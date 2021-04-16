Community briefs: Garden implements and plants sought, fairy garden class, campground hosts needed, area students recognized

Gardening items for donation could include extra tools, planters or pots (no commercial plastic pots), seed starter supplies, hoses, drip lines, etc. All items should be in good, workable condition. Donated plants such as perennial flowers, raspberry starts, seed starts, etc. should be individually potted and labeled. You can drop off your gardening items and/or plants for donation at the east side of the 6th Ward Park any time after 10 a.m. on April 25 for pricing. All proceeds for the event will go to support Helena Community Garden's efforts to provide accessible garden plots to members of the Helena community.

Fairy garden class upcoming

Have you or your child always wanted to make a fairy garden, but you just didn’t have the time or supplies? With just a few live plants, pebbles, moss, and a little imagination, you or your child can make a miniature fantasy world.

Helena Community Gardens will provide all supplies to create a complete fairy garden: a 12” container, soil, two plants, a fairy (of course), several fairy garden props, and landscaping materials. Also, during this class, you can make your very own fairy house to use in your garden. Basic fairy garden design and plant care will also be covered. Feel free to bring any accessories from home to add to your garden.