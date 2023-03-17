Garage sale will benefit HAT

The Montana Playwrights Network invites the public to attend a Big Garage Sale fundraiser on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT) at 1319 Helena Ave.

This Big Garage Sale features antiques, collectibles, crafts, and other unique items available for purchase at discounted prices. Browse the sale as you look for a perfect Mother’s Day gift, and take a tour of the facility.

The Helena Avenue Theatre (HAT) is the home of the Montana Playwrights Network (MPN), a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization incorporated in Montana. The Helena Avenue Theatre is available to individuals, businesses and organizations to rent for their own performances, recitals, and other special events.

RHJGF scholarship deadline nearing

The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation awards two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school. This scholarship is not based on golf skill. The only criterion for applicants is involvement in golf in some manner: a player, member of a school golf team, participation in a junior golf program, employee in a pro shop, or work on the grounds crew at a golf course as examples.

This scholarship is intended for use at any institution attended to further education beyond high school and is not restricted to a four-year college or university. The award will be applied to your tuition cost and paid directly to the institution, upon enrollment verification.

Applicants are not eligible if you are a spouse, child, descendent, spouse of a descendent, or other person related to any Grantor or Trustee of the Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation.

Applications are available at the career centers at East Helena, Helena and Capital High schools, the Fox Ridge and Bill Roberts Golf courses and Green Meadow Country Club. Applications must be postmarked by April 30, 2023, to be eligible for the scholarship.

Tech, finance career fair upcoming

Interested in pursuing a career in the tech or finance industry? Join Helena WINS, Carroll College and Helena College for Technology and Finance Night on March 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Carroll College Campus Center.

Explore available educational and occupational pathways in the Helena community, hear from both Carroll College and Helena College about their educational opportunities, industry demand, and network with local employers.

This event is free and open to anyone with the focus being on high school and college students. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/DCCn53m5Qc6xKHFu9.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Family Promise of Helena gets grant

For a second year, Family Promise received a $500,000 Gerstner Philanthropies Helping Hands grant that will help its 30 affiliates provide direct aid to families with a one-time, emergency need so they can remain housed and avoid the trauma of homelessness and shelter.

Family Promise of Greater Helena is among those affiliates who will receive a $15,000 grant and use it to distribute funds directly to families needing help, including rent, utilities, furniture, transportation, medical expenses and child care.

For more information on its Helena affiliate, call 406-465-9467 or go to: https://www.familypromisehelena.org/contact-us.

The lack of affordable housing, job loss, cost-of-living increases and housing market inflation have left many families struggling to make ends meet and the demand for emergency financial aid has ballooned.

In 2022, the Helping Hands grant helped hundreds of families nationwide.

In 2022, Family Promise affiliates diverted 530 families from entering shelter and experiencing homelessness, with nearly 400 of these families receiving a Helping Hands grant. In 2023, Gerstner Philanthropies and Family Promise expect to prevent 500 more episodes of homelessness through the Helping Hands program.

More info can be found at www.FamilyPromise.org.

Helena Nar-Anon Group meeting

Nar-Anon is an anonymous 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

The Helena Nar-Anon Group meets Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library (Room 101) of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan. The library is located on the ground floor; please use the front entrance of the main church building.

Student news

Jackson Wetherill, of Helena, was named to the dean's list at Tufts University for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean's list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Area students awarded scholarships

The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact have announced area high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships.

This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100-plus hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.

$1,000 Youth Serve Montana Recipients:

Mikayla Hall, Capital High School; Cael O'Dell, Broadwater High School; and Ava Rivera, Jefferson High School.

$1,500 Youth Serve Montana Recipients:

Brendan Miller and RaeAnn Loewen, both of Capital High School; Kalley May and Alexis Reed, both of Helena High.

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship is offered annually with the application opening each fall.