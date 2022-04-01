Community briefs: Health screen event; Book Nerd Challenge; Congressional Art Competition; LWV to hold candidate forum

RMDC hosting health screen event

Rocky Mountain Development Council, 200 S. Cruse, the Aging Well Workgroup of the Healthy Communities Coalition and IPHARM are hosting a health screening event for the Helena community on Thursday, April 7, from 8 to 11 a.m.

We are offering screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, A1C testing, bone density, fall risk, and advance care planning. Plus, we will have various community resources present. This is for anyone over 50 years of age, as well as their caregivers. No appointment is needed and no fasting is required. Just show up between 8 and 11 a.m.

Library launching Book Nerd Challenge

Join the Lewis & Clark Library in reading a new book every week in April 2022. Staff selected the topics, you choose the titles. Complete all four categories (in any order) and get a custom sticker designed by Lewis & Clark Library East Helena Branch Library Assistant Kenzie Miller.

Participation is easy. Simply sign up in Beanstack to track your progress. Once signed up, select one title from the four categories listed. The four categories are: Poetry, Road Trip, Spring, and Library. Simply select a poem or collection of poetry; a book about a road trip; a book set in the spring time; and a book set in a library or one that feature’s a librarian as a main character.

Once you complete the four categories, pick up your custom winner’s sticker at the Main Branch or the branch libraries in Augusta, Lincoln, East Helena, or at any public Bookmobile stop.

Sign up today for the April Book Nerd Challenge at: https://lclibrary.beanstack.org. For more information visit http://www.lclibrary.org.

Admissions open for Congressional Art Competition

Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale announced the start of the application process for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

This competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents by providing an opportunity for students across the country to have their artwork displayed in our Capitol.

Since then, 650,000 high school students have been involved with the nationwide competition.

The winning student will have his artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year and will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend a national reception scheduled for later this year. A date for the reception has not been set yet.

Student art submissions, along with a student release form, must be received by Monday, April 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. at our Great Falls district office. The address for the Great Falls office is 410 Central Avenue, Suite 407, Great Falls, MT 59404. The phone number is 406-770-6260.

To register and learn more about the Congressional Art Competition process, visit https://rosendale.house.gov/forms/submitartwork/.

DAR regents honored for service

Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized Veronica Bovee-Anderson for her four years of outstanding service as chapter regent that led membership growth from 52 to 84. Registrar Jane Lee Hamman was recognized for being named "Montanan of the Month" representing Jefferson County by Sen. Steve Daines.

Highlights of Bovee-Anderson's service include cleaning and repairing Cemetery Island in Canyon Ferry; placing a marker at Pioneer Cabin recognizing former Montana First Lady Grace Vance Erickson, who served as Oro Fino Chapter Regent from 1941-1942, Chapter Regent, Katherine Prescott Towle (1951-1952, 1955-1956) and Chapter Regent Lottie Ramsey Willett (1932-1933) for their historic preservation leadership; and creating two Never-Forget Gardens for the 2021 Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, one at the East Helena Cemetery and one at Chief Plenty Coup State Park and National Historic Monument recognizing that Chief Plenty Coup represented all American Indians in Washington, D.C. at the original tomb dedication.

LWV to hold candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area is holding a School Board Candidate Forum, via a Zoom webinar on Monday, April 11, from 6:30-8 p.m.

All school board candidates on the May ballot have been invited. So far, six candidates have filed for three open seats and four candidates have signed on to participate in the webinar. The filing deadline is March 24.

The Lewis & Clark Library is hosting the event with Jen Gursky, executive director of the Helena YWCA, as moderator.

Election Day is May 3. This election is by mail-in ballot, which will be mailed April 18. If you are not registered to vote, the last day to register for a mail-in ballot is April 4.

Late registration is in-person-only from April 5 to noon May 2 at the election office, Room 168 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave, 406-447-8339.

To sign up for the candidate forum webinar, use this link https://bit.ly/3Kx82Lm and a zoom link will be emailed to you. The webinar is being recorded and will be posted on the Library's YouTube channel and the local LWV website.

The YWCA and Montana Women Vote are co-sponsors of this event.

For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/montana/local-leagues/helena.

Voting open for scholarship competition

The Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship competition is in the top 20 voting stage. More than 400 designs were submitted this year. Communities can rally behind their local designers by voting on the Reach Higher Montana website until April 3.

Three area students are among the top 20.

Abi Goodsell , Helena Christian HS

, Helena Christian HS Bayeli Thorp , White Sulphur Springs HS

, White Sulphur Springs HS Trinity Bartmess, Helena Christian HS

The top two designers will each receive a $1,500 scholarship. The third and fourth place designers will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. The fifth and sixth place designers will each receive a $500 scholarship. This year we have added a Judges Choice Award, the winner will receive a $500 scholarship. The high school art programs of the respective winning students will also receive $250 to purchase art supplies or equipment.

The Design-A-Sticker, Win-A-Scholarship Competition is part of Reach Higher Montana’s efforts to help students use their creativity to access resources to continue their education.

For more information and to vote, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org.

Youth Serve Montana scholarships awarded

The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact have announced high school seniors who have been awarded a $1,200 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students.

Scholarship recipients completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service during the past year. Many awardees exceeded 75 and even 100 hours.

Area recipients include:

Taylor Cornwell , Capital High School

, Capital High School Joshua Petersen , Capital High School

, Capital High School Brenna Holgate , Helena High School

, Helena High School Gracie Leiva , Jefferson High School

, Jefferson High School Colton Noyes , Broadwater High School

, Broadwater High School Caitlin Olson , Broadwater High School

, Broadwater High School Zoey Wickens, Broadwater High School

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

City of Helena has board openings

ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident to serve on the ADA Compliance Committee representing a medical field. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 1, 2024. Thereafter term is three years.

The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The Committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA Coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The Committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.

Board of Adjustment: One citizen to serve on the Board of Adjustment as an alternate member. Alternate member will attend only when a quorum is needed. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Oct. 1, 2024. Thereafter terms are three years.

Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: one a member of the City Commission and four citizen members.

Business Improvement District (BID): One citizen to serve on the Business Improvement District. Applicants must be the owner of property within the BID District or be the owner’s personal representative, agent, or guardian. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire Oct. 31, 2023.

Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.

Downtown Urban Renewal District/Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board: Three city residents to serve in the following capacities: One citizen to serve as a resident who resides within the Downtown Urban Renewal Area, but is not a property owner within the Downtown Urban Renewal Area. One citizen to serve as a member of a historic preservation organization. One citizen to serve as a representative of Helena School District No. 1.

The Downtown Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board serves only in advisory capacity to the City Commission. The Advisory Board will provide advice only with respect to the following topics related to the Downtown Urban Renewal Area:

a) annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets;

b) allocation of TIF funds for projects; and

c) amendments to the Downtown Urban Renewal District

Lewis & Clark County Library Board: One city resident to serve on the Lewis & Clark County Library Board as a city representative. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Per an inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated Oct. 11, 1974, a combined City-County Library Board was created in accordance with Section 2-6-2 of the Helena City Code and MCA 22-1-316 and 317. This board is responsible for hiring staff and setting policy for the Lewis & Clark Library.

City-County Consolidated Parks Board: One citizen to serve on the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as a city representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 30, 2024.

A 1999 interlocal agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County established the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as recommended in the city and county parks, recreation and open spaces plan. The board serves in an advisory capacity to the city and county commissions in parks, recreation and open lands matters.

Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees (TBID): One citizen to serve as an owner or manager of property within the District or their assignees. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on April 20, 2025.

Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. Per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is appointed by the City Commission and comprised of five to seven owners or managers of property within the District or their assignees.

Zoning Commission: One city resident to serve on the City Zoning Commission as a full member. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 30, 2025.

One city resident to serve on the City Zoning Commission as an alternate member. The alternate appointment will attend only when a quorum is needed. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on Sept. 30, 2022. Terms thereafter will be for 3 years.

The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the City of Helena.

Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply. Boards can be applied to using this form: https://www.helenamt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Commission/Documents/Board_Application_logo.pdf

Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 406-447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.

