Community briefs: Helena airplane wins award, Montana and the 2020 Census

Helena airplane wins at AirVenture event

Every year, well over half a million aviation enthusiasts make their annual pilgrimage to Oshkosh, Wisconsin to attend the Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture event. AirVenture is the world’s largest aviation event, having an estimated 608,000 in attendance this year, and more than 10,000 aircraft flew in for the event.

For Pilot Don Hendrickson of Hendrickson Aviation and Helena Air-tours, this was his fourth time in Oshkosh but his first time showing his Helena-based aircraft.

Don and Julie Hendrickson’s 1970 Citabria 7KCAB won its category - Vintage Contemporary Outstanding Champion – Outstanding in class.

There were 3,176 show planes this year, with a record 1,420 vintage aircraft registered.

Following the AirVenture event, this aircraft also won the “Peoples Choice” award Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Three Forks Airport where the Montana Antique Airplane Association hosted its annual fly-in. This event is free of charge, and a great family event. Along with viewing beautiful airplanes, there are children’s events such as a ping pong drop, flying events such as flour bombing competition, and a spot landing event.

