'The USS Helena' to be discussed at next history dinner

Gary Barker will discuss “The USS Helena” at the Last Chance Gulch Corral History Dinner meeting on May 15 in the Natatorium Room of the Delta Hotel (former Colonial Inn) at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m.

Reservations are required by May 9. Email your reservation to historycorral@gmail.com (preferred method) or call Honey Richardson at 406-475-3406. Meal choices are Montana steak sandwich or classic chef salad. Leave a message with your name and phone number plus your choice of meal. You will receive a confirmation by May 10.

Recounting the stories and oral interviews of fellow Naval veterans, Gary Barker’s keynote presentation will highlight the history of the four USS Helenas in more than a century of American naval service, support and connections to the city of Helena. The name “Helena” was given to a Navy gunboat in 1894 and continues today as a nuclear submarine.

Barker, a retired U.S. history teacher and Helena native, served on the USS Helena CA-75 and is an active member of the USS Helena Organization.

Anyone interested in Helena history is welcome.

Cowboy Ball to be held at fairgrounds in Helena May 19

Life Houses’ annual Cowboy Ball being will be May 19 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

There will be an evening of community, dinner, silent and live auctions, games, and end the evening dancing to Insufficient Funds.

This annual event helps support the mission of Life Houses, which provides safe housing, mentoring and life skill development for young adults who are navigating their transition to independent living.

Tickets are $75 per person and $600 for a table and sponsorship.

For ticket and event information, go to www.life-houses.org/cowboyball or email lifehousesinc@gmail.com.

To learn more about Life Houses go to www.life-houses.org.

State emergency management forum coming to Helena

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (MT DES) will host an Emergency Management Forum May 9-11, in Helena.

The event is an opportunity for emergency managers across the state of Montana to learn from subject matter experts, explore innovative ways to adapt to changing times, and discover new resources that may be available to them.

Event organizers emphasize that while disasters begin and end at the local level, when major disasters happen, the impact cannot be resolved by local communities alone.

Goals of the forum include helping emergency managers build their network of partners and improve relationships that aid their communities’ resiliency.

Guest speakers include Pete Gaynor, senior vice president and director of National Resilience, Response, and Recovery Programs at GEI Consultants Inc., and former FEMA administrator; Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and FEMA Region VIII Administrator Nancy Dragani.

Other speakers include Montana and neighboring state emergency management experts, state higher education representatives, local community representatives, and philanthropic organizations.

For more information on the EM Forum, visit https://des.mt.gov/DES/EM-Forum.

Seitz inducted into honor society

Mahri Seitz of Clancy was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Seitz was initiated at Montana State University.

Seitz is among nearly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States.

Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to the civic center

Empty Bowls Helena will be held 4:30 p.m. May 18 at the Helena Civic Center.

Tickets are $50 and includes a handmade bowl, food and drinks.

The event includes a silent auction with items from local artists and businesses.

Proceeds will benefit Helena Food Share.

Tickets are limited and on sale now at HelenaFoodShare.org/EmptyBowls2023.

Helena Community Gardens plans fundraiser May 7

Helena Community Gardens is sponsoring a rummage/plant swap fundraiser 1-4 p.m. May 7 at Sixth Ward Community Garden Park.

Gardening items for donation to the event could include extra tools, planters or pots (no commercial plastic pots), seed starter supplies, hoses, drip lines, etc. All items should be in good, workable condition.

Donated plants such as perennial flowers, raspberry starts, seed starts, etc. should be individually potted and labeled. People can drop off your gardening items and/or plants for donation at the east side of the 6th Ward Park any time after 10 a.m. May 7 for pricing.

The public is also welcome to join a class on the principles and techniques of square-foot gardening. The class will start at 1 p.m.

For more information, call Amie Butler at 438-5819.