Community briefs: 'Future Vision' workshop; Ride to Remember; student news

'Future Vision' workshop upcoming

A series of workshops titled “Future Vision” will be presented at First Presbyterian Church, Helena on Saturday, Sept. 17, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Presenters and their topics are: Joe Tackett, Wills and Trusts; Rob Hagen, Legacy Giving; Karissa Bennett, Hospice/Palliative Care/Advanced Directive; James Olson, Home Care; Al Castro, Funeral Planning.

The Presbyterian Foundation will provide lunch and snacks. This program is open to the community. There is no fee but registration is necessary. Please call First Presbyterian Church of Helena at 406 442-4775 or email to admin@fpchelena.org.

Ride to Remember is Saturday

The Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association hosts the 9th annual Montana Ride to Remember. The public is welcome to join us Saturday morning for our opening ceremony at Memorial Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. We will begin our journey honoring our missing at 10:15.

This is a patriotic motorcycle ride (vehicles allowed at the back of the pack) dedicated to the memory of the more than 82,000 POW/MIA personnel from across the nation, with a special focus on the 53 missing from Montana.

This annual event -- always held on the third Saturday in August -- is escorted by Montana law enforcement along Highway 287; Montana's POW/MIA Memorial Highway from Helena to West Yellowstone.

The motorcycle procession will be led by a five-person "Missing Man Formation" and 53 riders will be carrying dog tags engraved with name, branch of service and area of conflict for each of the 53 Montana personnel.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance.

Student news

Anna Denali, of Helena, was named to Fort Lewis College's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. Denali's major is psychology.

To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

***

Trevor Raulston, of Helena, was named to the Eastern Oregon University's dean's list for the 2022 spring term.

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.