Community Briefs: Helena Sun Run, Race to the Sky bridge dedication, voter registration event

Helena Sun Run to benefit local schools

The Helena Sun Run returns to Central School and the surrounding neighborhood this Saturday morning for its seventh annual running.

The run is an annual fundraiser for installing solar panels around the City of Helena on public and nonprofit buildings, with the ultimate goal of making Helena a beacon example of a renewable energy-powered community. The event includes a 5K run but also a one-mile walk and bike parade for those looking for a more kid-friendly or relaxed option.

This year’s event partners with Helena Public Schools for the third season in a row — this time aiming for the installation of a 50 Kilowatt solar system at Bryant Elementary School. The last two Sun Runs raised funds for 50KW systems on Central School (2019) and Jim Darcy (2021), both local elementary schools.

If goals are met this year, Helena Public Schools will be aided by the addition of 150 Kilowatts of renewable energy.

Founded in 2015 by then-Race Director Shiloh Hernandez, the race has been an annual collaboration between the Helena Vigilante Runners, Sleeping Giant Citizens Council, a local conservation group, and the partner organization benefitting from the run in any given year. In 2015, the first year of the event, the Sun Run raised funds for for a solar array that now sits atop the Lewis and Clark Public Library and was so successful that there was leftover funding to install smaller systems at the library’s branches in Lincoln and Augusta. Subsequent years fundraised for panels at the Holter Museum of Art, Carroll College, and the elementary schools mentioned above.

Sign up for this year’s run/walk or donate at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Helena/HelenaRunfortheSun.

Bridge dedication to commemorate Race to the Sky

The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Mountain Mushers have joined together to dedicate the new bridge across Beaver Creek Road near Lincoln. The bridge dedication is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. on the bridge site, which is near the Beaver Creek Campground just outside Lincoln. Everyone is welcome.

The Forest Service, Lincoln District, placed the permanent bridge over Beaver Creek giving multi-use access for Race to the Sky trails connecting Lincoln to Seeley Lake for the 300 mile sled dog race held every February.

A sign at the bridge commemorates Race to the Sky and its beginnings through today, Jack Beckstrom’s part in seeing the race happen, and the history of the race. There will be representatives from the organizations to speak briefly about the bridge and sign. Everyone is invited.

Directions: About half a mile west of Lincoln is a road called Beaver Creek Road, head north on Beaver Creek Road, (you are on the flats near Lincoln but will be climbing slightly to rolling hills), stay left at the Y (on Beaver Creek Road) to Pine Grove Campground, go through campground, (about 5 miles from highway turn-off), at the north end of the campground there is an ATV parking area. Park there and the bridge is about 100 yards from the ATV parking area right on the creek. The campground is about 5 miles from the highway turn-off near Lincoln.

For more information, call 406-881-2909 or email adanac@adanacsleds.com.

Voter registration at library this week

Attention Lewis & Clark residents. Hurry up and get registered to vote so you can vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election. This election will decide Montana's Representatives to Congress, Montana Supreme Court Justices, County Commissioner, Public Service Commissioner, County Attorney, County Sheriff, County Treasurer/Clerk and Recorder to name some of the races. Also, all state representatives and half of Montana state senators are up for election.

For your convenience, voter registration volunteers will be at the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, from 5 to 7 p.m. every night, starting Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7. Registering to vote is an easy process that just takes a couple of minutes and no ID is required.

All Montana U.S. citizens who are 18 and older by Nov. 8, and have lived in Montana for 30 days can vote. This includes Montanans on probation or out on parole, those in a pre-release center, and felons who have served their sentence and are now out of prison.

Need assistance voting? Call Montana Women Vote at 406-317-1505.