with pre-diabetes. A provider referral is required.

Classes begin on Jan. 17 and are held once a week for the first six months and then once a month the remaining six months. Learn more about the St. Peter’s Inch by Inch program: https://www.sphealth.org/specialties-treatments/clinical-nutrition-diabetes-education/inch-inch.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the epic new film “The Matrix Resurrections” for the winner and 50 of their guests. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. (Terms apply, additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/matrix.)

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena

Dec. 10: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Cogswell Building, 1400 Broadway St.

Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Career Training Institute (CTI), 347 N. Last Chance Gulch

Dec. 15: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana, Suite B

Dec. 17: noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N Hannaford St.

Dec. 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect

Dec. 30: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building, 301 S. Park Ave.

Lincoln

Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Lindsey Snell of East Helena, Alissa Johnson, Isabelle Melton and Samantha Valverde, all of Helena were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The new members are students at the University of Montana.

