Community briefs: Electronics recycling; Poker Run benefit; Stuff the Bus grants; student news

Poker Run to benefit National Guard program

Join us Saturday, June 25, for the 9th annual Poker Run to benefit National Guard Family Support. All vehicles welcome – 2, 3, or 4 wheels.

Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave. Kickstands up at 10 a.m. and the next stop is the Wheel Inn in Lincoln.

From there the ride goes to Seeley Lake and will stop at the Chicken Coop. On the way back the next stop will be in Ovando at Trixi’s, followed by the Spotted Dog Saloon in Elliston. The final stop will be at the Eagles 4040 in East Helena.

Breakfast and dinner are provided. Poker hands $10 each, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, with a silent auction at the end.

Electronics recycling event is today

Friday, June 24, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot located at 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories. Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options. A bucket exchange program for rural customers is also available for those wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters. Current exchange sites include The Good Samaritan and The Real Food Store. 406 Compost is a contractor for the city of Helena and provides front door service to homes in and near town. More details are available at 406Recycling.com or by calling 406-449-6008.

Construction exploration event Saturday

A free, family friendly construction exploration event hosted by Helena WINS takes place Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The event will take place at the International Union of Operating Engineers at 3110 Canyon Ferry Road (right behind the Mini Basket). There will be equipment demos, equipment simulators, local construction companies, as well as other community programs and resources.

Join us for free food and an interactive morning learning about the construction industry and future pathways in the Helena area.

For more information visit helenawins.com, call the chamber at 406-442-4120 or email mwinkle@helenachamber.com.

Ice cream social at Senior Center

The Senior Advisory of the Helena Senior Center will present an ice cream social on Saturday, June 25, at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Build your own ice cream and enjoy.

The cost of the social is $5 per person. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, with toppings of fudge, caramel, huckleberry, and sprinkles.

To register for the social, contact Bill Pena, Senior Center Program Coordinator with the Helena Senior Center, at 406-447-1680, or visit www.rmdc.net.

MHS friends celebrate 50 years

The Montana Historical Society, 225 N. Roberts, will gather with old and new friends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its volunteer program at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

A small exhibit in the MTHS lobby, fittingly titled “Fifty Years Amongst Friends,” will open as part of a celebration of this golden anniversary. A brief ceremony will mark the significant milestone.

“We welcome all volunteers — past and present — to join us for this celebration,” volunteer coordinator Katie White said.

The volunteer program began in 1972, after Gayle Shanahan, a member of the newly formed Helena Arts Council, suggested that the Montana Historical Society engage volunteers to provide tours of its exhibits. Then-curator Bob Morgan embraced the idea.

The program quickly grew beyond its initial focus.

By 2015, 130 volunteers donated an average of 600 hours per month, performing tasks including ironing tablecloths; transcribing oral histories; cataloging photographs; preparing for receptions; providing educational tours; and digitizing prison records. That year, Gov. Steve Bullock honored the Friends’ commitment and hard work with a ServeMontana Award.

The group’s members include high school students and octogenarians, retired physicians and longtime homemakers, the descendants of homesteaders and new Montana residents.

Celebration at Centennial Park

There will be a Fourth of July celebration at Centennial Park, organized and sponsored by the Helena Ambassadors and the Old Glory Landmark Committee.

The Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with bounce houses and live music by the Montana Neon Ridge band and a group of Helena student musicians.

The flag-raising ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with the arrival of Old Glory via a helicopter from the Montana Department of Natural Resources.

Immediately following the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, hot dogs and root beer floats (all free) will be served again by the Helena Lions Club and Valley Bank employees. St. Peter's Health will provide chilled bottled water and sunscreen.

Stuff the Bus grants available

Angel Fund, through Stuff the Bus, will be giving participating schools grant money to buy school supplies for their students rather than collecting school supplies for individual students this year.

Area schools can submit grants through Aug. 1, but we have already received over $29,000 in requests from just a few initial schools and we expect it to surpass $50,000 by August. Schools seem to understand that the needs for many of our students are going to be greater than in years past and are trying, to the best of their ability, to provide the resources for all area kids to begin the year ready to learn.

We will also be hosting a summer fundraiser for Stuff the Bus at the Legion baseball game at Kindrick Legion Field on Tuesday, July 12, 5:30 and 7 p.m. games. The proceeds from the night will be given proportionately based on the schools represented in attendance that night.

HHS, CHS class of '82 plans reunion

The 40th class reunions for Helena and Capital High classes of 1982 are planned for Aug. 4-6. Visit your respective school's Facebook page for more information and to connect with classmates before and after the reunion.

For Helena High list of events and registration, visit helenahigh1982.classquest.com, or contact Orpha at 406-465-3513, opiernc@gmail.com.

Capital High classmates can call 406-442-4222 for more information.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Jackson Keller, of Helena, has received a diploma from George Fox University in Newberg, Ore. Keller earned a bachelor of science in engineering.

Keller was also named to the dean's list at George Fox University for spring 2022 semester. Students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean's list.

***

Kevin Ferriter, son of Betty and Mike Ferriter of Montana City, and a 2009 graduate from Helena High, recently graduated from his third year internal medicine residency from the University of Teaxas-Austin.

Prior to the completion of his residency Ferriter graduated from the University of Washington Medical school via the WAMI program. During the recent residency graduation ceremony, Ferriter was recognized by the staff of UT-Austin as the 2021-2022 Resident of the Year and the Resident Educator of the Year. He has been selected to serve the UT-Austin Medical School as a Chief Resident for the 2022-2023 academic year.

***

Jake Bubb and Margaret Grant, both of Helena have graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., at a ceremony held May 8.

Bubb completed a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude.

Grant completed a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, summa cum laude

***

Madeline McNeil and Eleanor Stiffler, both of Helena, have been named to the dean's list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

***

Helena native Emma Beaver received their Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., on May 23. A graduate of Helena High School, Beaver graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology.

***

The General Federation of Woman's Club Helena has announced that Skylar Ivers has received a $1,000 scholarship. Ivers plans to continue her education at MSU-Northern with a major in diesel mechanics.

***

Alexis Ricks has received a $1,000 scholarship from the General Federation of Woman's Club. Ricks plans to continue her education at Helena College and pursue an associate of arts degree in social work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0