Community briefs: Historic walking tours; electronics recycling event; new walking venue; student news

New walking venue for Walkie Talkies

The Rocky Walkie Talkies are doing a scene change for June. Beginning Wednesday, June 1, the Walkie Talkies will be meeting and walking at Spring Meadow Lake State Park, 2715 Country Club Ave., at 9 a.m.

Throughout the month of June, they will meet in front of the main restrooms at 9 a.m. and do a loop or two. Join the Walkie Talkies for some fun conversation and exercise. For more information on the Rocky Walkie Talkies and other Rocky programs, call 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.

Electronics recycling event is today

Friday, May 27, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories. Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options. A bucket exchange program for rural customers is also available for those wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters. Current exchange sites include The Good Samaritan and The Real Food Store. 406 Compost is a contractor for the city of Helena and provides front door service to homes in and near town. More details are available at 406Recycling.com or by calling 406-449-6008.

ExplorationWorks opens new exhibit

ExplorationWorks is pleased to announce the opening of their latest exhibit: Sportsology, which will make its debut on Tuesday, May 31.

Sportsology is an exciting, interactive exhibit that explores the science behind sports. Composed of a series of hands-on challenges, visitors can test their athletic abilities while learning how their bodies work.

Some exhibit components include a fastball pitching station, stationary wheelchair races, reaction attraction, and a vertical vault.

ExplorationWorks will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. Sportsology will be on exhibit through August 2022.

AARP driver safety class offered

AARP driver safety has a single class scheduled in Helena during June. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but is open to all ages. The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

June 2 (Thursday) at First Interstate Bank-East; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m.

To register for a class call: 457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety

Historic guided walking tours slated

Summer 2022 guided walking tours are offered Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. beginning June 5.

JUNE: Old South-Central Neighborhood. Visit Helena’s oldest neighborhood with the earliest homes and structures in the city. In memoriam of LCCHS member and tour guide Chuck Jezick who had extensive family connections in this neighborhood. Meet at South Rodney and State streets.

JULY: Helena's Historic Last Chance Gulch - Old Main Street. Examine the Queen City of the Rockies’ existing historic architecture, as well as those now gone, and see the gold discovery site. Meet by the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, on the Downtown Walking Mall.

AUGUST: Mansions & Millionaires, Helena’s West Side neighborhood. See Montana’s largest concentration of architecturally significant historic residences. Meet at the corner of Madison and Stuart streets.

Tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of five-plus. Call 406-447-8357 or email pattardo@lccountymt.gov. Also see www.helenahistory.com.

Wear comfortable walking shoes, a hat, sunblock and bring water. No reservations required. Cost is $5/person, children are free.

MTHS announces Heritage Keeper Awards

Arlyne Reichert and Margie Smith are recipients of the 2022 Heritage Keeper award, while The Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers recently were named as the prestigious 2022 Heritage Guardian winners.

The Heritage Keeper award honors Montanans who provide distinguished service to the state and people of Montana by protecting our history and culture. The Montana Heritage Guardian Award recognizes the outstanding record of accomplishment of a person or organization, who have had a profound impact on Montana’s history.

Reichert is known as Great Falls’ “Bridge Lady,” after spending nearly three decades working to save the Tenth Street Bridge. The iconic concrete arch bridge, which spans the Missouri River, was erected in 1920. It is Montana’s longest and oldest open-spandrel, ribbed-concrete arch bridge. Reichert tirelessly forged partnerships, gathered community support, and raised more than $1 million for restoration of the bridge.

For more than 40 years, Smith – a lifelong Anaconda resident – has been a strong force within the Smelter City's historic preservation community. Her determination, grit, and get-it-done mindset saved the Anaconda Copper Mining Company’s smokestack, the Montana Hotel, and the annual Smelterman’s Day celebration.

The Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers has been protecting, safeguarding, and preserving Montana history for 130 years. The group stores a historically significant collection of photographs, books, reference works, meeting minutes, correspondence, financial records, digital assets, and artifacts in its office in the Montana Historical Society building in Helena.

Carroll holds first Free Market Swap Meet

In an effort to reduce, reuse and recycle, Carroll College organized its “First Annual Free Market Swap Meet” during the spring semester May move-out days. The effort encouraged students to donate usable items rather than discard them in dumpsters. This first-year effort diverted approximately 10,000 pounds from the local landfill.

Recognizing that significant amounts of reusable items were being unnecessarily discarded during move-out each year, faculty, staff, and students from the Environmental Science Program, Hunthausen Center for Peace and Justice, and the Anthrozoology Program collaborated with the Campus Facilities and Residential Life and Housing departments to host a first annual trial run of a Free Market Swap Meet to divert furniture, clothing and household goods away from the landfill and back to the community.

Carroll’s new Perkins-Call Canine Center served as a distribution center for items. The spacious and secure building provided an ideal location to stage the market. Throughout the week of the program, a large and steady stream of furniture, clothes, kitchen items and household goods passed through the market.

By the final day of the market, the outflow was exceeding the inflow and only a few couches, and a dozen boxes of clothing and other goods remained. Good Samaritan picked up the remaining goods to donate to people in need or sell at their thrift store. Other local support organizations such as the YWCA and Friendship Center also came to shop for their clients in need.

This event is expected to be included in the soon-to-be-completed city of Helena’s Waste Reduction Strategic Plan as a spotlight example of a diversion and re-cycle/re-use event. As this was the first year for the program, organizers were able to acquire some beneficial insight, as well as valuable data and ideas, and have already started the planning process for next year.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Southern New Hampshire University has announced it winter 2022 dean's list. Helena-area students named to the list are: Kelsey Pigman of Helena, Alexia Barnes of Townsend and Tyelor Apple of East Helena.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.

***

Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students named to the winter 2022 president's list. Helena-area students include: Mark Sullivan and Bradley Sullivan, both of Clancy, Chelsey Caulfield of Townsend, Devan McGilvray and Nicole Call, both of Helena, and Rory Kirby of East Helena.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.

MSU students wins Army Reserve competition

A Montana State University student who serves as a combat medic with the U.S. Army Reserve recently won a competition for Army Reserve professionals that is designed to test both their mental and physical limits.

Originally from Helena, Spc. Ethan Allen, a student in the MSU College of Education, Health and Human Development, competed against soldiers from across the country at the Army Reserve Medical Command’s Best Warrior Competition held March 30 through April 2 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Allen won the title “best warrior” for the junior enlisted soldiers.

Allen also placed ninth among junior enlisted soldiers at the Army Reserve Medical Command Army Reserve-level competition, which was held May 14-21.

***

LCAS announces scholarship awards

The Last Chance Audubon Society has announced the award of a $1,000 scholarship to each of two Helena High School graduating seniors, Cassidy Carpenter and Chloe Roberts, to support their studies in fields related to the LCAS mission.

Carpenter plans to pursue studies in environmental science at Oregon State University with a focus on conservation and sustainability. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in the U.S. Forest Service Youth Forestry Program. She is the captain of the Helena High swim team and a volunteer in food and clothing drives.

Roberts plans to attend Oregon State University to study ecological Engineering. Sheis a member of the National Honor Society and participated in the U.S. Forest Service Youth Forestry Program. At Helena High she has participated in track and cross country, the Green group and Outdoors Club. She has also received awards at the State Music Festival and is active in Montana Youth Action.

