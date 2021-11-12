Community briefs: Fundraiser for family who lost home in fire; local musicians to play at dinner club; grants available in 2022 from MHF; student news

Silent auction, spaghetti dinner fundraiser

Join us Saturday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at the Basin Community Hall on Main Street to help a family who lost their home in a fire on Halloween. Dinner starts at 5 for $5/plate. Silent auction begins at 5:30, closing at 8:30 p.m.

Auction items include Montana-made art, horse riding lessons, home decor, hand crafted football blanket, baked goods, certificates for bowling, Flying Giant Adventure Park, electrical work, tools, haircut and color, plus haircuts from Black Eye Legrand -- and much more.

For more information or to donate, call 406-475-4380. All proceeds go directly to the family.

Helena musicians to perform at dinner club

David and Deidre Casey, husband and wife singers/songwriters, will be performing Tuesday, Nov. 16, for the Metropolitan Dinner Club event at in Jorgenson’s banquet room, 1720 11th Ave.

The Casey’s have 10 albums of original material spanning 20 years of music. They have been featured Montana performers at the Red Ants Pants music festival. David’s music has also been featured on MT PBS’s 11th and Grant as well as Festival at Sandpoint with Watercarvers Guild.

David has served as an artist-in-residence in Helena schools, facilitating songwriting workshops and folk dances. David and Deidre’s most recent album, “Little Fox Little Bird,” is their most personal and creative recording project to date.

No-host cocktails are 5:30 p.m., dinner 6 and entertainment at 7. Non-members are $35. Reservations required. Call Patti at 406-202-1766. All are welcome.

Get comfortable with technology

It’s important to feel comfortable and confident in this technology-heavy world, and Mary is here for you.

Mary is a volunteer with Rocky’s Agency on Aging who is here to answer your technology questions. Join us on Mondays at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon for Tech Time with Mary and stay for lunch in the dining room. A 5$ suggested donation for those 60-plus and $7 for the general public. To learn more about Tech-Time with Mary, or to view the weekly lunch menu, visit www.rmdc.net.

Local Helena government is focus of next LWV

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area will focus on local government at its next meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, which will be held by zoom.

Topics include: how the Helena city government is formed and organized, who is responsible for what, and how to engage with city government.

The three guest presenters are Daniel Clark, Thomas Jodoin and Rachel Harlow-Schalk.

Clark is the director of the MSU Local Government Center, which provides training, technical assistance, and research services to the governing officials of Montana's 56 counties, 127 municipalities, and 1,300-plus special districts. Clark will give the big picture starting with the Montana Constitution and how local governments are formed.

Jodoin is the Helena city attorney, and he will discuss the Helena Charter and its review process.

Harlow-Schalk is the Helena city manager, and she will explain how Helena's form of city government works and how the department responsibilities are organized.

The public is welcome to attend. For a link to join the meeting via Zoom, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.

Carroll holding open house for prospective students

Fall open house provides an opportunity for prospective students to take everything in, see campus come alive, and meet other students who are thinking about making Carroll their college home. The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

Experience:

A campus tour

Lunch with faculty and staff

Faculty forums

Financial aid session for parents

Register online or call 406-447-4384.

String ensemble to play at assisted living facilities

The Carroll College String Ensemble, directed by Linda Mueret, will be providing concerts at Touchmark and Edgewood assisted living facilities on Saturday, Nov. 13.

10 a.m. at Touchmark

11 a.m. at Edgewood

$160,000 in grants available in 2022 from MHF

The Montana History Foundation will award $160,000 in preservation grants throughout the state during its upcoming 2022 grant cycle, which is now accepting applications. This year, the foundation looks to reach a goal of funding projects in every Montana county. Since 2012, MHF has funded projects in all but seven counties.

To reach that goal, The Montana History Foundation is encouraging preservation and heritage grant proposals from Toole, Pondera, Garfield, McCone, Roosevelt, Powder River, and Treasure counties, though applications from anywhere in Montana are welcome.

Grants range in size from $500 to $10,000 for projects that help preserve and protect Montana’s history. Tax exempt organizations can apply for funds in the following categories: historic buildings and structures, historic cemeteries and sacred sites, collections and artifacts, oral histories, and outreach and project development.

Further funding details and the application link can be found at mthistory.org/criteria. The grant cycle opened on November 1st and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

To encourage donations this month, all who come to give Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who come to give around the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 24-28, will receive a pair of Red Cross socks, while supplies last.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Fort Harrison

Nov. 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., HARFC/JFHQ, 1956 Mt. Majo St.

Helena

Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark City County, 316 N. Park

Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Department of Public Health and Human Services, 2401 Colonial Drive

Nov. 24: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B

Applications open for Youth Serve Montana Scholarship

The Governor’s Office of Community Service, Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact announced applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, a state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community volunteerism in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.

The $1,200 scholarships will be offered to 83 Montana seniors attending Montana Campus Compact member institutions next fall. Qualified applicants are graduating high school seniors who have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service during the past year. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service hour requirement has been reduced from 100 to 50.)

The Youth Serve Montana scholarship application and FAQs can be found online at serve.mt.gov.

MSU fall commencement ceremony is Dec. 17

Montana State University will host its 135th commencement at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, attendees will be required to wear face masks during the ceremony, and the number of guests is limited to no more than five per degree candidate. Tickets will be required for guests, and students must RSVP on behalf of their guests by Dec. 2. Tickets will be delivered electronically the week of the ceremony.

On-campus parking will be free the day of commencement. However, attendees may not park in reserved spots. There will be shuttles available to transport guests from parking lots to the stadium. Parking options can be found at montana.edu/commencement/family_guests.html.

For those unable to attend in person, MSU will livestream the ceremonies. A link to watch the events will be live on Dec. 17 at montana.edu/commencement.

For more information about MSU’s 2021 fall commencement ceremony, visit montana.edu/commencement.

Student news

Summer Gibson, of Helena, was named to the dean's list for summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5

***

The Helena Montana Kennel Club awarded a scholarship of $1,000 to Paige Dull, a senior pre-veterinary student at Carroll College. Dull is a native of Bozeman and plans to attend veterinary school next year.

