Community briefs: Helena couple honored; grants offered to schools; student news

Helena couple honored with philanthropy award

The Helena Area Community Foundation to announced that Margaret Corcoran and Jim Madden have been selected as the Steve Browning “Spirit of Philanthropy” Award Winners for 2022.

The award is named for Steve Browning, one of the founding members of the Helena Area Community Foundation. Steve was well known for his generosity in time, talent,and funding in supporting non-profits in Helena. He passed away in 2018.

Helena natives Margaret Corcoran and Jim Madden are the kind of philanthropists who usually prefer to work behind the scenes. Married 42 years and parents to two daughters, Molly and Lucy, Margaret Corcoran, former long term HACF board member, and her husband, Jim Madden, attorney for the Department of Environmental Quality, owned Benny’s Bistro in Helena for 22 years. Margaret ran the kitchen, and Jim hosted and made sure everyone, including Uncle Sam, got paid.

Now that Margaret and Jim are retired, they remain committed to volunteering in the community, mainly for Food Share.

Jim rides the rescue food truck, while Margaret does monthly cooking demonstrations. Great lovers of the outdoors, Margaret and Jim can now be found exploring the northwest in their truck camper and chopping wood at their cabin on the Thompson River.

A self-taught musician, you can also find Jim playing jazz piano at Benny's Bistro several evenings a month.

Margaret and Jim received their award at the HACF Donor Appreciation Reception on Aug. 3.

Grants offered to schools for textbooks

Rural school officials can apply for funds to purchase classroom sets of Montana: A History of Our Home, the new fourth-grade student textbook published by the Montana Historical Society.

The 96-page textbook offers a quick tour through 13,000 years of Montana history. Students will learn about Montana’s 12 tribal nations and seven reservations; the immigrants who moved to Montana in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries; and the trapping, mining, logging, farming, and ranching industries that drew them to the Treasure State. The book also introduces students to amazing Montanans from Northern Cheyenne Chief Dull Knife to photographer Evelyn Cameron.

The sturdy, hardback textbook with library binding is accompanied by a detailed, activity-filled, 320-page teacher’s guide. Download and preview both the student book and the teacher’s guide at mhs.mt.gov/education/Elementary/HistoryOfOurHome.

The interdisciplinary lessons also align to the ELA, math, and art standards as well as the Seven Essential Understandings Regarding Montana Indians.

Thanks to a grant from the Steele-Reese Foundation, a charitable trust committed to supporting rural communities, schools more than 40 miles from an urban center (defined as Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell, and Missoula) are eligible to apply for funds to reimburse the cost of purchasing textbooks. The school will be required to pay for shipping to their school from Helena.

Selected schools will be required to submit receipts showing their purchase to the Montana Historical Society for reimbursement.

To apply, school officials need to complete this application [docs.google.com] by midnight, Aug. 31. MTHS will review applications and announce decisions by Sept. 12. If there are more requests than can be fulfilled, MTHS will give preference to small schools (measured by the number of fourth-grade students attending the school) to make sure that the most rural schools are served first. A secondary criterion will be how many hours the teacher will dedicate to Montana history.

For more information, contact Kohl at 406-444-4740 or mkohl@mt.gov.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Joseph McGill, of East Helena, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

***

Blaise Murphy, of Helena, has been named to the dean's honor roll at the University of Northern Colorado. Students who received this honor earned a combined GPA of 3.50-3.74 during at least two of the academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.