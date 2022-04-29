Community briefs: Gardening class, plant sale; volunteers needed for food packing; Carroll fundraiser; Xpress Talent Search show

Gardening class, rummage/plant sale

Donate your excess garden supplies, seed starts or plants at a Helena Community Gardens fundraiser, rummage/plant sale 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at 6th Ward Community Garden Park.

Extra tools, planters or pots (no commercial plastic pots), seed starter supplies, hoses, drip lines, etc. are welcome, but should be in good condition. Donated plants such as perennial flowers, raspberry starts, seed starts, etc. should be individually potted and labeled.

Drop off gardening items and/or plants at the east side of the 6th Ward Park any time after 10 a.m. May 1 for pricing. All proceeds go to HCG’s efforts to provide accessible garden plots.

Also, learn how to maximize garden space, save time and money, by attending a Square Foot Gardening class at 1 p.m. in same location. Info: 406-438-5819.

Volunteers sought for food box packing

One of the services Rocky's Senior Nutrition Program offers low-income seniors, is a food box through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).

Every two months, we distribute boxes consisting of a combination of dry cereals, shelf-stable milk, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, canned meat (beef, chicken or tuna), juices and an array of other essential food items. These products help our client's supplement their monthly nutrition needs, and thus aid with their expenses of essential daily living.

Large pallets of food are delivered to a warehouse. We need volunteers to help sort and package these items into single client allotments so they can be delivered to the seniors who need them.

This is a physically demanding job. Volunteers must be able to lift at least 25 lbs. and should be comfortable standing/working on cement floors in a warehouse. That being said, you can get a great workout while helping seniors. This is an unheated/uncooled warehouse, so please keep this in mind if you are interested in helping. Depending on the season, dressing in layers is a good idea. There are 3 time-slots:

Thursday, May 12, 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m., and Friday, May 13, 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Please bring a drink and snack if desired. To sign-up, visit www.rmdc.net or email aanderson@rmdc.net.

Carroll engineers to hold fundraiser

Drafting Hope is a fundraising event put on by Carroll College’s Engineers Without Borders.

It will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ten Mile Creek Brewery. The event will feature lawn games, food trucks, live music, and beer.

All proceeds will go to the club in order to fund trips abroad to help underserved communities. The Guatemala chapter of the club is working on rebuilding school walls damaged by earthquakes. After finishing the construction of boreholes in Kawango, the Uganda chapter hopes to travel back to the district this August to begin a new project. All support and donations are greatly appreciated, and all people, even non-engineers, are welcome.

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, April 29, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

For more information, visit 406compost.com, or call 406-449-6008.

CHS students win finance challenge

Students across Montana competed this spring testing their personal finance literacy; measuring knowledge in earning income, buying goods and services, saving, using credit, financial investing and protecting and insuring.

A Capital High team made up of Ethan Hull, Paul Mousel and Evan Coble bested all others that included over 320 competitors across 10 schools. Twenty thousand students compete nationwide to try and make it to the final rounds of the competition that will take place in New York City.

The champion team is coached by Mat Reyant and his students receive certificates and split a cash prize of $500. This year’s second place and third place teams were coached by Steven Klimkiewicz from Hellgate High School in Missoula. Capital High also had two other teams finish in the top 10.

The Montana Personal Finance Challenge registration is made available at no fee to schools by sponsorships provided by First Interstate Bank, BNSF Railways, Montana Banker’s Association and the Montana Financial Education Coalition. The sponsors also make the cash prizes possible as added incentive. If interested in supporting financial and economic education, email mcee@montana.edu.

Talking Saints wrap up year in Alaska

The Talking Saints ended their year with a snowball fight in Alaska, celebrating a good showing in the championship tournament of newly formed Yaatly Debate League. Forty-five teams from 11 states qualified for the event held at the University of Alaska in Anchorage, April 8-10.

The Carroll first-year team of June LePage of Lewistown and Madi McDonald of Missoula reached the championship round and placed second in the novice division. McDonald was named 6th best speaker, and LePage was 8th.

Carroll’s two open teams finished just a few speaker points short from advancing to the final rounds. Competing were juniors Vicente Gallardo of Butte and Roisin O’Neill of Lake Oswego, Ore. Senior Ally Haegele of Helena, who’s been accepted to three law schools, debated with Carroll alum Frank Stumbo, now a law student at University of Montana.

“The tournament permitted graduate students, so when Ally’s partner could not attend, Frank stepped in,” said coach Brent Northup. “They lost the tiebreaker that kept them from semifinals.”

The tournament marked the first in-person event for Carroll debate teams since January 2020.

LePage and McDonald’s final round topic was on the merits of veganism.

Before the tournament started, the eight debaters enjoyed a tour of the countryside and waterfront near Anchorage, including a visit to a wildlife preserve to be greeted by grizzlies, a caribou, moose, wolves, a muskox, and a porcupine.

A week earlier, on April 1-3, first-year student Emma Peterson of Belgrade competed at the National Speech Tournament in Lincoln, Neb.

Story time returns the the library

Join us at the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Children’s Area for stories, songs, rhymes and fingerplays. This interactive story time reinforces a natural learning environment through movement, sounds, rhythms, and fun. Geared toward children from age three through six and their caregivers. Storytime runs for 30 minutes, followed by an optional craft.

Siblings are welcome.

Historic Preservation nominations requested

The Helena/Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council is seeking nominations for this year’s annual Historic Preservation awards. Nomination forms may found at www.lccountymt.gov/fileadmin/user_upload/Historic_Preservation/Documents/Awards/2019/Preservation_Awards_NOMINATION_FORM.pdf. Nominations state why this person/building should receive a historic preservation award. Pictures are requested and additional materials may be submitted. Nominations are due by May 11, 2022.

For more information please email kmacefield@lccountymt.gov or call the Heritage Tourism Council Office at 406-447-8342.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Xpress Talent Search show

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Helena Xpress Singers will once again present their Youth Xpress Talent Search, a singing contest for 15- to 21-year-old young men and women on Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m. at the Helena Middle School Auditorium.

This is the 13th time the event has been produced by the Chorus, with each year’s winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize. The contest will feature eight talented singers from the Helena area, with additional entertainment provided by the Helena Xpress Singers Chorus.

Tickets are still available, and may be purchased at Friendly’s Sinclair, online at HelenaXpressSingers.org, and –unless sold out – at the door.

TeenPact Leadership Schools at the Capitol

Montana students ages 8-19 are meeting this week at the Montana State Capitol through TeenPact Leadership Schools.

These 65 students, plus several staff and parents, met Gov. Greg Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras in the governor's office where students were invited to ask questions and hear directly from the Montana executive branch. Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the students, explaining what his role is in the state and how his office interacts with various other departments. Class sponsor Rep. Matt Regier also planned to speak to the students.

TeenPact has gathered students from across Montana for the past 17 years. It is designed to help students understand the political process, value their liberty, and engage the culture. Through hands-on and practical teaching, TeenPact students learn how to embrace their call as the next generation of leaders, find encouragement among like-minded peers, and develop the skills to engage the culture.

TeenPact is a four-day immersion at the state Capitol. Students learn how our government works and spend time with key elected officials. Like-minded teens from around the state and surrounding areas gather to learn how government works by forming their own campaigns and committees. TeenPact is led by trained alumni from all around our nation.

For more information or questions, email Montana State Coordinator Dawn Gibbs at montana@teenpact.com or check out teenpact.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0