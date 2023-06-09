Morrison group donates to school, 4-H

The John Morrison Montana Healthy Kids Fund has made a series of donations around the state to organizations helping youths.

It recently gave $3,000 to Lewis and Clark County 4-H and then gave a $5,000 donation to an after-school program in Boulder.

Morrison, the former Montana state auditor who made the donation, said the Boulder program serves 85-90% of the school population.

“We’re just trying to pitch in what we can and help draw attention to the organization so that other people can be aware of them and contribute themselves,” he said in a recent telephone interview. “So many groups around Montana are doing fabulous things to make kids’ lives better.”

He said the program, which helps parents keep kids engaged over the summer without having to pay tuition, had a shortage in grant funding.

Rochelle Hesfrod, 21st Century Grant director for the Boulder Elementary School, Basin Elementary and Jefferson County, said she was “very happy about the donation” and felt honored Morrison wanted to help.

She said there have been local fundraisers and a large donation from Jefferson County that has helped.

Hesfrod said the program strikes a balance between academic and physical activities.

She said they provide hands-on and other activities that schools do not always have time to provide. Then there are physical activities, such as canoeing taught by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, swimming in the Boulder River, Native American drumming and dance and a running club in which her only rule is to keep moving.

Air services alliance to meet at airport

The Helena Air Services Alliance will have a meeting 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Helena Regional Airport.

The public may attend and the meeting is being held in the upstairs meeting room of the airport. To attend, RSVP at info@helenachamber.com.

The alliance is focused on maintaining and growing air service to the community through access to airline networks, job growth, economic development and local quality of life improvements.

The four core stakeholders are the airport, the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, the Helena Tourism Alliance and the Montana Business Assistance Connection.

Last Chance Audubon Society awards scholarship

The Last Chance Audubon Society has selected Grayce Mae Wilkins as its 2022-23 scholarship recipient. She will receive $1,000.

Wilkins, a Capital High School graduating senior, plans to attend the University of Montana in the fall, majoring in forestry with an interest in environmental science.

She was the champion of the 2022 Capital High Envirothon team and a recipient of the Capital High BEAR Award. Her community activities include the Youth Forestry Monitoring Program and the Beaver Creek Restoration Project.

Juneteenth events held at Myrna

The Montana Historical Society, The Myrna Loy and the Holter Museum of Art are having a June 17 Juneteenth National Freedom Day celebration.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

All the events take place, or leave from, The Myrna Loy at 15 N. Ewing St.

The free celebration kicks off with an African American history tour of Helena on the tour train from 5-6 p.m. Advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/HelenaJuneteenthTour.

At the same time, the documentary “Bicycle Corps: America’s Black Army on Wheels” will be shown. It tells the story of the 25th Infantry’s 1897 bicycle trip from Missoula to Missouri, as part of a test to see if bikes could replace horses in transporting Army troops.

The Holter’s After-school Teen Art Council invites all to celebrate Juneteenth by creating their own art from 6-9 p.m.

From 6:30-7 p.m., join Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Chris Young-Greer, and J.P. Williams in recognizing the holiday. Young-Greer is works for the Montana Racial Equity Project and Williams is a descendant of African-American Montana pioneer Lafayette Mundy (1841 -1910.

Lastly, dance to tunes from DJ Andrea Cross Guns during a street party from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available from The Myrna Loy Pub and Habana 406 Food Truck starting at 5:30 p.m.

Shodair hosting event on genetic medicine

Shodair Children’s Hospital is hosting a two-day event focusing on equitable access to genetic medicine.

“Wide Open Spaces: Engaging Every Community in Genetic Medicine” will be held June 16-17 in Helena and is open to the public. Registration ends June 9. The event is at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel in Helena.

An option to register for a hybrid event and join the sessions remotely for those not able to attend in person will be available soon at the registration website: https://wideopenspaces.vfairs.com/.

The event kicks off June 16, with a dinner and keynote speech by Dr. Hal Dietz from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the world’s foremost expert on Marfan syndrome and similar disorders.

There will also be live music and a reception. The dinner event is $50 per person, with scholarships available.

June 17’s schedule includes an educational symposium for the health care community and family day for genetics patients.

Speakers include experts from Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Colorado and Geisinger Health System, among others. Other topics include pharmacogenetics, access to genetic testing, pediatric genetics for non-geneticists, and a caregiver’s perspective.

All events are free with the exception of the dinner on June 16.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients. The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds.

The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood now and in the weeks ahead.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, June 16-30:

Fort Harrison

June 22: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, 1956 Mount Majo St.

Helena

June 19: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave.

June 21: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B

June 28: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building, 301 S. Park Ave.

June 29: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Department of Public Health and Human Services, 2401 Colonial Drive

June 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B

June 30: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Helena Indian Alliance, 501 Euclid Ave.

Lincoln

June 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main St.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).