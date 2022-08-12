Community briefs: Fun run; Tip-A-Cop fundraiser; student news

Family Fun Fest returns in-person

The Family Fun Fest will take place 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Centennial Park and Great Northern Town Center. Fun Run warm-up begins at 8:30 a.m. The run begins at 9 a.m. followed by health and wellness activity fair through noon.

The Family Fun Fest is a free fun run and family activity fair focused on health and wellness. and is presented by St. Peter's Health and PacificSource Health Plans.

After the fun run, families are invited to the Great Northern Town Center for a health and wellness activity fair, where kids can play fun games hosted by local area non-profits and organizations, collect giveaways, climb aboard a St. Peter’s ambulance and more. Kids wearing their Fun Fest T-shirt qualify for free admission to the Great Northern Carousel and ExplorationWorks during specified times. Capacity limits will apply due to COVID-19 transmission.

Regular registration is closed, but race day registration is possible beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a limited number of T-shirts to be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Talks on bats, night skies, orienteering

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park’s speaker series welcomes Bryce Maxell, who will speak about bats on Friday, Aug. 12. Bryce’s program will begin at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, park ranger Ramona Radonich will present “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns” at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. This is a fun tour through the constellations and stars that you see when you look up at the night sky from the park. Among the wonders you’ll meet is a star that powered the lights to open the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, as well as the famous “double-double.” As an added bonus, it is the night of the Perseid Meteor shower.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, ranger Radonich will teach an orienteering course. Learn how to use a compass then set out on a course to see if you can find your way home again. Compasses will be provided for those who do not have one. Meet at the main visitor center at 9 a.m.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.

A full list of this summer’s events at the Caverns can be found online at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns.

Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics

In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement state-wide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the fundraising event will take place in Helena on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at MacKenzie River Pizza, 1110 Road Runner Drive. The public is invited to attend and support their local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement.

Local Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special

Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 2,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Montana.

DAR sponsors essay contest, scholarships

The Oro Fino Chapter of the NSDAR is offering scholarship opportunities for Montana’s youth. The DAR encourages all Montana students to participate in American history and patriotism based essay contests.

American History Essay – grades 5-8

Patriots of the American Revolution Essay – grades 9-12

Public schools, private, parochial schools or home schools

All contests are conducted without regard to race, religion, sex or nationality.

Cash prize for each grade winner.

Deadline is Dec. 15, 2022.

The DAR also offers Good Citizen Award and Scholarship. Each school (public or private) may nominate one student as a Good Citizen.

For more information, visit helenadar.weebly.com/student-awards.html, or e-mail the community classroom committee chair eransaunders@gmail.com.

Jeannette Rankin Foundation honors 3 women

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation, the national foundation dedicated to transforming futures through education, has awarded three $2,500 National Scholar Grants to Nicole Leno from Culbertson, Brenda Valerio from Helena and Ahwahnee Williams from Ronan.

Created at the bequest of America’s first congresswoman and Montana native, Jeannette Rankin, the foundation has furthered the legacy of its namesake by granting more than $4 million since 1976 to women 35 and older pursuing their first associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Different from traditional scholarships, JRF’s grants may be used toward books, supplies, transportation, childcare and other living expenses as well as tuition and fees. Grant awards may be renewable for up to five years. As part of the award, grant recipients also have access to coaching, case management and the support of foundation alumnae.

New JRF Scholar, Valerio, of Helena, is working toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Helena College University of Montana. Valerio is a mother, first-generation college student, server and volunteer who prepares Saturday coffee and donuts for Helena community members experiencing homelessness.

The foundation starts accepting National Scholar Grant applications every November. To learn more about their eligibility criteria and the application process, or to support the next generation of Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholars, visit rankinfoundation.org.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

The General Federation of Woman’s Club Helena announced the presentation of a $1,000 scholarship to Alexis Ricks. Ricks plans to continue her education at Helena College. She wishes to pursue an Associates of Arts degree in social work.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club Helena has announced the presentation of a $1,0000 scholarship to Skylar Ivers. Ivers plans to continue her education at MSU Northern with a major in diesel mechanics.

***

Briar Bell, of Helena, has been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.