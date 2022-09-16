Community briefs: Fun at the Farm; Symphony kicks off season; Master hunter program; Nar-Anon meeting

Fun at the Farm is Saturday

Join us from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the Fall Fun at the Farm event at West Mont Farm & Gardens, 3240 York Road.

The fall celebration features a self-guided corn maze (new this year), pumpkins, and a petting zoo.

Pumpkins will range in price from $1 to $10 while supplies last. Festive food will include complimentary coffee, hot cider, and hot cocoa, as well as cookies, popcorn, nachos, and soda for sale.

Symphony kicks off Season 68

The Helena Symphony opens Season 68 Saturday, Sept. 17, with a performance by violinist Stephen Cepeda and the Opening Night After Party fundraiser immediately afterward.

Cepeda’s virtuosity soars in Max Bruch’s quest for an idyllic dream of Scotland, and the HSO brings the magical mayhem of Dukas’ "Sorcerer’s Apprentice" to life before the hypnotic allure of Ravel’s "Bolero." This performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Opening Night After Party fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center.

“Concertmaster Stephen Cepeda is one of our audience’s favorite soloists. His mastery of his instrument is readily apparent whenever you hear him play. We are excited to be able to showcase his talents once again,” said Director of Patron Services Scott Kall. “Add to the mix 'The Sorcerer’s Apprentice' and 'Bolero,' plus the Opening Night After Party, and I think the entire evening will be one that will be talked about for quite a while.”

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office (406-442-1860), or visiting the Symphony Box Office located in the Placer Building at 21 N. Last Chance Gulch, Suite 100 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. They can also be purchased online at www.helenasymphony.org at any time.

2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

The Montana Master Hunter Program (MHP) is accepting applications Oct. 1, 2022-Nov. 30, 2022, for the 2023 program.

Led by One Montana, the MHP is for hunters who want to continue to improve and hone their skills, build relationships with landowners to aid their wildlife management goals, and be an advocate for conservation and wildlife. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). To apply or learn more please visit https://www.mtmasterhunter.com/how-to-apply (mtmasterhunter.com).

Free Prepared Parenting classes continue

This free class is led by a St. Peter’s Health Family Nurse Practitioner and Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and discusses the benefits of breast milk, the anatomy and physiology of lactation, the elements that promote successful feedings, determining adequate milk intake, and how to return to work while breastfeeding.

A link to the pre-recorded module will be sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. The class leader will then host a Q & A session on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration is required at https://www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting. This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance.