Community briefs: Fort Harrison nurses honored; Blossom advances in Toastmasters; Crittenton expands programs; student news

Two Fort Harrison nurses recognized

The Montana VA Health Care System honored two nurses, who are assigned to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, with recent Daisy Award recognition.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes individual nurses and clinical teams throughout the year for their extraordinary, compassionate care. More than 4,500 health care facilities and nursing schools across the United States as well as 27 other countries participate in every year.

The two nurses being honored are:

Elizabeth “Liz” Estes, a Registered Nurse at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, received the nomination for her attentive care of a patient going into an operating room. During the patient’s visit, Liz was one of the RNs taking care of surgical preparation. She patiently and methodically went over all the processes with the patient and explained every step, even covering what was currently happening, what to expect and why each step was important. Her calm and attentive presence to the patient’s needs set them at ease. Additionally, on subsequent visits after the surgery, Liz took the time to discuss the patient’s progress to ensure they were healing, getting the care they need and making the patient feel that she truly cares. Liz was nominated by the patient she cared for.