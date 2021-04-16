Community briefs: Garden implements and plants sought, fairy garden class, campground hosts needed, area students recognized

Montana man featured on 'PBS Newshour'
Montanans may want to tune into the “PBS Newshour” on Friday to see a familiar face.
A tribute at the end of the show will be made to Bob Green, a former Trout Creek resident who, along with wife Sandy, had lived in Helena.
Bob Green, 84, died in October due to COVID-19-related causes, Sandy Green said. He will be featured on “The stories behind 5 wonderful lives cut short by COVID-19” series the newscast has been running.
Bob Green was a Navy veteran, who had worked with explosive ordnances, his wife said.
“He was a cowboy at heart,” Sandy Green said, adding he was a member of the Helena Trail Riders and a marshal for the Last Chance Stampede.
His daughter, Laura Scoble of Boston, submitted his name for consideration, Sandy Green said.
“Oh, my daughter is just a go-getter and I don’t know how she came upon this, but I am just thrilled,” Sandy Green said.
Items sought for garden plant, rummage sale
Do you have gardening supplies that you never use sitting in your garage or shed? Or do you have plants in your yard or garden that need divided, or maybe extra seed starts? If so, Helena Community Gardens has just the solution for you. As a fundraiser, HGC is sponsoring a rummage/plant sale on Sunday, April 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 6th Ward Community Garden Park, 1235 Bozeman St.
Gardening items for donation could include extra tools, planters or pots (no commercial plastic pots), seed starter supplies, hoses, drip lines, etc. All items should be in good, workable condition. Donated plants such as perennial flowers, raspberry starts, seed starts, etc. should be individually potted and labeled. You can drop off your gardening items and/or plants for donation at the east side of the 6th Ward Park any time after 10 a.m. on April 25 for pricing. All proceeds for the event will go to support Helena Community Garden's efforts to provide accessible garden plots to members of the Helena community.
Fairy garden class upcoming
Have you or your child always wanted to make a fairy garden, but you just didn’t have the time or supplies? With just a few live plants, pebbles, moss, and a little imagination, you or your child can make a miniature fantasy world.
Helena Community Gardens will provide all supplies to create a complete fairy garden: a 12” container, soil, two plants, a fairy (of course), several fairy garden props, and landscaping materials. Also, during this class, you can make your very own fairy house to use in your garden. Basic fairy garden design and plant care will also be covered. Feel free to bring any accessories from home to add to your garden.
The class will be on Sunday, April 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6th Ward Community Garden Park, 1235 Bozeman St. A fee of $30 per participant covers the cost of supplies. It is appropriate for adults or children ages 9 and up (or children 5-8, accompanied by an adult). Pre-registration is required, as the class is limited to 10 participants. To register, please call and leave a message at 406-438-6049 or send an email to helenacommunitygardens@gmail.com.
Albertsons, Safeway pharmacies offering COVID vaccines
Albertsons/Osco Pharmacy at 3151 N. Montana Ave., and Safeway Pharmacy at 611 N. Montana Ave. are providing COVID-19 vaccines for all patients 18 and older.
Appointments for the vaccines can be made at albertsons.com and safeway.com, then follow the pharmacy webpage links. Patients will not be charged for the COVID vaccine, and all patients will receive a 10% off coupon for groceries on up to a $200 purchase at Albertsons or Safeway.
Call 449-2295 for questions.
Carroll College Theatre presents 'Fable Me This, Aesop!'
Carroll College Theatre opened "Fable Me This, Aesop!" in the Carroll College FLEX Theatre, April 15. The show runs April 15-18 and April 22-25 both in person and over livestream.
This year's “Theatre For Young Audiences” is based on some of Aesop's fables, the show has been adapted and devised by Carroll College alumni and students. The show focuses on a group of kids from fighting families who meet in the woods by accident and decide to rewrite their story. Using Aesop's fables, the kids weave stories about community, and the importance of standing together.
Audience members, who all get front row seats, will be socially distanced with their pod/family group. Mask wearing is required for all actors, staff, crew and audience members.
For those who prefer to stay home, a customized livestream is also available. Carroll Theatre techs and camera fairies will follow the characters as the story evolves, providing a multi-camera, immersive experience for those at home.
More information can be found on the Carroll College Theatre Facebook page, as well as at www.carroll.edu/theatre/tickets.
Livestream tickets are available online at www.cctbooktix.com. Tickets are $13 for an individual stream pass, $26 for a group stream pass, and $5 or $10 for those with a current Carroll College ID. There is a $1 technology fee added to each ticket.
In-person tickets are $5 for individuals with a current Carroll ID and those under 13, $10 for students from other schools and seniors, and $15 for general admission.
A maximum of 45 audience members will be allowed for each performance. Tickets can be purchased at the door 60 minutes prior to the performance.
HCC offering a virtual history presentation
Helena Community Connections’ virtual events has a link to a homegrown presentation about Fort Yellowstone for the month of April. HCC Board Member, Nanette Whitman Holmes, created the video.
Fort Yellowstone was part of the beginning of Yellowstone Park and is used as park offices and employee housing today. From 1886 until 1918, the US Army protected and defended Yellowstone Park. In 1890, Congress appropriated $50,000 to build Fort Yellowstone. Video historian, John Whitman, was born and raised in the greater Yellowstone area. He served as an elementary school teacher at Mammoth Hot Springs for more than 35 years while he worked as a seasonal interpretive park ranger in the summers.
In the 1970s and 80s, his passion for local history compelled him to create a “Fort Yellowstone Walk” where he dressed as a Cavalry soldier from the early 1900s. His walk explained the purpose of the buildings and the stories surrounding them. John graduated from UM Western and later obtained a masters in school administration from MSU. He and his wife reside in Helena.
For more information about Helena Community Connections and its enrichment programs for those over 50, visit www.bridgeshcc.org and click on the virtual events tab.
Library foundation names new board directors
The Lewis and Clark Library Foundation, established in 1978 to support the Lewis & Clark Library system, has announced its three newest board directors.
The Foundation works to enhance the quality of public library services to the community by encouraging and generating philanthropic gifts and bequests, with accountability to donors and the public.
The newly appointed directors are Taffy Miller, who has called Helena home since 1974, and has spent 35 years professionally in management, energy conservation counseling, and consumer relations.
Kay Satre, who was raised in Helena, and has spent over 30 years at Carroll College where she is a professor of English.
Bruce Whittenberg, who recently retired as the director of the Montana Historical Society, was the founding executive director of Leadership Montana, and has served on numerous Montana boards.
The goal of the foundation board of directors, through the caring and generosity of like-minded citizens, to maintain long-term financial support for the Helena public library and the branch libraries in Augusta, East Helena, and Lincoln. For more information, visit http://www.lclibfoundation.org and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lclibfoundation.
National Forest campground hosts sought
Hey campers, have you ever wished that you could spend the entire summer in the mountains? Here is your chance. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest recreation staff are recruiting volunteers to serve as a campground host for the Logging Creek, Many Pines and Dry Wolf Campgrounds located in the Little Belt Mountains, Thain Creek Campground located in the Highwood Mountains, and Crystal Lake Campground located in the heart of the Big Snowy Mountains.
Campground hosts provide their own trailer and occupy a prominent campsite in a campground. The campground host help answer visitor questions, explain and encourage compliance with the rules, and provide light maintenance of campground.
Ideally, the forest would like to have a host in the campground before Memorial Day and through Labor Day weekend. The host may leave for a couple of days throughout the week; however, they would need to be at the campground over the weekends. Interested parties who would like to work in this role for at least a month are encouraged to inquire. Depending on interest, this position could be filled with a couple of hosts spanning the duration of the summer.
This is a volunteer position only, no compensation for expenses. The ideal candidate will enjoy helping people, value a spirit of hospitality, love the outdoors, and will be able to explain and remind people about relevant rules for the good of everyone enjoying the campground.
Please contact Bob Gliko at 406-236-5103 for additional information.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply. As a special thank you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Helena
- 4/21/2021: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena College blood drive at the Red Cross donor center, 3150 N. Montana Ave.
- 4/26/2021: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave.
- 4/28/2021: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Park Avenue Building blood drive at the Red Cross donor center, 3150 N. Montana Ave.
- 4/29/2021: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Carroll College Campus Center, 1601 N. Benton Ave.
Fort Harrison
- 4/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., HAFRC / JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.
Area students recognized for computing achievements
As part of an effort to encourage more young women to choose careers in technology, the National Center for Women & Information Technology, NorthWestern Energy, and Carroll College recognized 17 Montana high school women from 11 high schools for their accomplishments and aspirations in computing and technology. Avery Skibicki of Helena High School was also awarded a National Honorable Mention, which is a rare achievement for a Montana student.
The NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing was created to promote the computing aspirations of young women, introduce them to leadership opportunities in the field, and generate visibility for women’s participation in technology fields. Winners are acknowledged for their outstanding aptitude and interest in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.
National judges score all the Montana applicants. The 2020-21 Montana winners are:
2021 National Honorable Mention:
Avery Skibicki, senior, Helena High School (2020 Montana honorable mention)
2021 Montana winners from the Helena area include:
Sarah Heller, senior, Capital High School (2020 winner)
Laurel Maronick, junior, Helena High School (2020 winner and 2019 Montana honorable mention)
Sierrah Paul, junior, Helena High School
Brynja Severtson, senior, Helena High School
Aimee Wilkerson, senior, Helena High School (2020 national certificate of distinction)
2021 Montana Honorable Mention:
Anna Ries-Roncalli, junior, Helena High School
Melanie Woodward, senior, Broadwater High School
Find out more at www.ncwit.org.