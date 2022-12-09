 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community briefs: High school orchestra and band concerts announced

Zach Harris, director of orchestras and modern band at Capital and Helena high schools, announced the following schedule of upcoming evening events.

Winter and holiday music in the Capitol Rotunda

Scheduled for Dec. 14 in the Capitol Rotunda, the CHS Advanced Orchestra presents an evening of winter and holiday music.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Enter through back loop off Lockey Avenue.

CHS Advanced Orchestra performance

Scheduled for 7 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Montana Club, the CHS Advanced Orchestra will perform live for Hometown Helena.

Winter and holiday music in the Windsor Ballroom

The CHS Advanced Orchestra presents an evening of winter and holiday music in the beautiful Windsor Ballroom, located at 415 Last Chance Gulch in the Iron Building.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.

CHS/HHS Gala Winter Concert

The three orchestras of Capital High School join with the orchestra from Helena High School for an evening of holiday and seasonal music.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. in the Capital High School Auditorium. Enter through entrance No. 1 (Main Entrance).

